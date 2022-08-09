Erie insurance review 2024

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Bankrate's Take
For anyone living in Erie’s 12-state service area, the company could be a serious contender for insurance. Erie boasts a flexible range of coverage options with affordable average premium rates. The company's outdated digital tools may turn away more tech-focused potential customers, though.
Who Erie may be good for: Erie Insurance may appeal to anyone who is looking for a robust range of coverage options at prices that are affordable. This could be especially important for first-time drivers, as Erie’s auto insurance has some of the lowest-priced premiums in the country for younger drivers.
Who Erie may not be good for: Drivers who prefer usage-based insurance or like to handle claims through a mobile app may not be satisfied with Erie's limited digital capabilities.
New
- In August 2022, Erie Insurance established Erie Strategic Ventures to help fund entrepreneurs who create innovative insurance products and services for customers and Erie’s independent agents.
- In November 2022, Erie announced a new and comprehensive water damage coverage called Extended Water. Along with damage from floods, this coverage includes water backup, additional living costs and the home’s structure.
- In August 2023, The Erie Insurance Giving Network announced $514,860 in grants to support ten local educational nonprofits. This act aims to assist students in Erie Insurance’s home state of Pennsylvania.
The Maryland Insurance Administration (MIA) issued determination letters against Erie Insurance after receiving reports from multiple Erie-contracted agencies in Baltimore that they were being pressured into unequal underwriting practices. The complaint alleges that Erie pushed agencies into a type of redlining — to reject policies based on race, neighborhood and socioeconomic status that would otherwise meet underwriting criteria.
MIA states that Erie violated Maryland law. However, Erie maintains that there was no wrongdoing on its part and later filed a lawsuit against the MIA, alleging that it publicly released determination letters without completing a full licensing investigation. A judge granted a stay of 60 days to encourage Erie and MIA to resolve their disputes, but the case was recently dismissed after the two parties failed to sign off on an agreement, leaving matters back in MIA’s administrative system.
Erie Insurance has since sought out the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals to investigate the matter and address the alleged errors by the district court. The company brought up 21 issues questioning the original dismissal of the case by the district court.
Erie car insurance
Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance Group started in Pennsylvania, but has since expanded to 12 states and Washington D.C. Erie car insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.8 out of 5. This Score reflects the company's coverage options, financial strength, customer satisfaction and available discounts. Erie lost points due to its regional availability and limited digital tools (for example, the mobile app doesn't allow policyholders to file claims, which may be a deterrent for tech-savvy drivers).
However, Erie offers unique coverage options that may make it a good choice for customers looking for a car insurance policy with benefits that exceed the norm. Along with standard coverage types, Erie’s standard auto insurance policies feature a diminishing deductible, first accident forgiveness for eligible policyholders and Erie Rate Lock, depending on the state. Additional coverage options include roadside assistance, auto glass repair and personal item coverage.
Pros and cons of Erie car insurance
Erie's coverage options and customer satisfaction scores make it one of the best car insurance companies in states where it writes policies. Comparing pros and cons of Erie auto insurance may help you decide if the company could be a good fit for your needs.
-
Roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement available
-
Erie Rate Lock may help keep rates stable over time
-
Auto policies include pet coverage
-
Limited state availability
-
No telematics or usage-based insurance program available
-
Limited mobile app capabilities
Erie car insurance cost
Erie is one of the cheapest car insurance companies based on our research of average premiums analyzed from Quadrant Information Services. Erie’s full coverage car insurance costs an average of $1,356 per year, while minimum coverage averages $486 per year.
Comparatively, the national average cost of car insurance for both coverage levels is higher, at $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. Actual rates may vary based on car insurance rating factors, but the premium data below may be a useful comparison tool.
Erie car insurance rates by driving history
The following average rates represent data provided by Quadrant Information Services. These premiums are meant to illustrate how driving incidents can impact cost of coverage and do not represent the exact amount you will pay for your car insurance. Be aware that not all insurers will write policies for motorists with a driving under the influence (DUI) conviction. If you have a DUI conviction, you may contact your insurance agent to find out how it could impact your car insurance premium.
|Erie full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,356
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,476
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$1,607
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,356
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Erie car insurance quotes by age
Young drivers typically pay some of the highest average car insurance rates. Teens and other young drivers may save money by remaining on their parents' auto insurance policy until they move out to a new address. The following average rates are based on a motorist on their parents' policy with a clean driving record, as well as drivers listed on their own policies.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parent’s policy
|Age
|Erie full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$2,876
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$2,700
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$2,630
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,512
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,456
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Erie car insurance discounts
Taking advantage of discounts may help drivers save money on car insurance. Erie offers numerous discounts and incentives that may help reduce your car insurance premium:
- Diminishing deductible: With this option — while not a discount — your deductible may be reduced by $100 for each claim-free policy year, up to a $500 maximum. This feature is only available to policyholders who purchase the Auto Plus endorsement, and its availability may vary by state.
- Bundling and multi-policy discount: Erie may extend both bundling and multi-policy discounts to policyholders who carry more than one insurance policy with the company.
- Safety discount: Vehicles equipped with safety and security devices, such as airbags, anti-lock brakes and anti-theft devices, may qualify for a discount.
- Paid-in-full discount: Erie may extend a discount to policyholders who pay their annual car insurance premium in one lump sum, rather than monthly installments.
- ERIE Rate Lock: In states where available, Erie can lock in your annual rate year after year so you don’t experience rate fluctuations with each renewal. Rating updates would kick in when making major policy changes such as adding or removing vehicles or drivers or changing your address.
- College student discount: If your child left their car behind when attending college, Erie offers a discount during the months the young driver is away at school.
Erie home insurance
Erie home insurance has a Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5 based on an assessment of its product availability, financial strength ratings, digital capabilities and customer and claims service and accessibility. Erie's limited coverage availability and digital tools generated a score of 2.3 out of 5 under Bankrate's support category. However, Erie receives high customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and is one of the cheaper home insurance companies.
Erie has 24/7 support for policyholders and a variety of coverage options. Erie offers guaranteed replacement cost coverage as part of its standard homeowners policies and recently added flood coverage as an optional endorsement. Unlike many other insurance providers, Erie also has coverage up to $500 for animals, birds and fish. Although Erie does not allow policyholders to file a claim through their mobile app, the company has more than 13,000 local agents and advertises a 90 percent customer retention rate year over year.
Pros and cons of Erie homeowners insurance
If you're considering Erie for your homeowners insurance needs, it may be helpful to compare perks and drawbacks you may experience with the carrier. Here are a few of the key pros and cons Bankrate's editorial team identified:
-
Guaranteed dwelling replacement cost coverage included in standard homeowners policies
-
Ranked first in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study for customer satisfaction
-
Standard home insurance policies include up to $500 in pet coverage
-
Only a few discounts available
-
Few optional coverages available
-
Not available in all states
Erie home insurance cost
Affordability extends to Erie’s homeowners insurance, which is $957 per year for $250K in coverage. This is more than 49 percent less than the national average cost of homeowners insurance of $1,428 per year for the same amount of dwelling coverage.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Erie average annual premium
|National average annual premium
|$150,000
|$659
|$975
|$250,000
|$957
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,269
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$1,601
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$2,597
|$3,761
Erie home insurance discounts
Many of the best home insurance companies offer substantial discounts that may help you save on your premium. Advertised home insurance discounts with Erie include:
- Safety features discount: You may earn a discount if your home is equipped with safety features like smoke alarms, security systems and an automatic sprinkler system.
- Advanced quote discount: Obtain an Erie homeowners insurance quote seven to 60 days before your current policy’s renewal date and you might earn a discount.
- Multi-policy discounts: Bundling your home, renters or life insurance policy with your car insurance can earn you a discount with Erie.
Erie life insurance
Erie offers four life insurance products: term life, whole life, universal life and Erie’s exclusive ERIExpress Life. Erie’s term life insurance may be a good option for those who want a fixed coverage term and intend for the policy to pay for expenses that may be burdensome to loved ones, such as funeral costs and mortgage or credit card debt.
Whole life and universal life have no fixed terms, but universal life offers the most flexible death benefit. Erie’s unique ERIExpress Life policy may be ideal for people looking for a life insurance quote with a simplified application and fast approval.
Pros and cons of Erie life insurance
-
Multi-policy discounts available for policyholders with a life and home or auto policy.
-
ERIExpress may be available without a medical exam.
-
Variety of policy types to choose from
-
Only one rider advertised to customize coverage.
-
Online quoting is not available
-
Only writes policies in 12 states and the District of Columbia
Erie life insurance endorsements
The best life insurance company may be different for everyone, and each policy type serves a different purpose. Life insurance endorsements, also called riders, may modify and extend your life insurance coverage.
Erie's life insurance coverage only offers one rider: a long-term care rider. Erie’s long-term care rider is only available for universal and whole life insurance policies. The long-term care rider provides an accelerated death benefit, which pays a portion of your policy’s death benefit to help pay medical expenses incurred following a covered accident or illness that requires long-term care. The cost of life insurance with any company will depend on several factors such as age, policy type and health.
Compare Erie with other insurers
Erie offers a variety of auto, home and life insurance products, but it does not write policies in all states. Comparing car insurance rates and other insurance products between different companies can help you find the best price. If you live outside Erie’s service area or need an insurer that offers a more diverse portfolio of products, you might consider getting an online car insurance or home insurance quote from one of these carriers:
|
Featured
Erie
Read review Read Bankrate's full Erie Insurance review
|
Allstate
Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review
|
Travelers
Read review Read Bankrate's full Travelers Insurance review
|
AAA
Read review Read Bankrate's full AAA Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
If you live in Erie’s 12-state service area, the company could be a great choice for robust coverage and affordable premiums. Erie’s digital tools are lacking compared to its competitors, though, so it may not be the best choice for tech-focused customers.
|
Allstate sells car and homeowners policies in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and all states except New Jersey. While Erie extends a multi-policy discount to policyholders, Allstate offers more ways to potentially reduce your premium. For instance, if you switch to Allstate, you might earn up to a 10 percent discount, plus an additional 10 percent savings each time you renew your policy. Allstate also offers a robust mobile app that allows policyholders to file claims virtually.
|
Unlike Erie, Travelers offers optional rideshare coverage and gap insurance. Travelers extends many potential home insurance discounts including discounts for purchasing a new home and owning a LEED-certified green home. However, Travelers ranks lower than Erie in the 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study and does not sell life insurance products.
|
AAA Life Insurance Company sells term life, universal life and whole life insurance policies. AAA’s traditional term life policies offer coverage up to $5 million and give you the option to add a child term endorsement, which provides up to $20,000 in coverage for each eligible child. AAA’s roadside assistance program is robust and enables you to request battery, flat tire, emergency fuel delivery, locksmith, mechanical first aid and towing services from the convenience of the AAA mobile app. Bear in mind that AAA coverages, discounts and optional coverages may vary by location.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,356
|
$2,630
|
$1,551
|
$2,562
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$957
|
$1,340
|
$1,249
|
$1,241
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
663/1,000
|
694/1,000
|
694/1,000
|
666/1,000
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
530/1,000
|
509/1,000
|
517/1,000
|
543/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A (Excellent)
Is Erie a good insurance company?
Erie insurance reviews indicate excellent financial strength ratings and the company earned high marks in J.D. Power’s customer and claims satisfaction studies. Additionally, the provider has NAIC Complaint Indexes that are far lower than the baseline.
While Erie includes some perks in its standard auto insurance policies, like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement, the carrier falls behind in the market by not offering a comprehensive mobile app or telematics program.
Erie’s standard homeowners policies feature guaranteed dwelling replacement cost coverage, which most insurers only offer as an endorsement, but they extend few optional coverages and discounts. Overall, Erie offers a solid portfolio of auto, home and life insurance products, but the provider only writes policies in a handful of states.
Erie customer satisfaction
Researching third-party ratings may help you decide which insurer best fits your needs. J.D. Power produces annual studies that rate and rank insurers based on their customer satisfaction in various categories, such as customer service and claims, based on a 1000-point scale.
Agencies such as AM Best, Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s analyze the financial strength of insurers and produce ratings that may indicate the financial strength of individual companies. These rankings range from poor to superior.
Lastly, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) produces an annual complaint index report to track the prevalence of complaints lodged against insurance companies. The index employs a baseline of 1.0. Scores below 1.0 indicate that a provider had fewer complaints than expected for a company its size and vice versa.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Erie
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|663/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|530/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+
|N/A
Erie earns high customer satisfaction scores in the regions it writes policies in. In the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, it earned the top rank in the Mid-Atlantic and North Central regions, and the second-highest rank in the Southeast. In the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, Erie ranked second in the market, with an overall customer satisfaction score of 902 out of 1,000.
Erie customer complaints
The NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners) complaint index provides consumers with a comparative measure of an insurance company's complaint history relative to its market size. Established on a baseline score of 1.00, a company with an index below this threshold has received fewer complaints than average for its size, whereas an index above 1.00 suggests more complaints than average. Importantly, the NAIC differentiates between product types, such as auto, or home insurance, by appointing different indices ensuring that consumers have a clearer perspective of a company's performance specific to each insurance category.
Erie Insurance's auto insurance complaint index has steadily improved over the past three years based on NAIC annual benchmarking. In 2022, Erie scored 0.48, meaning it received less than half the industry standard of complaints (indexed at 1.00) for its private passenger insurance. This was improved from 0.56 in 2021 and 0.75 in 2020. With scores well below the industry benchmark, Erie demonstrates a strong and improving regulatory compliance and customer satisfaction track record for its auto insurance offerings.
Erie's homeowners complaint index has remained well below the industry benchmark, with its 2022 score indicating approximately one-seventh the typical issues at just 0.14 in 2022. This follows a score of 0.09 in 2021 and 0.40 in 2020.
Other Erie tools and benefits
- Life insurance calculator: Erie provides a life insurance calculator on its website to help customers decide which type of policy may best fit their needs. From there, customers can request to be paired with an independent Erie agent to get a quote.
- Business insurance products: Erie also offers business insurance, including business automobile insurance. Business policies may protect a variety of businesses, including breweries, contractors, religious organizations, retailers and veterinarians.
- Financial services: Erie offers Medicare supplemental coverage (Medigap) and retirement accounts, including annuities and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
- Renters, condo and mobile home insurance: Erie offers a variety of insurance policies for other dwellings and living situations.
- Flood insurance: Homeowners who live in a flood zone or anywhere that experiences occasional flooding may want to consider flood insurance, since flooding is not included in a standard home insurance policy. Erie sells flood insurance backed by a federally funded flood carrier, American Bankers Insurance company.
- Personal valuables insurance: This coverage may be purchased to financially protect jewelry, art, sports equipment, collections, musical instruments and more.
Frequently asked questions about Erie
