Key takeaways When it comes to earning cash back on popular spending categories, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited® are strong choices.

For those who spend heavily on outings and entertainment, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card could be a better long-term fit.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited, on the other hand, has a stronger welcome bonus and rewards rate for miscellaneous spending.

Before you make your decision, be sure to consider the long-term value of each card.

When it comes to earning cash back on popular spending categories like groceries, dining out and entertainment, there are plenty of choices out there in the credit card space. Often, choosing a cash back credit card comes down to the rewards structure that best suits your spending habits.

In this battle, we’re taking a look at the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited®. While the SavorOne will allow you to earn more cash back on groceries and entertainment-related purchases, the Freedom Unlimited focuses on offering a competitive flat rate on general purchases.

Here’s everything you need to know about what these rewards credit cards offer:

Main details

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Chase Freedom Unlimited Rewards rate 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber and Uber Eats through Nov. 14, 2024

8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

5% back on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel

3% back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)

1% back on all other purchases 5% cash back on Lyft purchases (through March 2025)

5% back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards

3% back on dining and drugstore purchases

1.5% back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within 3 months of account opening Earn an extra 1.5% on top of your regular rewards rates on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. Intro APR 0% intro APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (19.99% to 29.99% variable APR after). A 3 percent balance transfer fee applies on amounts transferred within the first 15 months at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you at any other time. No fee for amounts transferred at the Transfer APR. 0% intro APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (20.49% to 29.24% variable APR after)A 3 percent ($5 minimum) balance transfer fee applies to all balance transfers made within the first 60 days of card ownership. After that, the fee increases to 5% (minimum $5) Annual fee $0 $0

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited highlights

As you can see, both of these no-annual-fee cards offer competitive rewards rates in popular spending categories — especially dining. But which one is best for you depends on other areas of your budget and how you like to earn.

Badge Welcome bonus winner Chase Freedom Unlimited Why it won Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Why it won Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

Both Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards and Chase Freedom Unlimited are great for people who are constantly on the move and enjoy a night out. However, they have categories that they pull ahead in that can help determine which card is better for you.

SavorOne Cash Rewards vs. Freedom Unlimited spending example

The cash back you’ll earn will depend on your lifestyle. If you lean more toward miscellaneous spending, your rewards will look different from those who spend a bit more on entertainment and frequent the grocery store more often.

Here’s how much you stand to earn on each card based on an entertainment-heavy spending profile:

Spending category Monthly spend SavorOne cash back Freedom Unlimited cash back Dining $400 $12 $12 Groceries $250 $7.50 $3.75 Entertainment $150 $4.50 $2.25 Streaming $50 $1.50 $0.75 Travel (through the portal) $200 $10 $10 Drugstore $75 $0.75 $2.25 Misc purchases $500 $5 $7.50 Monthly cash back total $41.25 $38.50 Annual cash back total (1st year, including welcome bonus) $695 $754.50 Annual cash back total (2nd year and beyond) $495 $462

As you can see in this spending example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited comes out ahead in the first year thanks to its first-year welcome offer, but the SavorOne provides a bit more rewards in the long run. 292.5

Of course, if you spend a lot more on miscellaneous purchases and not as much in categories like entertainment or grocery spending, the Freedom Unlimited may provide more long-term value.

Why should you get the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card?

The SavorOne Cash Rewards is worth it for anyone who does a lot of spending at the grocery store, out at restaurants, on entertainment-related purchases and on travel. Here’s a look at some additional SavorOne benefits that may increase its value for you:



Additional benefits Caret Down



A monthly statement for a complimentary Uber One membership through November 14, 2024 A six-month complimentary Enthusiast membership to The Cultivist The SavorOne card comes with standard perks like extended warranty coverage, $0 fraud liability and concierge services. And in terms of travel perks, you can take advantage of free price drop protection for flights, as well as 24-hour travel assistance and travel accident insurance. Further, Capital One offers portals for Capital One Entertainment and Capital One Dining alongside their travel portal . The entertainment and dining portals can get you access to exclusive experiences. You also get: Don’t forget that the card offers a great introductory APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers. You’ll need to pay a 3 percent balance transfer fee for the first 15 months, but that’s a standard charge among balance transfer cards.



Redemption options Caret Down



Statement credit Checks Gift cards PayPal purchases Amazon.com purchases You can redeem your cash back for: You can also move your SavorOne earnings to a Capital One travel credit card for a 1:1 redemption as points though the Capital One Travel portal.



Recommended credit score Caret Down You’ll need good to excellent credit (670 to 850) for this card.

Why should you get the Chase Freedom Unlimited card?

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is worth it for those interested in an all-purpose cash back credit card with specific rewards on dining and travel. And for those that already own a Chase Ultimate Rewards points-earning card, its value can only grow.



Additional benefits Caret Down



A complimentary three-month DashPass subscription when activated by December 31, 2024 A complimentary three-month Instacart+ membership when enrolled by July 31, 2024 Purchase protection Extended warranty coverage Trip cancellation and interruption insurance Access to the Chase Pay Yourself Back tool Even for a no-annual-fee card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited boasts a decent list of card benefits , including: This card also offers a nearly-identical introductory APR offer to the SavorOne card. To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to pay an intro balance transfer fee of 3 percent (or $5, whichever is greater) during the first 60 days, after which the fee jumps to 5 percent.



Redemption options Caret Down



Cash back (statement credit or deposit) Gift cards Travel through the Chase Travel portal Amazon.com purchases Apple purchases Charitable contributions Chase Freedom Unlimited rewards can be redeemed in a few different ways: You can also transfer your earnings to a Chase travel rewards credit card and use them to redeem with high-value transfer partners for boosted rewards.



Recommended credit score Caret Down You’ll need good to excellent credit (670 to 850) to qualify for this card.

The bottom line

Whether the Capital One SavorOne or Chase Freedom Unlimited offers more value depends on your spending habits and lifestyle in general. Before you make your decision, be sure to consider the long-term value of each card — and check out Bankrate’s list of the best cash back credit cards for this year to see if another option better suits your needs.