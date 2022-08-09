Erie insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 22, 2023

At a glance

3.7 Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Home Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.8 stars out of 5 2.8 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Support Rating: 2.3 stars out of 5 2.3 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's Take For anyone living in Erie’s 12-state service area, the company could be a serious contender for insurance. Erie boasts a flexible range of coverage options with affordable average premium rates. The company's outdated digital tools may turn away more tech-focused potential customers, though. Company overview

Average rates from Erie

Company Details Who Erie may be good for: Erie Insurance may appeal to anyone who is looking for a robust range of coverage options at prices that are affordable. This could be especially important for first-time drivers, as Erie’s auto insurance has some of the lowest-priced premiums in the country for younger drivers. Who Erie may not be good for: Drivers who prefer usage-based insurance or like to handle claims through a mobile app may not be satisfied with Erie's limited digital capabilities. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,356

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $486

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $957 Company website : erieinsurance.com

: erieinsurance.com Customer service: 1-800-458-0811

1-800-458-0811 Mailing address : Erie Insurance Group, 100 Erie Insurance Place, Erie, PA 16530-1104

: Erie Insurance Group, 100 Erie Insurance Place, Erie, PA 16530-1104 Claims: 1-800-367-3743

1-800-367-3743 Glass claims: 1-800-552-3743, via mobile app or online

1-800-552-3743, via mobile app or online Roadside assistance: 1-888-367-3743 or file online

State availability: Erie writes car and home insurance policies in Washington, D.C. and the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Erie also sells life insurance in Washington, D.C. and all of the aforementioned states, except New York.

New What’s new with Erie? In August 2022, Erie Insurance established Erie Strategic Ventures to help fund entrepreneurs who create innovative insurance products and services for customers and Erie’s independent agents.

In November 2022, Erie announced a new and comprehensive water damage coverage called Extended Water. Along with damage from floods, this coverage includes water backup, additional living costs and the home’s structure.

In August 2023, The Erie Insurance Giving Network announced $514,860 in grants to support ten local educational nonprofits. This act aims to assist students in Erie Insurance’s home state of Pennsylvania.

The Maryland Insurance Administration (MIA) issued determination letters against Erie Insurance after receiving reports from multiple Erie-contracted agencies in Baltimore that they were being pressured into unequal underwriting practices. The complaint alleges that Erie pushed agencies into a type of redlining — to reject policies based on race, neighborhood and socioeconomic status that would otherwise meet underwriting criteria. MIA states that Erie violated Maryland law. However, Erie maintains that there was no wrongdoing on its part and later filed a lawsuit against the MIA, alleging that it publicly released determination letters without completing a full licensing investigation. A judge granted a stay of 60 days to encourage Erie and MIA to resolve their disputes, but the case was recently dismissed after the two parties failed to sign off on an agreement, leaving matters back in MIA’s administrative system. Erie Insurance has since sought out the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals to investigate the matter and address the alleged errors by the district court. The company brought up 21 issues questioning the original dismissal of the case by the district court.

Erie car insurance

Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance Group started in Pennsylvania, but has since expanded to 12 states and Washington D.C. Erie car insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.8 out of 5. This Score reflects the company's coverage options, financial strength, customer satisfaction and available discounts. Erie lost points due to its regional availability and limited digital tools (for example, the mobile app doesn't allow policyholders to file claims, which may be a deterrent for tech-savvy drivers). However, Erie offers unique coverage options that may make it a good choice for customers looking for a car insurance policy with benefits that exceed the norm. Along with standard coverage types, Erie’s standard auto insurance policies feature a diminishing deductible, first accident forgiveness for eligible policyholders and Erie Rate Lock, depending on the state. Additional coverage options include roadside assistance, auto glass repair and personal item coverage.

Erie home insurance

Erie home insurance has a Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5 based on an assessment of its product availability, financial strength ratings, digital capabilities and customer and claims service and accessibility. Erie's limited coverage availability and digital tools generated a score of 2.3 out of 5 under Bankrate's support category. However, Erie receives high customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and is one of the cheaper home insurance companies. Erie has 24/7 support for policyholders and a variety of coverage options. Erie offers guaranteed replacement cost coverage as part of its standard homeowners policies and recently added flood coverage as an optional endorsement. Unlike many other insurance providers, Erie also has coverage up to $500 for animals, birds and fish. Although Erie does not allow policyholders to file a claim through their mobile app, the company has more than 13,000 local agents and advertises a 90 percent customer retention rate year over year.

Pros and cons

Home insurance cost

Erie home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Erie homeowners insurance If you're considering Erie for your homeowners insurance needs, it may be helpful to compare perks and drawbacks you may experience with the carrier. Here are a few of the key pros and cons Bankrate's editorial team identified: Pros Guaranteed dwelling replacement cost coverage included in standard homeowners policies

Ranked first in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study for customer satisfaction

Standard home insurance policies include up to $500 in pet coverage Cons Only a few discounts available

Few optional coverages available

Not available in all states Erie home insurance cost Affordability extends to Erie’s homeowners insurance, which is $957 per year for $250K in coverage. This is more than 49 percent less than the national average cost of homeowners insurance of $1,428 per year for the same amount of dwelling coverage. Dwelling coverage limit Erie average annual premium National average annual premium $150,000 $659 $975 $250,000 $957 $1,428 $350,000 $1,269 $1,879 $450,000 $1,601 $2,343 $750,000 $2,597 $3,761 Erie home insurance discounts Many of the best home insurance companies offer substantial discounts that may help you save on your premium. Advertised home insurance discounts with Erie include: Safety features discount : You may earn a discount if your home is equipped with safety features like smoke alarms, security systems and an automatic sprinkler system.

: You may earn a discount if your home is equipped with safety features like smoke alarms, security systems and an automatic sprinkler system. Advanced quote discount : Obtain an Erie homeowners insurance quote seven to 60 days before your current policy’s renewal date and you might earn a discount.

: Obtain an Erie homeowners insurance quote seven to 60 days before your current policy’s renewal date and you might earn a discount. Multi-policy discounts: Bundling your home, renters or life insurance policy with your car insurance can earn you a discount with Erie.

Erie life insurance

Erie offers four life insurance products: term life, whole life, universal life and Erie’s exclusive ERIExpress Life. Erie’s term life insurance may be a good option for those who want a fixed coverage term and intend for the policy to pay for expenses that may be burdensome to loved ones, such as funeral costs and mortgage or credit card debt. Whole life and universal life have no fixed terms, but universal life offers the most flexible death benefit. Erie’s unique ERIExpress Life policy may be ideal for people looking for a life insurance quote with a simplified application and fast approval.

Pros and cons

Erie life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Erie life insurance Pros Multi-policy discounts available for policyholders with a life and home or auto policy.

ERIExpress may be available without a medical exam.

Variety of policy types to choose from Cons Only one rider advertised to customize coverage.

Online quoting is not available

Only writes policies in 12 states and the District of Columbia Erie life insurance endorsements The best life insurance company may be different for everyone, and each policy type serves a different purpose. Life insurance endorsements, also called riders, may modify and extend your life insurance coverage. Erie's life insurance coverage only offers one rider: a long-term care rider. Erie’s long-term care rider is only available for universal and whole life insurance policies. The long-term care rider provides an accelerated death benefit, which pays a portion of your policy’s death benefit to help pay medical expenses incurred following a covered accident or illness that requires long-term care. The cost of life insurance with any company will depend on several factors such as age, policy type and health.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Erie with other insurers

Erie offers a variety of auto, home and life insurance products, but it does not write policies in all states. Comparing car insurance rates and other insurance products between different companies can help you find the best price. If you live outside Erie’s service area or need an insurer that offers a more diverse portfolio of products, you might consider getting an online car insurance or home insurance quote from one of these carriers:

Badge 1 Featured Erie Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Erie Insurance review Select an option Erie Allstate Travelers AAA Caret Down Allstate Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review Select an option Erie Allstate Travelers AAA Caret Down Travelers Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Travelers Insurance review Select an option Erie Allstate Travelers AAA Caret Down AAA Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full AAA Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview If you live in Erie’s 12-state service area, the company could be a great choice for robust coverage and affordable premiums. Erie’s digital tools are lacking compared to its competitors, though, so it may not be the best choice for tech-focused customers. Allstate sells car and homeowners policies in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and all states except New Jersey. While Erie extends a multi-policy discount to policyholders, Allstate offers more ways to potentially reduce your premium. For instance, if you switch to Allstate, you might earn up to a 10 percent discount, plus an additional 10 percent savings each time you renew your policy. Allstate also offers a robust mobile app that allows policyholders to file claims virtually. Unlike Erie, Travelers offers optional rideshare coverage and gap insurance. Travelers extends many potential home insurance discounts including discounts for purchasing a new home and owning a LEED-certified green home. However, Travelers ranks lower than Erie in the 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study and does not sell life insurance products. AAA Life Insurance Company sells term life, universal life and whole life insurance policies. AAA’s traditional term life policies offer coverage up to $5 million and give you the option to add a child term endorsement, which provides up to $20,000 in coverage for each eligible child. AAA’s roadside assistance program is robust and enables you to request battery, flat tire, emergency fuel delivery, locksmith, mechanical first aid and towing services from the convenience of the AAA mobile app. Bear in mind that AAA coverages, discounts and optional coverages may vary by location. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,356 $2,630 $1,551 $2,562 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $957 $1,340 $1,249 $1,241 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 663/1,000 694/1,000 694/1,000 666/1,000 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 530/1,000 509/1,000 517/1,000 543/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A+ (Superior) A+ (Superior) A (Excellent) A (Excellent)

Is Erie a good insurance company?

Erie insurance reviews indicate excellent financial strength ratings and the company earned high marks in J.D. Power’s customer and claims satisfaction studies. Additionally, the provider has NAIC Complaint Indexes that are far lower than the baseline. While Erie includes some perks in its standard auto insurance policies, like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement, the carrier falls behind in the market by not offering a comprehensive mobile app or telematics program. Erie’s standard homeowners policies feature guaranteed dwelling replacement cost coverage, which most insurers only offer as an endorsement, but they extend few optional coverages and discounts. Overall, Erie offers a solid portfolio of auto, home and life insurance products, but the provider only writes policies in a handful of states.

Erie customer satisfaction Researching third-party ratings may help you decide which insurer best fits your needs. J.D. Power produces annual studies that rate and rank insurers based on their customer satisfaction in various categories, such as customer service and claims, based on a 1000-point scale. Agencies such as AM Best, Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s analyze the financial strength of insurers and produce ratings that may indicate the financial strength of individual companies. These rankings range from poor to superior. Lastly, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) produces an annual complaint index report to track the prevalence of complaints lodged against insurance companies. The index employs a baseline of 1.0. Scores below 1.0 indicate that a provider had fewer complaints than expected for a company its size and vice versa. Study or Rating Agency Erie Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 663/1,000 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 530/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ N/A

Erie auto claims satisfaction

Erie homeowners claims satisfaction Erie earns high customer satisfaction scores in the regions it writes policies in. In the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, it earned the top rank in the Mid-Atlantic and North Central regions, and the second-highest rank in the Southeast. In the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, Erie ranked second in the market, with an overall customer satisfaction score of 902 out of 1,000. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study Erie secured the top spot in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study and ranks above average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study. J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Erie customer complaints The NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners) complaint index provides consumers with a comparative measure of an insurance company's complaint history relative to its market size. Established on a baseline score of 1.00, a company with an index below this threshold has received fewer complaints than average for its size, whereas an index above 1.00 suggests more complaints than average. Importantly, the NAIC differentiates between product types, such as auto, or home insurance, by appointing different indices ensuring that consumers have a clearer perspective of a company's performance specific to each insurance category.

Erie auto complaints

Erie home complaints Erie Insurance's auto insurance complaint index has steadily improved over the past three years based on NAIC annual benchmarking. In 2022, Erie scored 0.48, meaning it received less than half the industry standard of complaints (indexed at 1.00) for its private passenger insurance. This was improved from 0.56 in 2021 and 0.75 in 2020. With scores well below the industry benchmark, Erie demonstrates a strong and improving regulatory compliance and customer satisfaction track record for its auto insurance offerings. Erie's homeowners complaint index has remained well below the industry benchmark, with its 2022 score indicating approximately one-seventh the typical issues at just 0.14 in 2022. This follows a score of 0.09 in 2021 and 0.40 in 2020.

Other Erie tools and benefits Life insurance calculator: Erie provides a life insurance calculator on its website to help customers decide which type of policy may best fit their needs. From there, customers can request to be paired with an independent Erie agent to get a quote.

Erie provides a life insurance calculator on its website to help customers decide which type of policy may best fit their needs. From there, customers can request to be paired with an independent Erie agent to get a quote. Business insurance products: Erie also offers business insurance, including business automobile insurance. Business policies may protect a variety of businesses, including breweries, contractors, religious organizations, retailers and veterinarians.

Erie also offers business insurance, including business automobile insurance. Business policies may protect a variety of businesses, including breweries, contractors, religious organizations, retailers and veterinarians. Financial services: Erie offers Medicare supplemental coverage (Medigap) and retirement accounts, including annuities and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Erie offers Medicare supplemental coverage (Medigap) and retirement accounts, including annuities and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Renters, condo and mobile home insurance: Erie offers a variety of insurance policies for other dwellings and living situations.

Erie offers a variety of insurance policies for other dwellings and living situations. Flood insurance: Homeowners who live in a flood zone or anywhere that experiences occasional flooding may want to consider flood insurance, since flooding is not included in a standard home insurance policy. Erie sells flood insurance backed by a federally funded flood carrier, American Bankers Insurance company.

Homeowners who live in a flood zone or anywhere that experiences occasional flooding may want to consider flood insurance, since flooding is not included in a standard home insurance policy. Erie sells flood insurance backed by a federally funded flood carrier, American Bankers Insurance company. Personal valuables insurance: This coverage may be purchased to financially protect jewelry, art, sports equipment, collections, musical instruments and more.

Frequently asked questions about Erie

How do I file a claim with Erie? Caret Down Erie gives auto and home insurance policyholders two ways to file a claim. They can contact their Erie agent or call the 24/7 claims center at 800-367-3743. Life insurance customers can file a claim by contacting their Erie agent or by calling 800-458-0811.

Is Erie a sustainable company? Caret Down Through The Giving Network, Erie and its employees volunteer time and money with organizations focused on community building, environmental responsibility and safety. These initiatives include partnering with United Way and American Red Cross, as well as supporting other culture and arts organizations, entrepreneurship, education and environmental responsibility. In November 2022, the provider’s The Giving Network awarded $50,000 in grants to 10 northwest Pennsylvania environmental organizations. With the insurer’s ERIE Service Corps, employees are encouraged to use an entire work-day volunteering in their local community. The Corps also has a matching donation program and established the H.O. Hirt Scholarship Fund and the F.W. Hirt Employee Emergency Fund to meet the financial needs of their community.

What states does Erie insurance cover? Caret Down Erie is considered a regional insurer with coverage spanning 12 states and Washington D.C. Erie offers auto and home insurance in the following states: auto and home insurance are: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Erie also offers affordable life insurance in all of these states, except New York.

Is Erie a Fortune 500 company? Caret Down Yes, Erie is ranked 368th on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of the largest American companies. Between personal and commercial policies, it has over 6 million policyholders as of 2021. This is the 19th year in a row that Erie has held a place on this list.

Does Erie offer a bundling discount? Caret Down Erie offers bundling discounts for almost all of its policies. The most popular bundles are auto and home insurance or auto and renters insurance, which can save customers up to 25 percent depending on the state. You can also have different types of insurance bundles. Policyholders who have an auto policy with Erie may be able to bundle motorcycle, condo, umbrella or life insurance policies together.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Auto Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.