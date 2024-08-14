At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

Key takeaways Homeowners insurance policies typically cover tree damage caused by specific perils, such as fire, windstorms, lightning, theft, aircraft, non-resident vehicles, vandalism and malicious acts.

Factors that can affect costs related to tree damage include the type of tree, how old the tree is and the type of tree care done on it.

Homeowners insurance does not cover the removal of dangerous or diseased trees from the property, but if a fallen tree blocks the driveway or meets specific requirements, the insurance company will generally cover the cost of cleanup and tree removal.

Few features add as much beauty and value to a property as a healthy tree. But although maintaining your trees is rarely as labor-intensive as, say, weeding your garden, there are still risks to having trees. A falling tree may damage your own or a neighbor’s property. Errant limbs could impact the stability of your roof. Invasive roots might undermine a driveway or walkway. If your tree causes damage, you may wonder if you are covered by your home insurance. Bankrate’s insurance experts dive into the topic to help you understand when your homeowners insurance might cover tree damage—and when it won’t.

Insurance Home Key statistics and facts about trees and home insurance Nearly 98 percent of homeowners insurance losses were caused by property damage in 2022. Approximately 40 percent of the insured losses were due to wind and hail damage. (Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I)

Insurance companies paid an average of $4,110 for settled tree claims. Seven percent of these claims resulted from a fallen tree. (Consumer Reports)

If a tree located on your neighbor’s property damages your house or property, your insurance company may try to collect from their insurance company. If successful, you could be reimbursed for your deductible. (Triple-I)

If you have particularly valuable trees on your property, you should consider how much it would cost to replace them when determining how much homeowners insurance you need. You may need to purchase a yard and garden endorsement to cover more expensive landscaping. (Triple-I)

Standard homeowners insurance typically covers damages to trees and shrubs due to disasters or accidents like fire, windstorms, snow and ice, lightning, vandalism and theft, but this coverage is typically limited to 5 percent of the amount of insurance on the structure of your home, and insurers will also usually cap coverage for any one tree, shrub or plant. (Triple-I)

Does homeowners insurance cover tree damage?

In order for the damage to be covered, the cause of the tree falling must be due to a covered peril. Many homeowners know they can usually file a claim if a tree damages a covered structure, but you may not know that many home insurance policies also cover at least some portion of damage to the actual trees, shrubs or plants, as long as the damage was caused by a covered peril.

So if a tree falls in your yard but does not damage your home or any other structure on your property, some portion of it may be covered by your home insurance policy. According to the Triple-I, this type of coverage will generally be capped at a certain percentage of your dwelling coverage limit.

It’s important to note that most home insurance companies will not pay for tree or shrub removal unless it has fallen due to a covered peril onto a covered structure or is blocking a driveway or handicap access.

Every policy is different, however, so consider speaking with your insurance agent about what is and is not covered in your policy — before tree damage occurs.

Tree damage causes typically covered by home insurance:

Storms

Hail

Snow and ice

A fire caused by lightning (and other apocalyptic events)

Tree damage causes typically not covered by home insurance:

Rot

Age

Flood

Earthquake

What is not covered by homeowners insurance when a tree falls?

Homeowners insurance often covers events that are beyond the policyholder’s control, such as hailstorms or acts of vandalism. However, it does not assist with the removal of dangerous or diseased trees from the property. Nonetheless, if a fallen tree blocks the driveway or meets specific requirements, the insurance company will generally cover the cost of cleanup and tree removal.

Does homeowners insurance cover tree damage to your neighbor’s property?

If a tree from your property falls on your neighbor’s property due to a hailstorm or other covered event, the neighbor’s policy may cover the damage. If the tree falls because the homeowner has not properly maintained it, the homeowner may be held legally liable. Homeowners should speak to their insurance agent or check their liability insurance coverage to see if it would pay for damages owed to or awarded to a neighbor.

Does homeowners insurance cover tree removal?

Homeowners insurance typically covers the removal of trees if they have fallen due to a covered peril and onto a covered structure, like your house, or if the tree is blocking an access point. Some situations where removal may be covered are:

If a tree falls on an insured structure, such as your home itself or a garage

If a fallen tree is blocking a driveway

If a fallen tree is blocking a handicap-accessible ramp

Situations where tree removal is not covered under your insurance policy should be carefully considered. If your home hasn’t been damaged by a fallen tree, but you want to preemptively remove trees on your property, it is unlikely to be covered — and could even have negative consequences.

For example, if the person responsible for removing the tree is injured during the process, you may risk legal repercussions as the property owner. Bodily injury liability is one of the more infrequent causes for insurance claims, but can be one of the most costly. From 2018-2022, according to Triple-I, bodily injury and property damage was the second most severe homeowners insurance claim, costing an average of $31,690.

Insurance companies consider your justification for tree removal to determine if it will be covered. They will likely not cover the removal if you’re simply worried about your yard aesthetic and find the tree unsightly. If an insured structure was hit, insurance providers may reimburse you for tree removal up to a specified dollar amount, usually ranging from $500-$1,000. If a covered structure was not hit, your insurance company is unlikely to pay for its removal, except, possibly, in the circumstances mentioned above. It’s important to check your policy and ask your agent to determine your exact coverage.

What factors affect tree damage costs?

Some factors that may affect the cost related to tree damage include the type of tree, how old the tree is and the type of tree care you have done on it.

For example, if the tree is from a weakened species and has not been properly maintained, you may be held more responsible should it fall and cause damage. In addition, if you have a tree that is weak or diseased but you do nothing to remove it, you may be held responsible should it fall.

Another factor that affects the cost of tree damage is your location. If you live in an area prone to severe storms, tornadoes or hurricanes, your insurer may charge higher premiums for policies that cover tree damage. Similarly, if you live in an area with many sick or dying trees, you may pay higher premiums.

Does homeowners insurance cover tree damage to a neighbor’s property?

If a tree from your neighbor’s property falls on your house due to a covered risk and obstructs your driveway or meets specific criteria, your homeowners insurance might cover the resulting damage. However, if the tree was already dead or decaying and your neighbor is at fault, their insurance company should be responsible for the costs.

If a tree owned by you damages your neighbor’s house, their home insurance may cover the expenses unless the tree was already decaying or visibly damaged. In that case, your neighbor might try to establish negligence on your part for not removing the tree, and you might have to cover the costs.

How does subrogation work if my neighbor’s tree damages my property?

Subrogation is an insurance term that refers to a process where your insurance company pursues a claim against a third party, often another insurance company. It might be used if your neighbor’s tree falls on your property and damages your home or other structure.

If it appears that your neighbor’s tree fell because they were negligent in its care, they could be held responsible for the damage. Your own insurer might give you an initial payment, but they would follow up by asking the neighbor’s insurer to foot the bill. If they are successful, you would likely be reimbursed for any deductible you originally paid when your claim was disbursed.

How much to expect from the insurance company

The payout from your insurance company after you file a claim for tree damage depends on several factors, including what type of property was damaged. If a covered peril causes damage to your house, you may be eligible to receive up to the limit of your policy’s dwelling coverage, depending on how much damage was done.

You may also be able to file a claim for your personal belongings, if they were damaged, up to certain limits. Different categories of possessions have individual limits and high-value items may not be covered at all, unless you have secured additional coverage with scheduled personal property insurance. You can choose to increase these limits, but it will likely cause your homeowners insurance premium to go up.

How much you are reimbursed for your belongings and dwelling coverage also depends on whether you have actual cash value (ACV) or replacement cost value (RCV) on your policy.

If the tree itself that caused damage to your home was valuable, you might also be able to file a claim to replace it. As mentioned previously, not all policies will cover the actual tree, and the ones that do will likely have certain coverage caps in place, so you will need to look at your policy or speak with an agent to see how much is covered.

Once a claims adjuster creates an estimate for each claim category, the insurance company subtracts your policy deductible from the amount you receive. Many homeowners insurance policies also cover some additional living expenses, such as hotels and meals, up to certain limits if your home is uninhabitable while the damage is repaired.

How to prevent tree damage

It is your responsibility as a homeowner to maintain your trees properly. Damage caused by dead or rotting trees is not likely to be covered by homeowners insurance, and if a tree owned by you causes damage to someone else’s property or person, you might get sued.

Regularly assessing the health of trees and taking preventive measures is the best way to avoid tree damage. Check for hanging, broken or damaged limbs, changes in bark, leaning trees, exposed or weakened trees, poor tree structure, decay or cavities and the presence of fungus.

It’s also important to note that the location of a tree and its proximity to a structure can increase its likelihood of causing damage. Protective barriers can help prevent damage. Building a fence around the outermost part of the tree’s canopy protects against damage from digging, compacted soil or soil piling over the roots.

Here are a few other things you can do to prevent trees from causing damage to structures and property:

Trim any trees on your property regularly, especially those with long branches.

Check for signs your trees are dead or dying by observing a year-round lack of leaves or hollow trunks.

Look for mushrooms, cracks or holes at the base of tree trunks to rule out rotting.

Consider removing trees that are leaning off-center as they may have a higher potential to fall.

Pay extra attention to trees that hang over your roof, driveway, sidewalks and streets bordering your home or power lines.

Consider having a tree expert examine the trees on your property periodically to look for signs or disease or rot, or to recommend preventative maintenance.

Frequently asked questions