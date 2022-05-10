State Farm insurance review 2024

Updated Jan 11, 2024

At a glance

BANKRATE AWARDS 2024 WINNER Best insurance company for term and universal life See why it won 4.2 Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Auto Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Cost & ratings Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Support Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Home Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Cost & ratings Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Coverage Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Support Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 BANKRATE'S TAKE Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm as their company of choice.

Average rates from State Farm

Company details Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm may be a good option for drivers looking for a full coverage policy; State Farm rates are generally cheaper and it offers a wealth of insurance discounts. Who State Farm may not be good for: Homeowners looking to craft a highly customized policy may not be a great fit for State Farm, as it does not advertise many home endorsements online. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,480

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $464

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,462 Customer service : 1-800-782-8332

: 1-800-782-8332 Claims : 1-800-732-5246

: 1-800-732-5246 Emergency road service : 1-877-627-5757

: 1-877-627-5757 State Farm agency locator available at : statefarm.com/agent/

: statefarm.com/agent/ Corporate headquarters:

One State Farm Plaza

Bloomington, IL 61710 State availability: State Farm car insurance not available in MA or RI. State Farm home insurance is also unavailable in those two states and California. Get quotes Answer a few questions to see custom rates

New What’s new with State Farm? In May 2023, State Farm announced that it would no longer write new home insurance policies in California, citing “historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market” as the main motivators behind the decision.

State Farm car insurance

State Farm car insurance received a high Bankrate Score of 4.3 out of 5.0. To assign this Score, our insurance team conducted a State Farm insurance review that analyzed discount availability, customer satisfaction scores and financial strength ratings. The company ranked above the industry average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in all regions and boasts a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), the highest rating possible from AM Best. Founded in 1922, State Farm is a full-lines insurer that writes new auto and home policies in all states except Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The company could be a good choice for drivers looking for the personal touch of a local agent, lower-than-average premiums and top-notch customer service. It may also be a good choice for those seeking to improve their driving habits with its Drive Safe and Save telematics program. State Farm offers all the coverage types required in various states, including bodily injury liability, property damage liability, uninsured motorist, underinsured motorist, medical payments and personal injury protection. You can also find optional coverage for comprehensive, collision, emergency road service, ridesharing, and car rental and travel expenses.

State Farm home insurance

With a Bankrate Score of 4.2, State Farm stands out in the homeowners insurance market for high customer satisfaction scores, superior financial strength and nearly nationwide availability. State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the country by market share and consistently ranks above average in customer and claims satisfaction, per J.D. Power. In addition to standard coverages such as dwelling, personal property, liability and additional living expenses, the company offers a unique fire safety program through its partnership with Ting. Policyholders may be eligible for a free device that monitors their home’s electrical systems and alerts homeowners of potential fire hazards. Another standout feature is State Farm’s Premier Service Program, which may help eligible policyholders find reputable contractors after a loss. These contractors also guarantee their repairs for five years.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

State Farm home insurance discounts Pros and cons of State Farm homeowners insurance Looking for the best homeowners insurance coverage may seem daunting, but Bankrate can help. Looking at the pros and cons of State Farm homeowners insurance may help you evaluate the company holistically and decide whether or not to request a quote. Pros Scored above the industry average for claims and overall satisfaction per J.D. Power

Policyholders may qualify for a free fire hazard monitoring device

Roofing discounts available in certain states

19,000 agents nationwide for customers who prefer face-to-face service Cons Fewer homeowners insurance discounts compared to some companies

Premiums higher than the national average

May need to speak with an agent to get a full view of the company’s homeowners endorsement options, as they are not listed on its website

Not available in CA, MA and RI State Farm home insurance cost The national average cost of homeowners insurance in 2023 was $1,428 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage. The average cost of State Farm home insurance is $1,462 per year. Although State Farm may not be the best choice for those seeking the cheapest homeowners insurance, State Farm’s high third-party ratings, wide range of coverage options, exceptional claims handling and excellent customer service may be worth the additional premium. Dwelling coverage limit State Farm average annual premium National average premium $150,000 $1,046 $975 $250,000 $1,462 $1,428 $350,000 $1,794 $1,879 $450,000 $2,224 $2,343 $750,000 $3,488 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. State Farm home insurance discounts State Farm’s average annual premiums are a bit higher than the national average, but the company offers a few discounts that may help you save on your home insurance costs: Bundling discount Caret Down You may save on your auto and homeowners insurance premiums if you bundle these insurance policies with State Farm. Roofing discounts Caret Down Homeowners in eligible states could get a discount for having an upgraded, weather-resistant roof. Home security discount Caret Down If you install fire, smoke or burglar alarms in your home may help you shave some money off your State Farm home insurance premium. High deductible discount Caret Down A higher deductible will almost always reduce your insurance premium — but you may want to consult with a licensed insurance professional before making the switch. Having a high-deductible home insurance plan means that you are agreeing to pay more out-of-pocket when you file a claim.

State Farm life insurance

State Farm was awarded a Bankrate Award for best term life insurance due to its many term options, excellent third-party customer satisfaction scores and its offering of no-medical exam coverage. State Farm was also awarded the 2024 Bankrate Award for best universal life insurance company. State Farm life insurance may be best for those looking for a wide array of policy types. The company also ranked first for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study from J.D. Power. Additionally, State Farm was included on Bankrate’s list of the best cheap life insurance companies. No matter what type of life insurance policy you’re looking for, you’ll likely find it at State Farm. The company offers four different types of life insurance products: term, whole, universal and variable. If you’re unsure which policy type is right for you, your local State Farm agent may be able to help you assess your needs and choose coverage

BANKRATE AWARD WINNER FOR BEST TERM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Why State Farm won After analyzing life insurance offerings from dozens of insurance companies, Bankrate's 2024 award for Best Term Life Insurance Company goes to State Farm. State Farm is one of the largest insurers in the U.S., and its term insurance stands out for its affordability and coverage options. State Farm's term life insurance is available in 10-, 20- and 30-year terms. These policies are renewable until age 95, and premiums may be returned in the event that the policyholder outlives the term. State Farm's Instant Answer Term Insurance does not require a medical exam and may be a good option for customers looking for a baseline level of life insurance at an affordable price. Arrow Right

How we rated it Caret Down To find the best life insurance companies, Bankrate compiled information in six key areas that affect customer experience. First, we analyzed each company’s third-party ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength via J.D. Power and AM Best. Next, we analyzed the number of riders from each company and the coverage capacity for each policy type. Finally, we researched the availability of no-exam options and each company’s accessibility (via an online customer portal, digital app, 24/7 customer service and local agents). Term life is a common type of life insurance, meaning that customer service and accessibility were considered the most important factors. While our Bankrate Awards can be a helpful guide, remember that each company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates vary. The best way to find out if a company is right for you is to get a quote.

BANKRATE AWARD WINNER FOR BEST UNIVERSAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Why State Farm won State Farm’s high J.D. Power customer satisfaction score and superior financial strength rating from AM Best helped it pick up a second Bankrate Award for Best Universal Life Insurance Company. Universal life insurance policies allow policyholders to alter their benefits and premiums over time to meet their changing financial needs. With State Farm’s robust digital tools and large agent network, policyholders can find the support they need no matter how they prefer to manage their policy. State Farm’s universal life insurance policy is highly customizable, offering two death benefit options and multiple policy riders. Arrow Right

How we rated it Caret Down To find the best life insurance companies, Bankrate compiled information in six key areas that affect customer experience. First, we analyzed each company’s third-party ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength via J.D. Power and AM Best. Next, we analyzed the number of riders from each company and the coverage capacity for each policy type. Finally, we researched the availability of no-exam options and each company’s accessibility (via an online customer portal, digital app, 24/7 customer service and local agents). Universal life insurance is a more complex type of insurance policy, and many customers choose this policy because of how customizable it can be. To pinpoint the best universal life insurance company, we chose a company that offers flexibility in addition to strong customer service ratings. While our Bankrate Awards can be a helpful guide, remember that each company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates vary. The best way to find out if a company is right for you is to get a quote.

Pros and cons

State Farm life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of State Farm life insurance This list of pros and cons may help streamline your comparison of life insurance quotes: Pros High customer satisfaction

Life insurance claims can be filed over the phone and online

Instant Answer term life does not require a medical exam Cons Quotes for whole life policies are not available online

Not available in MA, NY or WI State Farm life insurance endorsements Both term life insurance and permanent life insurance policies at State Farm can be tailored to your needs with a variety of endorsements. You may add endorsements to your policy, but keep in mind that each one you add will likely increase the cost of life insurance. Waiver of premium benefit rider Caret Down This endorsement ensures that if you become disabled for six continuous months or more, you won’t be required to pay your premium for the duration of your disability. Children’s life insurance benefit rider Caret Down This option adds temporary coverage to eligible life insurance policies and may pay out a small death benefit if your child were to pass away up to the age of 25. Guaranteed insurability option Caret Down Pairing the guaranteed insurability option with State Farm’s waiver of premium for disability rider may allow you to prepare in advance for when you need additional coverage without the need for a medical exam.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare State Farm with other insurers

After reading this State Farm Insurance review, you might not be sure if State Farm is the right company for your insurance needs. In this case, you could consider comparing quotes from these similar insurance companies:

Badge 1 Featured State Farm Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review Select an option State Farm Allstate Travelers Erie Caret Down Allstate Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review Select an option State Farm Allstate Travelers Erie Caret Down Travelers Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Travelers Insurance review Select an option State Farm Allstate Travelers Erie Caret Down Erie Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Erie Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm as their company of choice. Like State Farm, Allstate has an extensive network of local agencies that may help you manage your policies in person. If you prefer digital tools, the company offers an online policy portal and a mobile app. You may also be interested in Allstate’s DriveWise telematics program, which may help you save on your car insurance premium. However, Allstate does have a higher NAIC complaint index for both auto and home insurance. Travelers may be a good option for environmentally-conscious shoppers due to its unique discount opportunities for those who drive an electric or hybrid vehicle or own a home that is LEED certified. However, it may be important to note that Travelers does not offer life insurance and scored below average in J.D. Power's auto and property claims satisfaction studies. Erie offers cheap average rates and tends to score highly in J.D. Power studies. In fact, it earned the top spot in the North Central and Mid-Atlantic regions in overall customer satisfaction for auto insurance in 2023. Erie is only available in 12 states, though, so it may not be an option depending on where you live. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,480 $2,630 $1,551 $1,356 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,462 $1,340 $1,249 $957 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 714/1,000 694/1,000 694/1,000 663/1,000 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 532/1,000 509/1,000 517/1,000 530/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A+ (Superior) A+ (Superior) A (Excellent) A+ (Superior)

Is State Farm a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has real-life experience handling the insurance needs for thousands of people across the country. To help give our readers vital information that can help them choose the best company for their circumstances, we use our four decades of combined experience to conduct thorough and honest insurance company reviews, like this State Farm insurance review. With that in mind, State Farm could be a good company, but it depends on your needs. It’s the largest insurer in the country by market share, and it offers a wide range of insurance products and financial services. Whether you like to do business in an office or online, State Farm could accommodate you. However, it may not offer as many discounts or endorsements for homeowners insurance as other companies. If these are a priority for you, it may be a good idea to contact a local State Farm agent to discuss your options before making the switch.

State Farm customer satisfaction To evaluate customer satisfaction, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team uses a few third-party metrics, including scores issued by J.D. Power in its several different U.S. insurance studies. J.D. Power ranks insurance companies for overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction and digital experience for sales and service. The best score possible is 1,000; the higher a company’s score, the more satisfied its customers may be. In addition to J.D. Power scores, we also review AM Best financial strength ratings. Study or Rating Agency State Farm Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 714/1,000 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 532/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ (Superior) B (Fair)

State Farm auto claims

State Farm homeowners claims State Farm scored above average for overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in all regions. It even secured the top spot in the Southwest region and in Florida. It also scored above the industry average in the 2023 Auto Claims Study. This data could indicate that customers are generally satisfied with State Farm auto insurance. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study State Farm home insurance ranked above average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study and the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study. J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

State Farm customer complaints Bankrate also evaluated how State Farm ranked in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index. The NAIC complaint index tracks complaints filed by real State Farm customers for different insurance products, like home and auto policies, and awards a score. An insurance provider will have multiple scores: an overall one as a company, and a score for each insurance product it offers. The NAIC sets its baseline at 1.00, and a score lower than that indicates that an insurance company receives fewer complaints than expected. As you may expect, a score higher than 1.00 indicates that a company receives more complaints than expected. State Farm’s overall complaint index skews higher, sitting at 1.48. Its overall score is a combination of all of its insurance products and could be thrown off by its commercial liability insurance sky-high score of 44.95. Its scores for personal auto insurance and home insurance are much more favorable.

State Farm auto complaints

State Farm home complaints In 2022, State Farm scored a .70 on the NAIC complaint index, a healthy .30 below the industry average. This score could suggest that, as a whole, State Farm car insurance customers are satisfied with their policies and write relatively few complaints. State Farm scored even better in the home insurance category, with its 2022 score sitting at just .35. Although State Farm does not advertise many home insurance endorsements, its home insurance policyholders appear to be quite satisfied.

Other State Farm tool and benefits State Farm offers several benefits that may make the carrier worth looking into. These include: Landlord and renters insurance : If you own a property that you rent out to tenants, you might be interested in State Farm's rental insurance. This landlord insurance offering includes standard coverage as well as coverage for loss of rent due to a covered peril. For renters, State Farm also writes some of the best rental insurance policies.

: If you own a property that you rent out to tenants, you might be interested in State Farm's rental insurance. This landlord insurance offering includes standard coverage as well as coverage for loss of rent due to a covered peril. For renters, State Farm also writes some of the best rental insurance policies. Umbrella insurance : Umbrella insurance may help protect your finances by paying additional liability coverage for home and auto policies in the event of a major liability claim or lawsuit.

Umbrella insurance may help protect your finances by paying additional liability coverage for home and auto policies in the event of a major liability claim or lawsuit. Pet insurance : State Farm partners with Trupanion to provide insurance for your cat or dog.

: State Farm partners with Trupanion to provide insurance for your cat or dog. Identity theft protection : For around $25 per year, you may add identity theft protection to your home, condo or renters insurance policy. Policies are available in all states except for North Carolina.

: For around $25 per year, you may add identity theft protection to your home, condo or renters insurance policy. Policies are available in all states except for North Carolina. Boat insurance : State Farm’s standard boat insurance policy includes liability coverage in addition to protection from sinking, storms, theft and other perils.

: State Farm’s standard boat insurance policy includes liability coverage in addition to protection from sinking, storms, theft and other perils. Condominium insurance : You can purchase condo, or HO-6, insurance from State Farm if you cannot get insurance through your condo association.

: You can purchase condo, or HO-6, insurance from State Farm if you cannot get insurance through your condo association. Personal banking : State Farm offers a suite of personal banking products through its partnership with US Bank, like credit cards and checking accounts.

Frequently asked questions about State Farm

How do I file a claim with State Farm? Caret Down Filing an insurance claim is generally a straightforward process, but the information you will need to provide depends on the claim you are filing. For instance, State Farm will probably ask for the driver and vehicle information of everyone involved in an auto accident. For a life insurance claim, you may need to provide the policy number, policyholder’s name and a death certificate. When you have this information ready, you can file a claim with State Farm by: Reporting it online Calling 1-800-732-5246 Filing it in the mobile app

Is State Farm a sustainable company? Caret Down State Farm appears to have a firm dedication to corporate responsibility through its Good Neighbor Citizenship company grants. Through this program, State Farm donates funds to nonprofits aimed toward promoting affordable housing, financial literacy and more. These donations seek to enhance safety and disaster preparedness along with community development. The program also issues grants earmarked for higher education and career readiness. When it comes to environmental sustainability, more than 80 percent of State Farm locations have an Energy Star score of at least 75. Its paperless billing practices in 2020 saved more than 7,000 trees, and the company formed an executive-level steering committee to guide its environmental, social and governance (ESG) progress.

Is State Farm good about paying out claims? Caret Down State Farm has a superior (A++) ranking from AM Best and scored above average in J.D. Power’s home and auto claims satisfaction studies. Combined with its lower-than-average complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, it appears as if State Farm has overall had a good track record when it comes to claims payouts.

How much is State Farm auto insurance? Caret Down According to Bankrate’s premium data from Quadrant Information Services, a car insurance policy from State Farm costs an average of $1,480 per year for a full coverage policy and $464 for minimum coverage. Keep in mind that these rates were calculated based on a 40-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit. Your exact quote from State Farm will depend on your age, driving record, insurance-based credit score (depending on where you live) and other personal rating factors.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Auto Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Scores methodology Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.