Best car insurance in New York for 2024

Bankrate’s proprietary analysis identified Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Allstate as the best car insurance providers in New York state.

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 09, 2024
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in New York

After reviewing average premium data from Quadrant Information Services, coverage options, discounts and more, Bankrate found that Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Allstate were among the best car insurance companies in New York. Our analysis also factors in AM Best financial strength ratings and customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Most of the carriers on our list have annual premiums below the New York annual average of $3,833 for full coverage and $1,654 for minimum coverage.

If you’re shopping for car insurance in New York, you may want to start with quotes from these carriers:

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$3,721
$1,365
USAA
4.3
$4,210
$1,676
Progressive
4.2
$2,275
$1,327
State Farm
4.2
$3,540
$1,869
Allstate
3.8
$3,906
$1,907
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$310/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,721/yr

Customer satisfaction

821/1,000

USAA

4.2
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$351/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$4,210/yr

Customer satisfaction

879/1,000

Progressive

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$190/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,275/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

State Farm

4.3
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$295/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,540/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

Allstate

3.9
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$325/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,906/yr

Customer satisfaction

819/1,000

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in New York

Finding affordable car insurance that meets your coverage needs can be more challenging in New York where average rates are high, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team has done some  of the legwork for you. We started our review by analyzing average car insurance rates provided by Quadrant Information Services for the largest auto insurance companies in New York by market share. Then, we reviewed third-party scores from companies like J.D. Power and ratings from AM Best. Finally, we analyzed each company’s coverage offerings, discounts and digital tools.

We combined these metrics into a single Bankrate Score. The scores are on a scale from 0.0 to 5.0, with higher scores meaning that the company ranked better. Our proprietary scoring method is designed to aid in your comparison of providers and help you feel more confident when making insurance decisions.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help New York drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in New York

Insurance is a highly-individualized product, and finding the best company will depend on your personal needs. The following steps can point you in the right direction as you start evaluating quotes:

New

New York introduces additional minimum coverage requirements

A new state law went into effect in New York on August 1, 2023 requiring auto insurance companies to add supplemental spousal liability coverage to all policies, regardless of whether the policyholder is married or not. However, drivers can opt out of this coverage in writing.

If you saw your premium increase at renewal in New York, this new coverage requirement may be partially to blame. However, insurance rates are on the rise in New York even without this law. The average annual full coverage insurance premium increased by $143 in the state from 2022 to 2023. New York's average full coverage rate is second-highest in the U.S. behind Florida.

Related content:

Collage of car wheel with money

How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in New York

decorative image

Finding car insurance in New York after a DUI

Collage of man staring at laptop

Penalties for driving without insurance in New York

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in New York

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in New York?

The average cost of car insurance in New York is $3,833 annually for full coverage and $1,654 annually for minimum coverage. These averages are significantly higher than the national average prices of $2,542 per year for full coverage and $740 per year for minimum coverage. New York’s average rates also far outstrip the average rates of surrounding states.

For example, Pennsylvania drivers pay an annual average of $2,790 for full coverage and $521 for minimum coverage, and drivers in Vermont pay an average of $1,347 per year for full coverage and $311 per year for minimum coverage.

The high population density in New York may be partly to blame for these high premiums. More vehicles on the road mean a greater chance of getting into an accident. To compensate for higher risk, auto insurers often charge a higher premium. New York also has higher minimum coverage requirements than many other states, driving up the average cost of state-mandated insurance minimums.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Estimate your car insurance cost in New York

Car insurance rates can be complicated, but Bankrate aims to simplify the process. With Bankrate’s calculator, you can get a rough estimate of your insurance costs by entering a couple basic pieces of information.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute