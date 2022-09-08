Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in New York for 2024
In the state of New York, the average cost of car insurance is $3,139 per year for full coverage and $1,371 for year for minimum coverage.
What To Know First
The average annual cost of car insurance in New York is $3,139 for full coverage and $1,371 for minimum coverage. However, your personal rates may vary based on factors like your ZIP code, vehicle type, driving record and more. Bankrate's insurance editorial team, which includes three licensed agents, analyzed data obtained from Quadrant Information Services to give you an idea of what you might pay for coverage in New York.
- Drivers in New York who purchase full coverage pay an average rate that is 56 percent higher than the national average.
- Eighteen-year-old drivers on their own insurance policy pay the highest average insurance rates of all the driver profiles we analyzed.
- New York drivers with poor credit-based insurance scores pay an average of 129 percent more for full coverage than a driver with a good credit-based insurance score.
- Drivers who have vehicles that are higher in value and cost more to repair typically pay higher-than-average rates.
How much is car insurance in New York?
Car insurance in the Empire State is significantly more expensive, on average, than the national average. Many factors contribute to high rates, including high minimum coverage requirements, expensive costs of living and densely populated cities. For many drivers, finding the best car insurance in New York means finding coverage within their budget. For reference, New Yorkers pay an average of $1,371 annually for minimum coverage and $3,139 annually for full coverage. Full coverage in the state is 56 percent higher than the national average of $2,014 and minimum coverage costs 120 percent more than the national average of $622.
|Average minimum coverage premium in New York
|Average annual full coverage premium in New York
|$1,371
|$3,139
New York car insurance rates by city
Most drivers know that their state impacts their car insurance costs, but did you know your city and ZIP code may also influence your rates? Differences in population, local weather patterns and crime rates cause average premiums to fluctuate from city to city. Below you can see how average rates vary from the state average in some prominent New York cities.
|New York city
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Percentage difference from New York average annual full coverage premium
|Hempstead
|$3,510
|12%
|Islip
|$2,781
|-11%
|Mount Vernon
|$3,172
|1%
|Oyster Bay
|$2,884
|-8%
|Yonkers
|$3,017
|-4%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in New York
Your age influences how much you pay for car insurance in New York. Younger drivers have less experience behind the wheel and a higher likelihood of accidents, so they tend to pay significantly higher rates for car insurance. As you can see below, 18-year-old male drivers on their own policy in New York pay average full coverage rates 236 percent higher than the state average.
Gender is another factor that can affect the cost of your car insurance. Statistics show that male drivers are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior, such as speeding. In some states, insurance companies use this information to justify charging a higher rate for male drivers. Not all states allow gender as a rating factor, but New York does.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in New York
|Average annual full coverage premium in New York
|Age 16*
|$605
|$7,257
|Age 18
|$880
|$10,556
|Age 20
|$562
|$6,745
|Age 25
|$317
|$3,805
|Age 30
|$271
|$3,253
|Age 40
|$259
|$3,112
|Age 50
|$244
|$2,931
|Age 60
|$242
|$2,901
|Age 70
|$272
|$3,269
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in New York
|Average annual full coverage premium in New York
|Age 16*
|$530
|$6,359
|Age 18
|$717
|$8,605
|Age 20
|$459
|$5,503
|Age 25
|$293
|$3,517
|Age 30
|$272
|$3,265
|Age 40
|$264
|$3,167
|Age 50
|$363
|$4,355
|Age 60
|$239
|$2,868
|Age 70
|$262
|$3,139
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Cost considerations for young drivers in New York
Young drivers may be able to save on premiums by remaining insured on their parents' policy. The table below shows the premium difference for drivers aged 20 and younger who join their parents' existing policy compared to those who purchase their own policy.
|Age
|Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in New York
|Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in New York
|Age 16
|$6,808
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$6,336
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$5,882
|$9,580
|Age 19
|$4,902
|$6,795
|Age 20
|$4,651
|$6,124
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in New York?
Blemishes on your driving record such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents and DWIs (driving while intoxicated) may all have a direct impact on how much more you pay for auto insurance. Some insurance companies may even deny coverage to drivers with high-risk incidents on their record, like a DUI. The following table breaks down the average premium costs a New York driver with various moving violations may pay and the percentage increase from average full coverage premiums.
|Driving incident
|Average annual full coverage premium in New York
|Percentage increase from New York average annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$3,139
|N/A
|Speeding ticket
|$3,400
|8%
|Accident
|$3,401
|8%
|DUI
|$5,565
|77%
Car insurance rates in New York by credit score
Credit is another factor that may impact your car insurance rates in some states, including New York. Drivers with lower credit-based insurance scores may be viewed as riskier to insure and pay higher average premiums as a result. If you're searching for the best rate on your car insurance, our data shows that having an excellent credit-based insurance score saves you an average of 18 percent on your premium compared to the state average.
|Credit tier
|Average annual full coverage premium in New York
|Percentage difference from New York average annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$7,186
|129%
|Average
|$3,497
|11%
|Good
|$3,139
|N/A
|Excellent
|$2,581
|-18%
New York car insurance rates by vehicle type
If you're looking for cheap car insurance in New York, you may want to rethink the type of vehicle you drive. Luxury cars and those with poor safety ratings or expensive parts typically cost more to insure. The following table shows the average premium for five common New York vehicle types.
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in New York
|Toyota Camry
|$3,139
|Ford F-150
|$2,648
|Honda Odyssey
|$2,661
|BMW 330i
|$3,676
|Toyota Prius
|$3,330
How to save on car insurance in New York
While New York may be one of the most expensive states for auto insurance, drivers may be able to save on their premiums with some strategic planning. These tips and tricks may help bring down your insurance rate:
- Shop around: Most insurance professionals recommend comparing quotes from different providers to see who may offer the cheapest rates for your specific insurance needs.
- Discounts: Most carriers offer at least a handful of discounts to help policyholders save money. Common discounts include good student, bundling and safe driver.
- Improve your credit score: Improving your credit score may help keep your premium low.
- Increase your deductible: Your deductible is the amount you are responsible for out of pocket in the event of a collision or comprehensive coverage claim. Raising your deductible may bring down your premium, but note that insurance professionals recommend keeping your deductible low enough that you could pay it comfortably in the event of a claim.
Estimate your car insurance cost in New York
