About the author

Expertise

Aja McClanahan is an author, blogger, and speaker on personal finance and entrepreneurship.

Experience

She started her money journey as a broke college student. Majoring in economics, she still had no idea how to handle money when she graduated. At one point, Aja's debt climbed to over $120,000. She paid it all off in 2013 and now is showing others how to do the same.

Aja is the author of "How a Mother Should Talk About Money with Her Daughter." Her writing has been featured in Business Insider, SuperMoney, MSN Money and many other publications.