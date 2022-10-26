What you need to know about wildfire insurance in California

Does home insurance cover wildfires?

Most standard homeowners insurance policies will cover fire damage, including from wildfires. There are many different coverage types that can help policyholders afford the cost of repairing or replacing their homes, or replacing personal property.

Dwelling coverage

Dwelling coverage pays for the cost of rebuilding or replacing the physical structure of your home and any other structures attached to it after a wildfire event, including decking or attached garages. Because rebuilding your home after a wildfire can be very expensive, it’s important that you have enough dwelling insurance. The cost of rebuilding a house in California depends on the area. For example, the build cost for an average home in Fresno — a city that is susceptible to wildfires — was about $370,000 as of 2021, and is likely even more expensive now post-inflation.

Other structures coverage

Just like dwelling coverage, other structures coverage provides financial support for the cost to rebuild or replace unattached structures on your property affected by wildfires, including sheds, detached garages, fencing and pool houses. If you have multiple detached structures on your property, like a garage or a gazebo, make sure to purchase enough coverage to rebuild them in the event of a wildfire.

Personal property coverage

Personal property coverage pays to repair or replace your personal items that get damaged in a wildfire. It applies to most things you own, including appliances, clothing, furniture and electronics. When choosing personal property coverage limits, it’s a good idea to survey your personal items to make sure you have sufficient coverage limits. Even if a wildfire does not burn everything inside your home, most items need to be replaced due to smoke damage.

Loss-of-use coverage

This coverage is also referred to as additional living expenses and covers the cost of hotel stays, meals and other expenses related to being unable to live in your home due to a wildfire. If you live in California, having loss of use coverage can be critical. If a wildfire destroys your home, you would need to live somewhere else while your house is being rebuilt. Loss of use policy limits are usually tied to the amount of dwelling insurance you have, but the policy limits can usually be raised.