At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

On average, home insurance in San Diego costs $974 per year, or $81 per month, for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Based on our analysis, USAA, Mercury Insurance and ASI Progressive offer some of the cheapest San Diego homeowners insurance.

Savings Compare rates and save on home insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

San Diego’s geographical location makes it vulnerable to natural disasters like earthquakes, wildfires and landslides. Although not required by law, home insurance is often required if you have a mortgage or home loan. If you are looking for the best cheap homeowners insurance in San Diego, Bankrate has done research that may help make your insurance search easier.

Best cheap home insurance companies San Diego

The top three cheap home insurance companies in San Diego include USAA, Mercury and ASI Progressive, according to Bankrate’s analysis of coverage and average homeowners insurance premium data supplied by Quadrant Information Services. In San Diego, the average annual cost of home insurance is $974 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is slightly lower than the 2022 national average of $1,383 for the same dwelling coverage.

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed companies based on several factors, like average annual premiums, J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, AM Best financial strength ratings, digital tool accessibility, coverage availability and discounts. These factors are analyzed to assign each carrier a Bankrate Score out of 5 points. When shopping for cheap home insurance, San Diego residents may want to start with quotes from these carriers:

Home insurance company Bankrate Score Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage J.D. Power score USAA* 4.7 $530 884/1,000 Mercury 4.3 $573 Not rated ASI Progressive 4.0 $575 801/1,000 Travelers 4.1 $628 794/1,000 Allstate 4.2 $671 815/1,000

*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

USAA

Although only available to eligible military members and their immediate families, USAA offers some of the lowest average premiums in San Diego. The company also consistently receives high scores from J.D. Power, although it is not eligible for official ranking. In addition to standard coverage, USAA offers a few endorsements, like earthquake coverage and home sharing coverage. The company does not offer many discounts, but since its average premium is so low, policyholders may rely less on discounts to find a low rate.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

ASI Progressive

Progressive home insurance policies are underwritten by American Strategic Insurance (ASI). One of the company’s most unique features is its Home Quote Explorer tool, which lets you compare home insurance quotes from several providers, all from Progressive’s website. You may be able to save by bundling home and auto policies, getting a quote in advance or buying a newly-constructed home. ASI Progressive receives a ranking below average in the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study, and it only offers a few optional coverage types, so potential for policy customization may be limited.

Learn more: ASI Progressive Insurance review

Mercury

Mercury has some of the most affordable average homeowners insurance rates in San Diego. The company has a range of additional options to customize your home insurance, such as home systems protection, service line coverage and identity management services. Mercury also offers a wide variety of discounts, so you might be able to save on your premium by bundling auto and home insurance policies, installing protective devices, belonging to a homeowners association and more. Mercury is not rated in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study, likely because it is a smaller insurer that only writes policies in 11 states.

Learn more: Mercury Insurance review

Travelers

If you are looking for a robust home insurance policy, you might want to get a quote from Travelers. The company offers a long list of optional coverage types, including water backup, special personal property coverage, additional replacement cost coverage, contents replacement cost coverage and identity theft protection. Travelers has one of the higher average premiums on our list, but offers discounts for potential savings. These include green home, loss-free, multi-policy, protective device and new homebuyer. Travelers earned a below-average customer satisfaction score in the J.D. Power study, indicating that some customers may not be satisfied with the service.

Learn more: Travelers Insurance review

Allstate

While Allstate has one of the highest average annual premiums on our list, it is still fairly affordable compared to average rates in San Diego. Plus, policyholders may be able to save on their premium with discounts for protective device installation, new homebuyer and more. Allstate offers numerous optional endorsements to tailor your coverage like water backup, electronic data recovery, home sharing, sports equipment and business property. Potential customers may want to note that Allstate scored below average in the J.D. Power study, suggesting that some customers may not have been satisfied with the service.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

Home insurance coverage options in San Diego

While state and local laws do not require you to buy homeowners insurance, if you finance a house, the lender will likely require you to carry a policy through the life of the loan. If your home is damaged by a covered peril, a home insurance policy may save you from expensive out-of-pocket costs. However, some homeowners want more financial protection than a standard homeowners policy provides. For more robust coverage, you might consider adding endorsements to your San Diego home insurance, such as:

Scheduled personal property : Most standard home insurance policies impose sub-limits on certain types of personal property. To increase the coverage on expensive belongings such as artwork, collectibles, jewelry or musical instruments, you might consider adding a scheduled personal property endorsement to your homeowners policy. Oftentimes, a single scheduled property endorsement may cover more than one item, like two guitars, with no deductible.

Most standard home insurance policies impose sub-limits on certain types of personal property. To increase the coverage on expensive belongings such as artwork, collectibles, jewelry or musical instruments, you might consider adding a scheduled personal property endorsement to your homeowners policy. Oftentimes, a single scheduled property endorsement may cover more than one item, like two guitars, with no deductible. Earthquake insurance: Standard home insurance, also known as HO-3 insurance, does not typically cover structural damage or losses to personal property caused by earthquakes. However, some insurers offer earthquake endorsements or standalone earthquake policies. The California Earthquake Authority also offers coverage.

Standard home insurance, also known as HO-3 insurance, does not typically cover structural damage or losses to personal property caused by earthquakes. However, some insurers offer earthquake endorsements or standalone earthquake policies. The California Earthquake Authority also offers coverage. Flood insurance: Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage, which can be challenging for individuals living in coastal cities such as San Diego. Even a small body of water, however, can cause flooding under the right circumstances, and FEMA estimates that since 1996, 99 percent of U.S. counties have been impacted by flooding. If you live in a flood zone and have a mortgage, it is likely that your lender will require you to purchase a flood insurance policy.

Every home insurance company offers a different suite of coverage types, which can also vary by state. If you are unsure what coverage types or how much coverage you need, talking to an insurance professional may help.

Home insurance discounts in San Diego

To offset the cost of home insurance, most companies offer some discounts to eligible customers. By taking advantage of discounts, you might be able to lower your insurance premium. Discounts vary from one insurer to another, but some of the most common ones include:

Claims-free discount: If you have not filed a claim in several years, you may qualify for a discount.

If you have not filed a claim in several years, you may qualify for a discount. Smart home discount: Some insurance providers may give you a discount for installing smart home devices, such as smart smoke detectors, smart water sensors and smart video doorbells.

Some insurance providers may give you a discount for installing smart home devices, such as smart smoke detectors, smart water sensors and smart video doorbells. New roof discount: Replacing your old roof with a new one may earn you a discount on San Diego home insurance. Some providers may also offer a discount for homes with roofs constructed with impact-resistant materials.

Replacing your old roof with a new one may earn you a discount on San Diego home insurance. Some providers may also offer a discount for homes with roofs constructed with impact-resistant materials. Bundling discount: If you purchase several types of insurance from the same carrier, you have the potential to save on eligible policies.

You can often research a company’s discounts online, but since every company has different qualifications, talking to a representative is often the best way to see what discounts you qualify for. Exact discounts vary by carrier, but the most impactful ones tend to include policy bundling and safety feature discounts. Most discounts can be stacked together to provide even greater savings on your home insurance policy.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best home insurance company? Caret Down There is no single company that is always going to be the best for everyone, all the time, because every property is unique and your circumstances and priorities may differ from your neighbor’s. To find the best home insurance company for your needs, think first about what is most important to you. If low cost is your top priority, for example, consider one of the companies we have listed above. If customer service matters more than price for you, you may want to look for a company that scores well on the J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking. You may also want to consider how important discounts are for you and whether you like to have the option to customize your policy with endorsements, or add-ons. How much is homeowners insurance in San Diego? Caret Down A standard home insurance policy in San Diego costs an average of $974 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, lower than both the 2022 national annual average of $1,383 and California’s annual average of $1,084. Your premium will depend on your specific rating factors, like your claims history, the value of your home and what coverage types you choose. Do you need earthquake insurance in San Diego? Caret Down San Diego homeowners may consider earthquake insurance because of the city’s potential risk for quakes. According to the California Earthquake Authority (CEA), San Diego faces a 75 percent probability of experiencing a major earthquake, magnitude 7.0 or greater, within the coming years. Most standard home insurance policies do not cover losses caused by earthquakes. Some insurers offer earthquake endorsements for homeowners policies, while others sell standalone earthquake policies. You may also be able to purchase earthquake insurance through the CEA. How can I lower my cost of home insurance in San Diego? Caret Down You may be able to take several steps to lower your cost of home insurance in San Diego. Comparing home insurance quotes may help you find the cheapest company for your circumstances. From there, exploring discounts and maintaining your home may also help keep your premium down.

