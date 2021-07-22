Aja McClanahan

Former Personal Finance Writer, Credit Cards

 

About the author

Expertise
Aja McClanahan is an author, blogger, and speaker on personal finance and entrepreneurship.
Experience
She started her money journey as a broke college student. Majoring in economics, she still had no idea how to handle money when she graduated. At one point, Aja's debt climbed to over $120,000. She paid it all off in 2013 and now is showing others how to do the same.
Aja is the author of "How a Mother Should Talk About Money with Her Daughter." Her writing has been featured in Business Insider,  SuperMoney, MSN Money and many other publications.

