Best car insurance in New York for 2024
Bankrate’s proprietary analysis identified Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Allstate as the best car insurance providers in New York state.
Best car insurance companies in New York
After reviewing average premium data from Quadrant Information Services, coverage options, discounts and more, Bankrate found that Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Allstate were among the best car insurance companies in New York. Our analysis also factors in AM Best financial strength ratings and customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Most of the carriers on our list have annual premiums below the New York annual average of $3,833 for full coverage and $1,654 for minimum coverage.
If you’re shopping for car insurance in New York, you may want to start with quotes from these carriers:
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$3,721
|
$1,365
|
4.3
|
$4,210
|
$1,676
|
4.2
|
$2,275
|
$1,327
|
4.2
|
$3,540
|
$1,869
|
3.8
|
$3,906
|
$1,907
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$310/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,721/yr
Customer satisfaction
821/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: On top of low average New York car insurance premiums, Geico offers a long list of potential discounts for extra savings. You might save money if you are a federal employee, a member of the military, have certain safety features on your vehicle or have been accident-free for five years. The carrier's low average rates and industry-leading list of discounts earned it a 2023 Bankrate Award for best budget car insurer and best overall insurance company (in a tie with Amica). However, Geico might not be a good fit if you are looking for a highly-personalized policy, as the company’s list of additional coverage is short compared to many other national insurers.
Who Geico may be good for: If you value discounts and ways to save on your car insurance, you may want to consider getting a quote from Geico. Geico could also be good if you are looking for a carrier with strong digital tools, as the company has a highly-functional mobile app and online customer portal.
-
-
USAA
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$351/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$4,210/yr
Customer satisfaction
879/1,000
-
Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently earns high scores for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power, although the company does technically not qualify for official ranking because it only sells insurance to current and former military members and qualifying family members. Although not all drivers will qualify for USAA, those who do might enjoy exceptional customer service as well as military-tailored coverage options and discounts, like potential savings of up to 60 percent if you store your vehicle while deployed.
-
-
Progressive
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$190/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,275/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive could be a good option if you’re looking for New York auto insurance on a budget. In addition to low average rates, you may be able to save more with discounts for online quoting, paperless policy documents and continuous coverage. Progressive also has a robust portfolio of digital tools, which might be appealing if you like to handle your insurance virtually. However, Progressive does have a slightly lower-than-average customer satisfaction rating with J.D. Power in the New York region, which may indicate that not all customers are satisfied with the service they receive.
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$295/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,540/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why State Farm made our list: If you like consolidating your policies with one company, State Farm could be one of the best insurance companies in New York as it also offers home, renters and life coverage. The company also has a widespread agency network, so if you are looking for a local agent, State Farm may be worth considering.
-
-
Allstate
3.9
3.9
Avg. full coverage premium
$325/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,906/yr
Customer satisfaction
819/1,000
-
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers numerous optional coverage types to help you tailor your policy to your needs. You could add sound system insurance, rental reimbursement coverage or roadside assistance to build a policy that works for you. However, Allstate does have higher-than-average rates in New York state. You might be able to lower your premium by taking advantage of the company’s discounts, including savings for new cars, smart students and safe drivers.
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in New York
Finding affordable car insurance that meets your coverage needs can be more challenging in New York where average rates are high, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team has done some of the legwork for you. We started our review by analyzing average car insurance rates provided by Quadrant Information Services for the largest auto insurance companies in New York by market share. Then, we reviewed third-party scores from companies like J.D. Power and ratings from AM Best. Finally, we analyzed each company’s coverage offerings, discounts and digital tools.
We combined these metrics into a single Bankrate Score. The scores are on a scale from 0.0 to 5.0, with higher scores meaning that the company ranked better. Our proprietary scoring method is designed to aid in your comparison of providers and help you feel more confident when making insurance decisions.
To help New York drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in New York
Insurance is a highly-individualized product, and finding the best company will depend on your personal needs. The following steps can point you in the right direction as you start evaluating quotes:
New
A new state law went into effect in New York on August 1, 2023 requiring auto insurance companies to add supplemental spousal liability coverage to all policies, regardless of whether the policyholder is married or not. However, drivers can opt out of this coverage in writing.
If you saw your premium increase at renewal in New York, this new coverage requirement may be partially to blame. However, insurance rates are on the rise in New York even without this law. The average annual full coverage insurance premium increased by $143 in the state from 2022 to 2023. New York's average full coverage rate is second-highest in the U.S. behind Florida.
How much is car insurance in New York?
The average cost of car insurance in New York is $3,833 annually for full coverage and $1,654 annually for minimum coverage. These averages are significantly higher than the national average prices of $2,542 per year for full coverage and $740 per year for minimum coverage. New York’s average rates also far outstrip the average rates of surrounding states.
For example, Pennsylvania drivers pay an annual average of $2,790 for full coverage and $521 for minimum coverage, and drivers in Vermont pay an average of $1,347 per year for full coverage and $311 per year for minimum coverage.
The high population density in New York may be partly to blame for these high premiums. More vehicles on the road mean a greater chance of getting into an accident. To compensate for higher risk, auto insurers often charge a higher premium. New York also has higher minimum coverage requirements than many other states, driving up the average cost of state-mandated insurance minimums.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|New York
|$4,198
|+9%
|Uniondale
|$4,205
|+9%
|Westbury
|$3,760
|-2%
|Islandia
|$3,446
|-11%
|Great Neck
|$3,814
|-0%
|Farmingdale
|$3,459
|-10%
|Jericho
|$3,570
|-7%
|Greenvale
|$3,677
|-4%
|Freeport
|$4,215
|+10%
|Bayville
|$3,478
|-10%
|Cold Spring Harbor
|$3,409
|-12%
|Floral Park
|$4,103
|+7%
|Port Washington
|$3,715
|-3%
|West Hempstead
|$4,246
|+10%
|Valley Stream
|$4,264
|+11%
|Amityville
|$3,469
|-10%
|East Rockaway
|$4,118
|+7%
|Hicksville
|$3,499
|-9%
|North Babylon
|$3,568
|-7%
|Huntington Station
|$3,413
|-12%
|Island Park
|$4,090
|+7%
|Wyandanch
|$3,598
|-6%
|Brentwood
|$3,635
|-5%
|Rockville Centre
|$4,092
|+7%
|Mount Vernon
|$3,853
|+1%
|Elmont
|$4,257
|+10%
|Locust Valley
|$3,501
|-9%
|Plainview
|$3,505
|-9%
|Garden City
|$4,011
|+5%
|Manhasset
|$3,762
|-2%
|Old Westbury
|$3,767
|-2%
|Baldwin
|$4,146
|+8%
|Roslyn Heights
|$3,769
|-2%
|Melville
|$3,414
|-12%
|Sea Cliff
|$3,490
|-9%
|Islip Terrace
|$3,385
|-12%
|Carle Place
|$3,761
|-2%
|Hempstead
|$4,316
|+12%
|Long Beach
|$4,122
|+7%
|Old Bethpage
|$3,479
|-10%
|Glen Cove
|$3,491
|-9%
|Lawrence
|$4,302
|+12%
|Roslyn
|$3,747
|-2%
|East Meadow
|$3,896
|+2%
|Copiague
|$3,484
|-10%
|Woodbury
|$3,492
|-9%
|Oyster Bay
|$3,495
|-9%
|Yonkers
|$3,644
|-5%
|Bethpage
|$3,411
|-12%
|New Hyde Park
|$3,752
|-2%
|Lynbrook
|$4,119
|+7%
|Bellmore
|$3,901
|+2%
|Levittown
|$3,707
|-3%
|Seaford
|$3,672
|-4%
|Bay Shore
|$3,512
|-9%
|Point Lookout
|$4,034
|+5%
|Syosset
|$3,493
|-9%
|Malverne
|$4,090
|+7%
|Wantagh
|$3,725
|-3%
|Cedarhurst
|$4,290
|+11%
|West Islip
|$3,501
|-9%
|West Babylon
|$3,524
|-8%
|Atlantic Beach
|$4,303
|+12%
|Williston Park
|$3,739
|-2%
|Huntington
|$3,399
|-12%
|Greenlawn
|$3,371
|-13%
|Merrick
|$3,917
|+2%
|Central Islip
|$3,632
|-5%
|Deer Park
|$3,524
|-8%
|Mill Neck
|$3,499
|-9%
|Massapequa Park
|$3,427
|-11%
|Hewlett
|$4,294
|+11%
|Oceanside
|$4,091
|+7%
|Glen Head
|$3,570
|-7%
|Roosevelt
|$4,362
|+13%
|Brightwaters
|$3,502
|-9%
|Franklin Square
|$4,132
|+8%
|Lindenhurst
|$3,453
|-10%
|Mineola
|$3,760
|-2%
|Babylon
|$3,433
|-11%
|Massapequa
|$3,420
|-11%
|Woodmere
|$4,329
|+12%
|East Norwich
|$3,486
|-9%
|Albertson
|$3,716
|-3%
|Islip
|$3,387
|-12%
Estimate your car insurance cost in New York
Car insurance rates can be complicated, but Bankrate aims to simplify the process. With Bankrate’s calculator, you can get a rough estimate of your insurance costs by entering a couple basic pieces of information.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.