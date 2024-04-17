Rewards Credit Card Advice
Check out the latest rewards credit card news and advice from our team at Bankrate. We can help you find the right credit card to earn cash back and maximize your points and miles.
Latest Rewards Credit Card Advice
-
Is the Amex Gold worth the $250 annual fee?
Learn why paying the $250 annual fee for the Amex Gold might be worth it.5 min read Jun 06, 2024
-
The Venmo Debit Card: Is it right for you?
Mobile payments app Venmo offers a debit card and rewards for spending.5 min read Jun 04, 2024
-
Amazon Prime Visa benefits guide
The Amazon Prime Visa card gives Prime members cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods purchases, plus travel perks and more.4 min read Jun 04, 2024
-
Amex Gold benefits guide
Learn about the Amex Gold Card benefits you’ll receive if you sign up for this card.6 min read May 31, 2024
-
How I get the most out of my credit card rewards
Here’s how I maximize the value of each card in my wallet — and how you can, too.7 min read May 30, 2024
-
How I’ve earned credit card rewards without paying a dime in interest for over a decade
Carrying credit card debt poses a problem for people trying to earn rewards.4 min read May 30, 2024
-
How I paid for part of my cruise to the Arctic Circle with rewards
I used credit card, airline and hotel rewards programs to cover part of my vacation.4 min read May 29, 2024
-
6 reasons I prefer cruises when I travel with family
Here’s why I love cruises — and how I save on trip costs with credit card rewards.6 min read May 24, 2024
-
Best credit card rewards programs in 2024
Read Bankrate’s list of the best credit card rewards programs for 2023.10 min read May 24, 2024
-
Citi ThankYou points guide
Everything you need to know about the Citi ThankYou Rewards program — including earning and redeeming ThankYou points.8 min read May 23, 2024
-
How to redeem credit card rewards
You can redeem card rewards for cash back, points or miles and gift cards7 min read May 21, 2024
-
-
American Express Membership Rewards vs. Chase Ultimate Rewards
The right flexible rewards credit card program for you depends on your spending style and desired redemptions.6 min read May 08, 2024
-
7 ways credit cards can help give the gift of experiences
Give an experience as a gift and the memories remain with the recipient forever.5 min read May 03, 2024
-
Guide to Bank of America Preferred Rewards
Learn about Bank of America’s invite-only, tiered incentive program.10 min read Apr 30, 2024
-
Not a rewards junkie? That’s OK
Get the expert takes on easing your way into credit cards rewards without obsessing over rewards.4 min read Apr 26, 2024
-
Guide to American Express Membership Rewards
The Amex Membership Rewards program lets you earn points for flexible redemptions.10 min read Apr 26, 2024
-
I received a store card I didn’t apply for. Should I cancel it?
What do you do if you receive a credit card you didn’t apply for?4 min read Apr 25, 2024
-
Bank of America travel rewards guide
Learn more about Bank of America travel rewards cards, including how to earn points on travel, their value and more.5 min read Apr 19, 2024
-
5 simple ways to earn credit card rewards
You can earn more credit card rewards from these simple strategies.5 min read Apr 17, 2024