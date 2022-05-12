Netspend® Visa® Prepaid Card review

Other cardholder perks

The Netspend card makes it easier to manage your finances. You can access important features through your Netspend online account, but don’t expect many perks outside account management and alert features.

High-interest savings

One of the advantages of the card is that you can get a high-yield savings account that offers a 5 percent APY on the first $1,000 in your account (any portion of your balance beyond that will earn 0.50 percent APY).

Flexible options

Netspend offers two plans—a pay-as-you-go plan and a monthly plan. The pay-as-you-go plan is great for consumers who don’t use their Netspend card on a daily basis. The monthly plan, on the other hand, will work better for consumers who use their Netspend card more frequently—as they won’t incur any transaction fees.

No fees to get started

Another benefit to the Netspend Visa Prepaid Card is that there are no fees associated with the application process. You won’t need to pay an activation fee, go through a credit check or have a minimum balance to get started. Plus, you won’t ever have to worry about dealing with late credit card payment fees.

Load almost anywhere

Netspend has over 130,000 reload locations all over the United States, making the card accessible for almost everyone in the country. The maximum balance for your card is $15,000, and you can load a maximum of $7,500 per day. You can also take advantage of the Mobile Check Load feature in order to load checks to your card by simply snapping a picture of them with your phone.

Account security

Besides checking your card account balance, transaction history and etc., Netspend’s mobile app also allows you to receive text alerts about account activity in order to safeguard your balance. You can also generate up to six temporary virtual credit card numbers to keep your account safe from iffy online merchants and unexpected recurring expenses (like subscription services).