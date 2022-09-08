Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Average cost of car insurance in New York for 2024

In the state of New York, the average cost of car insurance is $3,139 per year for full coverage and $1,371 for year for minimum coverage.

Jessie See
Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
How much is car insurance in New York?

Car insurance in the Empire State is significantly more expensive, on average, than the national average. Many factors contribute to high rates, including high minimum coverage requirements, expensive costs of living and densely populated cities. For many drivers, finding the best car insurance in New York means finding coverage within their budget. For reference, New Yorkers pay an average of $1,371 annually for minimum coverage and $3,139 annually for full coverage. Full coverage in the state is 56 percent higher than the national average of $2,014 and minimum coverage costs 120 percent more than the national average of $622.

Average minimum coverage premium in New York Average annual full coverage premium in New York
$1,371 $3,139
New York car insurance rates by city

Most drivers know that their state impacts their car insurance costs, but did you know your city and ZIP code may also influence your rates? Differences in population, local weather patterns and crime rates cause average premiums to fluctuate from city to city. Below you can see how average rates vary from the state average in some prominent New York cities.

New York city Average annual full coverage premium Percentage difference from New York average annual full coverage premium
Hempstead $3,510 12%
Islip $2,781 -11%
Mount Vernon $3,172 1%
Oyster Bay $2,884 -8%
Yonkers $3,017 -4%

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in New York 

Your age influences how much you pay for car insurance in New York. Younger drivers have less experience behind the wheel and a higher likelihood of accidents, so they tend to pay significantly higher rates for car insurance. As you can see below, 18-year-old male drivers on their own policy in New York pay average full coverage rates 236 percent higher than the state average. 

Gender is another factor that can affect the cost of your car insurance. Statistics show that male drivers are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior, such as speeding. In some states, insurance companies use this information to justify charging a higher rate for male drivers. Not all states allow gender as a rating factor, but New York does.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in New York Average annual full coverage premium in New York
Age 16* $605 $7,257
Age 18 $880 $10,556
Age 20 $562 $6,745
Age 25 $317 $3,805
Age 30 $271 $3,253
Age 40 $259 $3,112
Age 50 $244 $2,931
Age 60 $242 $2,901
Age 70 $272 $3,269

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in New York Average annual full coverage premium in New York
Age 16* $530 $6,359
Age 18 $717 $8,605
Age 20 $459 $5,503
Age 25 $293 $3,517
Age 30 $272 $3,265
Age 40 $264 $3,167
Age 50 $363 $4,355
Age 60 $239 $2,868
Age 70 $262 $3,139

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Cost considerations for young drivers in New York

Young drivers may be able to save on premiums by remaining insured on their parents' policy. The table below shows the premium difference for drivers aged 20 and younger who join their parents' existing policy compared to those who purchase their own policy.

Age Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in New York Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in New York
Age 16 $6,808 N/A*
Age 17 $6,336 N/A*
Age 18 $5,882 $9,580
Age 19 $4,902 $6,795
Age 20 $4,651 $6,124

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in New York?

Blemishes on your driving record such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents and DWIs (driving while intoxicated) may all have a direct impact on how much more you pay for auto insurance. Some insurance companies may even deny coverage to drivers with high-risk incidents on their record, like a DUI. The following table breaks down the average premium costs a New York driver with various moving violations may pay and the percentage increase from average full coverage premiums.

Driving incident Average annual full coverage premium in New York Percentage increase from New York average annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $3,139 N/A
Speeding ticket $3,400 8%
Accident $3,401 8%
DUI $5,565 77%

Car insurance rates in New York by credit score

Credit is another factor that may impact your car insurance rates in some states, including New York. Drivers with lower credit-based insurance scores may be viewed as riskier to insure and pay higher average premiums as a result. If you're searching for the best rate on your car insurance, our data shows that having an excellent credit-based insurance score saves you an average of 18 percent on your premium compared to the state average.

Credit tier Average annual full coverage premium in New York Percentage difference from New York average annual full coverage premium
Poor $7,186 129%
Average $3,497 11%
Good $3,139 N/A
Excellent $2,581 -18%

New York car insurance rates by vehicle type

If you're looking for cheap car insurance in New York, you may want to rethink the type of vehicle you drive. Luxury cars and those with poor safety ratings or expensive parts typically cost more to insure. The following table shows the average premium for five common New York vehicle types.

Vehicle Average annual full coverage premium in New York
Toyota Camry $3,139
Ford F-150 $2,648
Honda Odyssey $2,661
BMW 330i $3,676
Toyota Prius $3,330

How to save on car insurance in New York

While New York may be one of the most expensive states for auto insurance, drivers may be able to save on their premiums with some strategic planning. These tips and tricks may help bring down your insurance rate:

  • Shop around: Most insurance professionals recommend comparing quotes from different providers to see who may offer the cheapest rates for your specific insurance needs. 
  • Discounts: Most carriers offer at least a handful of discounts to help policyholders save money. Common discounts include good student, bundling and safe driver. 
  • Improve your credit score: Improving your credit score may help keep your premium low. 
  • Increase your deductible: Your deductible is the amount you are responsible for out of pocket in the event of a collision or comprehensive coverage claim. Raising your deductible may bring down your premium, but note that insurance professionals recommend keeping your deductible low enough that you could pay it comfortably in the event of a claim.

Frequently asked questions

Jessie See has a year of experience writing for Bankrate, Reviews.com and other insurance domains. She has covered topics ranging from auto and homeowner’s insurance to life insurance. She has been writing professionally for over a decade with experience in a variety of different topics and industries. Prior to becoming an insurance writer, she worked as a legal assistant in the field of personal injury law and as a licensed sales producer at various insurance agencies.

