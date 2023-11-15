Lisa McArdle is an insurance editor who joined the Bankrate team in 2023. She has more than 15 years of experience writing, editing and managing content in a variety of industries, including insurance, auto news and pop culture.

Lisa began her career as a newspaper reporter and editor. Since then, she has worked in health and fitness publishing, has developed content on technical printing processes and has covered car insurance news and trends to help drivers save money. No matter what subject she covers, she’s skilled at making complex topics more approachable.

In her free time, Lisa enjoys reading, going to the beach and planning her next Disney trip.

Lisa wants you to know

When it comes to purchasing car insurance, Lisa always keeps in mind that the cheapest policy is not necessarily the best choice. While it may be tempting to choose the least expensive option, it may not provide collision coverage and/or comprehensive coverage, meaning repairs due to accidents, theft and natural disasters may get quite expensive. Lisa thinks you should consider your insurance needs and how much you’d be willing to pay out-of-pocket in the event of an accident before you choose a policy. She also thinks it’s a very important step to compare rates from several car insurance companies before you decide which company you want to do business with.

Lisa's recommended readings