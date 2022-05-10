Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
State Farm insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
4.2
Cost & ratings
4.3
Coverage
4
Support
4.4
Home
4.2
Cost & ratings
4.5
Coverage
3.7
Support
4.3
BANKRATE'S TAKE
Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm as their company of choice.
Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm may be a good option for drivers looking for a full coverage policy; State Farm rates are generally cheaper and it offers a wealth of insurance discounts.
Who State Farm may not be good for: Homeowners looking to craft a highly customized policy may not be a great fit for State Farm, as it does not advertise many home endorsements online.
New
In May 2023, State Farm announced that it would no longer write new home insurance policies in California, citing “historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market” as the main motivators behind the decision.
State Farm car insurance
State Farm car insurance received a high Bankrate Score of 4.3 out of 5.0. To assign this Score, our insurance team conducted a State Farm insurance review that analyzed discount availability, customer satisfaction scores and financial strength ratings. The company ranked above the industry average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in all regions and boasts a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), the highest rating possible from AM Best.
Founded in 1922, State Farm is a full-lines insurer that writes new auto and home policies in all states except Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The company could be a good choice for drivers looking for the personal touch of a local agent, lower-than-average premiums and top-notch customer service. It may also be a good choice for those seeking to improve their driving habits with its Drive Safe and Save telematics program.
State Farm offers all the coverage types required in various states, including bodily injury liability, property damage liability, uninsured motorist, underinsured motorist, medical payments and personal injury protection. You can also find optional coverage for comprehensive, collision, emergency road service, ridesharing, and car rental and travel expenses.
Pros and cons of State Farm car insurance
When shopping for the best car insurance, many companies may seem similar, but a list of pros and cons could help you differentiate one carrier from another. Here are some of the perks and drawbacks we identified with State Farm car insurance:
-
Numerous discounts available, including a telematics program and savings aimed toward young drivers
-
Highly-rated mobile app for hands-on policy management
-
Plenty of agencies located across the country
-
Gap insurance is not available
-
Cannot purchase accident forgiveness
-
No live chat
State Farm car insurance cost
State Farm’s average annual full coverage premium is $1,480 per year, and its average minimum coverage premium is $464 per year. The company’s average rates are lower than the national average cost of car insurance, which sits at $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage, based on Bankrate’s study of quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services.
State Farm car insurance rates by driving history
Bankrate sources proprietary rate data from Quadrant Information Services to track premium trends over time. We also use this data to see how different types of drivers (and driving records) stack up against each other regarding car insurance quotes.
Auto insurers may use several personal factors to determine your premium. The violations and accidents on your driving record may significantly impact your car insurance rates, as demonstrated by the tables below.
|State Farm full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,480
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,704
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$1,876
|$2,854
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Bankrate’s take: Because State Farm does not write car insurance policies for drivers with DUI convictions, we have excluded DUI rates from the table above. If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you may want to get a quote from an insurer that specializes in high-risk auto insurance.
State Farm car insurance quotes by age
Statistics show that younger drivers, especially teens, are at higher risk of accidents, and car insurance companies typically charge these drivers more expensive premiums to offset this risk. How much younger drivers will pay may also depend on if they are listed on their parent's policy or have a policy of their own. The rates below were calculated based on drivers with clean driving records.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|State Farm full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,139
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$2,874
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$2,689
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,489
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,361
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
State Farm car insurance discounts
If you're looking for cheap car insurance, State Farm offers robust auto insurance discounts to supplement its already low average premiums. The following discounts and programs may save you money:
The company offers other additional discounts that may help you save, but availability may vary by location. The best way to determine which discounts apply to you may be to check with a local State Farm insurance agent.
State Farm home insurance
With a Bankrate Score of 4.2, State Farm stands out in the homeowners insurance market for high customer satisfaction scores, superior financial strength and nearly nationwide availability. State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the country by market share and consistently ranks above average in customer and claims satisfaction, per J.D. Power.
In addition to standard coverages such as dwelling, personal property, liability and additional living expenses, the company offers a unique fire safety program through its partnership with Ting. Policyholders may be eligible for a free device that monitors their home’s electrical systems and alerts homeowners of potential fire hazards. Another standout feature is State Farm’s Premier Service Program, which may help eligible policyholders find reputable contractors after a loss. These contractors also guarantee their repairs for five years.
Pros and cons of State Farm homeowners insurance
Looking for the best homeowners insurance coverage may seem daunting, but Bankrate can help. Looking at the pros and cons of State Farm homeowners insurance may help you evaluate the company holistically and decide whether or not to request a quote.
-
Scored above the industry average for claims and overall satisfaction per J.D. Power
-
Policyholders may qualify for a free fire hazard monitoring device
-
Roofing discounts available in certain states
-
19,000 agents nationwide for customers who prefer face-to-face service
-
Fewer homeowners insurance discounts compared to some companies
-
Premiums higher than the national average
-
May need to speak with an agent to get a full view of the company’s homeowners endorsement options, as they are not listed on its website
-
Not available in CA, MA and RI
State Farm home insurance cost
The national average cost of homeowners insurance in 2023 was $1,428 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage. The average cost of State Farm home insurance is $1,462 per year. Although State Farm may not be the best choice for those seeking the cheapest homeowners insurance, State Farm’s high third-party ratings, wide range of coverage options, exceptional claims handling and excellent customer service may be worth the additional premium.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|State Farm average annual premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$1,046
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,462
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,794
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,224
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$3,488
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
State Farm home insurance discounts
State Farm’s average annual premiums are a bit higher than the national average, but the company offers a few discounts that may help you save on your home insurance costs:
State Farm life insurance
State Farm was awarded a Bankrate Award for best term life insurance due to its many term options, excellent third-party customer satisfaction scores and its offering of no-medical exam coverage. State Farm was also awarded the 2024 Bankrate Award for best universal life insurance company. State Farm life insurance may be best for those looking for a wide array of policy types. The company also ranked first for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study from J.D. Power. Additionally, State Farm was included on Bankrate’s list of the best cheap life insurance companies.
No matter what type of life insurance policy you’re looking for, you’ll likely find it at State Farm. The company offers four different types of life insurance products: term, whole, universal and variable. If you’re unsure which policy type is right for you, your local State Farm agent may be able to help you assess your needs and choose coverage
Why State Farm won
After analyzing life insurance offerings from dozens of insurance companies, Bankrate's 2024 award for Best Term Life Insurance Company goes to State Farm. State Farm is one of the largest insurers in the U.S., and its term insurance stands out for its affordability and coverage options.
State Farm's term life insurance is available in 10-, 20- and 30-year terms. These policies are renewable until age 95, and premiums may be returned in the event that the policyholder outlives the term. State Farm's Instant Answer Term Insurance does not require a medical exam and may be a good option for customers looking for a baseline level of life insurance at an affordable price.
Why State Farm won
State Farm’s high J.D. Power customer satisfaction score and superior financial strength rating from AM Best helped it pick up a second Bankrate Award for Best Universal Life Insurance Company.
Universal life insurance policies allow policyholders to alter their benefits and premiums over time to meet their changing financial needs. With State Farm’s robust digital tools and large agent network, policyholders can find the support they need no matter how they prefer to manage their policy. State Farm’s universal life insurance policy is highly customizable, offering two death benefit options and multiple policy riders.
Pros and cons of State Farm life insurance
This list of pros and cons may help streamline your comparison of life insurance quotes:
-
High customer satisfaction
-
Life insurance claims can be filed over the phone and online
-
Instant Answer term life does not require a medical exam
-
Quotes for whole life policies are not available online
-
Not available in MA, NY or WI
State Farm life insurance endorsements
Both term life insurance and permanent life insurance policies at State Farm can be tailored to your needs with a variety of endorsements. You may add endorsements to your policy, but keep in mind that each one you add will likely increase the cost of life insurance.
Compare State Farm with other insurers
After reading this State Farm Insurance review, you might not be sure if State Farm is the right company for your insurance needs. In this case, you could consider comparing quotes from these similar insurance companies:
Read review
Read review
Read review
Read review
Is State Farm a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has real-life experience handling the insurance needs for thousands of people across the country. To help give our readers vital information that can help them choose the best company for their circumstances, we use our four decades of combined experience to conduct thorough and honest insurance company reviews, like this State Farm insurance review.
With that in mind, State Farm could be a good company, but it depends on your needs. It’s the largest insurer in the country by market share, and it offers a wide range of insurance products and financial services. Whether you like to do business in an office or online, State Farm could accommodate you. However, it may not offer as many discounts or endorsements for homeowners insurance as other companies. If these are a priority for you, it may be a good idea to contact a local State Farm agent to discuss your options before making the switch.
State Farm customer satisfaction
To evaluate customer satisfaction, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team uses a few third-party metrics, including scores issued by J.D. Power in its several different U.S. insurance studies. J.D. Power ranks insurance companies for overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction and digital experience for sales and service. The best score possible is 1,000; the higher a company’s score, the more satisfied its customers may be. In addition to J.D. Power scores, we also review AM Best financial strength ratings.
|Study or Rating Agency
|State Farm
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|714/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|532/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|B (Fair)
State Farm scored above average for overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in all regions. It even secured the top spot in the Southwest region and in Florida. It also scored above the industry average in the 2023 Auto Claims Study. This data could indicate that customers are generally satisfied with State Farm auto insurance.
State Farm customer complaints
Bankrate also evaluated how State Farm ranked in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index. The NAIC complaint index tracks complaints filed by real State Farm customers for different insurance products, like home and auto policies, and awards a score. An insurance provider will have multiple scores: an overall one as a company, and a score for each insurance product it offers.
The NAIC sets its baseline at 1.00, and a score lower than that indicates that an insurance company receives fewer complaints than expected. As you may expect, a score higher than 1.00 indicates that a company receives more complaints than expected. State Farm’s overall complaint index skews higher, sitting at 1.48. Its overall score is a combination of all of its insurance products and could be thrown off by its commercial liability insurance sky-high score of 44.95. Its scores for personal auto insurance and home insurance are much more favorable.
In 2022, State Farm scored a .70 on the NAIC complaint index, a healthy .30 below the industry average. This score could suggest that, as a whole, State Farm car insurance customers are satisfied with their policies and write relatively few complaints.
State Farm scored even better in the home insurance category, with its 2022 score sitting at just .35. Although State Farm does not advertise many home insurance endorsements, its home insurance policyholders appear to be quite satisfied.
Other State Farm tool and benefits
State Farm offers several benefits that may make the carrier worth looking into. These include:
- Landlord and renters insurance: If you own a property that you rent out to tenants, you might be interested in State Farm's rental insurance. This landlord insurance offering includes standard coverage as well as coverage for loss of rent due to a covered peril. For renters, State Farm also writes some of the best rental insurance policies.
- Umbrella insurance: Umbrella insurance may help protect your finances by paying additional liability coverage for home and auto policies in the event of a major liability claim or lawsuit.
- Pet insurance: State Farm partners with Trupanion to provide insurance for your cat or dog.
- Identity theft protection: For around $25 per year, you may add identity theft protection to your home, condo or renters insurance policy. Policies are available in all states except for North Carolina.
- Boat insurance: State Farm’s standard boat insurance policy includes liability coverage in addition to protection from sinking, storms, theft and other perils.
- Condominium insurance: You can purchase condo, or HO-6, insurance from State Farm if you cannot get insurance through your condo association.
- Personal banking: State Farm offers a suite of personal banking products through its partnership with US Bank, like credit cards and checking accounts.
Frequently asked questions about State Farm
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores methodology
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.