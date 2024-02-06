At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At the core of every standard homeowners insurance policy lies dwelling coverage, a critical component designed to financially protect the structure of your home. Dwelling insurance pays to repair damage to the structure of your home caused by covered perils, up to your policy limits. This includes all parts of your home’s structure, from the foundational walls and roof to built-in elements such as cabinetry.

Savings Compare rates and save on home insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

What does dwelling insurance cover?

When it comes to homeowners insurance, your policy most likely includes multiple types of coverage. To help get a handle on the different coverage types, let’s look at an HO-3 policy, the most common type of homeowners policy. Standard HO-3 policies have six basic components:

Dwelling coverage: Pays to repair or rebuild your home and attached structures. Installed fixtures such as attached appliances, kitchen counters and bathroom fixtures are also included under dwelling coverage — however, land is not.

Pays to repair or rebuild your home and attached structures. Installed fixtures such as attached appliances, kitchen counters and bathroom fixtures are also included under dwelling coverage — however, land is not. Other structures coverage: Pays to repair or rebuild any detached structures on your property, such as detached garages, sheds or gazebos.

Pays to repair or rebuild any detached structures on your property, such as detached garages, sheds or gazebos. Personal property coverage: Pays to replace your personal belongings, which are usually items that are not attached to your home. This can include stand-alone appliances, electronics, furniture and clothing.

Pays to replace your personal belongings, which are usually items that are not attached to your home. This can include stand-alone appliances, electronics, furniture and clothing. Liability coverage: This coverage can pay for legal fees and expenses if someone is injured or their belongings are damaged on your property and you are found liable.

This coverage can pay for legal fees and expenses if someone is injured or their belongings are damaged on your property and you are found liable. Medical payments coverage: This coverage helps pay for guest injuries on your property for which you are not legally liable

This coverage helps pay for guest injuries on your property for which you are not legally liable Additional living expenses coverage: Also called “loss of use,” this coverage pays for your costs of living in a hotel, meal expenses and more while your home is being repaired after a covered loss.

What perils does dwelling insurance cover?

So, what is dwelling coverage? It is the first of these six components and is also referred to as “coverage A” within a home policy. In general, it will cover damage from any of these causes:

Fire and smoke

Lightning strikes

Wind damage

Hail

Explosions

Vandalism

Theft

Damage caused by the weight of snow, sleet or ice

Falling objects

Damage from an aircraft or auto

Volcanic eruption

Water damage caused by appliance overflow or heating/air conditioning malfunction

Frozen plumbing/heat ducts/sprinkler system/appliance

It is important to note that different types of home insurance cover different causes of loss, called insurance perils. Reviewing your policy and talking with a company representative is the best way to know what coverage you have. Standard HO-3 policies include dwelling insurance with open perils coverage, meaning your dwelling is covered for anything not specifically excluded from the policy.

If you experience any of these covered losses, your dwelling coverage becomes essential. Dwelling insurance covers damage to your home, including the foundation, frame, walls and roof. It also generally covers things built into your house, like cabinets, permanent air conditioner units, furnaces and water heaters if they are damaged or destroyed by a covered loss like a fire. Dwelling coverage also typically covers structures attached to the house, such as an attached garage or porch.

What dwelling insurance does not cover

Your dwelling insurance does not cover any perils specifically excluded from your home insurance policy. This includes:

Flooding

Flood damage coverage is not included in most standard homeowners insurance policies. With changing weather patterns generating more severe storms, areas of our country that have never flooded in the past may be more likely to do so now. You may want to consider flood insurance coverage to help cover flood losses should they occur. Flood insurance is available from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and through select private carriers.

Earthquakes

Many areas of the U.S. experience earthquakes, especially along the West Coast. If you live in one of these areas or another part of the country where earth movement is common, you may want to consider adding earthquake coverage to your policy.

Damage from earthquakes can quickly add up. A quake can seriously damage your foundation, and even a minor tremor may cause cracks in walls and extensive property damage. Your HO-3 policy will cover fire damage caused by an earthquake, but structural damage is not covered.

If you live in an area where there is significant oil drilling, such as parts of Oklahoma, seismic activity may also be common and make the need for earthquake insurance more urgent.

Neglect/wear and tear

A home is a complex structure with different systems — plumbing, heating, electrical — all working together to keep you comfortable and safe. It is the homeowner’s responsibility to keep these systems running properly. You’ll likely need to be vigilant to problems, which could be anything from signs of termite infestation to a wet basement. If you fail to do so and your lack of regular maintenance results in property damage, your dwelling insurance will not cover it unless you have purchased additional coverage endorsements.

Sewer backup/sump pump damage

Sewer backup and sump pump damage coverage are typically not automatically covered by a standard home insurance policy. Sewer and drain line backup coverage, sometimes called water backup coverage, or sump pump damage coverage, is a common endorsement to add to homeowners insurance that provides coverage for your dwelling and personal property if they are damaged by a drain line backup. Backup losses commonly happen during heavy rains when a sump pump cannot keep up with the influx of water and overflows, spilling water into a basement or crawlspace. However, it is possible for sewer lines to back up anywhere in a home, including toilets, sinks and floor drains. A water backup endorsement must be added to a homeowners insurance policy to provide coverage for this type of loss.

Service line damage

Damage to your service line is another common policy exclusion for a standard homeowners insurance policy. Service line damage coverage protects you against losses relating to the various service lines running into your home. Each property insurer covers different service lines, but commonly covered ones include water, gas and sewer lines, as well as internet cables and electrical wires. This is a relatively new coverage in the insurance industry, and your particular carrier may not yet offer it. Talk to your insurance professional about the service line coverage options available to you.

How much dwelling coverage do I need?

Determining how much home insurance you need may seem daunting, but there are some simple steps you can take to determine a ballpark figure.

Know the difference between market value and replacement value: How much you paid for your home isn’t necessarily how much you’ll insure it for. Home prices can be artificially high or low depending on factors like the home’s location or the state of the housing market. What you really want to know is your home’s replacement cost, which is how much it will cost to rebuild your home after a total loss.

How much you paid for your home isn’t necessarily how much you’ll insure it for. Home prices can be artificially high or low depending on factors like the home’s location or the state of the housing market. What you really want to know is your home’s replacement cost, which is how much it will cost to rebuild your home after a total loss. Factor in your home’s size: Bigger homes will likely need more coverage, since they typically cost more to rebuild than smaller homes. Similarly, homes on a finished basement likely need more dwelling coverage to account for the extra space.

Bigger homes will likely need more coverage, since they typically cost more to rebuild than smaller homes. Similarly, homes on a finished basement likely need more dwelling coverage to account for the extra space. Consider your home’s features: Every home has its own set of features. Builder-grade homes, for example, will likely need less dwelling coverage than comparably-sized upgraded or custom homes with high-end finishes.

Every home has its own set of features. Builder-grade homes, for example, will likely need less dwelling coverage than comparably-sized upgraded or custom homes with high-end finishes. Think about your home’s age: Older homes may be more expensive to repair or rebuild due to non-standard lumber sizes or outdated building techniques.

Although having an idea of how much dwelling coverage you need may be helpful while you are gathering quotes, each insurance company has its own replacement cost estimator that will help you determine your proper coverage amount. You can also speak with a licensed agent about any unique home aspects that might affect your coverage needs. Keep in mind that more dwelling coverage will usually result in a higher home insurance cost.

Types of dwelling coverage

When it comes to dwelling insurance, there are multiple different policy types. Some apply to homes, while others apply to condos and other property types. We’ve already touched on HO-3 policies, but there are a few other options out there depending on your home type and coverage needs.

Homeowners insurance dwelling coverage

Virtually all property insurance policies include dwelling coverage, including HO-1, HO-2, HO-3, HO-5 and HO-8 policies. That means that if you are buying home insurance, you are most likely getting dwelling insurance as well.

Some insurers will refer to your home insurance policy as hazard insurance. This is not a separate policy. Hazard insurance is a general term that may be used to mean homeowners insurance. It refers to the coverage for specific risks that you financially protect yourself against by purchasing your policy. Hazard insurance includes dwelling coverage, other structures coverage and personal property coverage.

Condo insurance dwelling coverage

HO-6 policies financially protect condominium owners. Here, dwelling coverage is a little complicated. Your HO-6 policy generally covers the interior of your property, your personal property and your liability needs. Your association’s primary policy should cover the bulk of the structure itself. However, each condo association has its own unique primary policy, which will influence how much dwelling coverage you need to purchase on your condo policy. Your association may cover nearly the entire structure of your condo, for example, which means you’d be able to purchase less dwelling insurance.

Rental property insurance dwelling coverage

If you own a rental property, it’s important to consider rental property insurance and understand how it works. Also known as a DP-3 policy type, this insurance policy includes dwelling coverage to cover the structure of your rental property in the event of a covered loss but also includes several coverage options not found in a standard HO-3.

Because landlords face different risks compared to homeowners, rental property insurance takes this into account with coverage options like wrongful eviction and loss of use. Additionally, because many cities and states have their own rental laws, it may be worthwhile to speak to a local insurance agent to learn more about rental properties in your area and what additional coverage choices they recommend.

Frequently asked questions