Best car insurance discounts for students

Educational discounts for students

Nearly all major car insurance companies offer some form of discount for students. The discount options may vary depending on whether the student has their own policy or is listed on someone else’s policy. Discount eligibility and amount may also vary greatly between providers.

Good student discount

Students who earn good grades might qualify for cheaper car insurance through a good student discount. This is one of the more common student discounts and typically applies to both students listed on their own policies and those listed as additional drivers on their parents'. Typically, drivers must be full-time students who earn a 3.0 GPA or higher — or the equivalent to a "B" average — and be under a certain age to qualify. Students may need to periodically send a report card or transcript to their insurance company to maintain eligibility.

Driver's training discount

In addition to the good student discount, many insurers offer a driver’s training discount. If you took an approved driver’s training course while getting your license, you might want to let your insurance company know for a possible savings opportunity. Some carriers may offer a driver’s training discount if you take an approved course even after getting your license. Contacting your insurance company directly is likely the fastest way to determine if you may be eligible for these savings.

Distant student discount

Students in college who are living away from home may be eligible for extra savings depending on where they are living and if they have access to a vehicle. Students away at college without their vehicle may earn a distant student discount, considering that their risk of an accident is likely much lower without regular access to a car. Sometimes also known as a “student away at school” discount, many carriers will not offer the distant student discount unless the student is insured on someone else’s policy, at least 100 miles away at school and does not have regular access to a vehicle.