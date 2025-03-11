 Skip to Main Content

OpenSky® Launch Secured Visa® Credit Card review: Build credit for minimal fees

You can build your credit with lower ongoing costs than what many secured cards charge.

Written by
Ryan Flanigan, CCC
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
 /  2 min
Bottom line

While this card offers a low-cost option to build credit, the lack of better credit-building features make this card a stop-gap option at best.
OpenSky® Launch Secured Visa® overview

If you need to build your credit with a secured card and want to minimize your costs, the OpenSky® Launch Secured Visa® Credit Card is worth considering if you can’t access any of the no-annual-fee options. Whether you have bad credit or are starting your credit-building journey, you can access this card without a credit check and as little as $100 security deposit.

However, while this card won’t cost you a lot, it falls short of some of the best secured credit cards by having a low maximum deposit, minimal reward opportunities and the inability to upgrade to an unsecured option. 

    Rewards

    • Earn up to 10 percent cash back through OpenSky Rewards merchant offers on everyday purchases

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: $24 during the first year, paid in installments of $2 per month. $36 after the first year, paid in installments of $3 per month.
    • Foreign transaction fee: 3 percent of each transaction in U.S. dollars
    • Regular APR: 28.99%* Variable
    • Security deposit: $100 minimum deposit, up to $1,000 maximum deposit
    • Cash advance fee: 5 percent of each transaction (minimum $6)
    • Monthly payment: minimum $10
    • Late payment fee: Up to $41
    • Returned payment fee: Up to $40

    Credit-building features

    • No credit check to apply
    • Reports activity to all three major credit bureaus
    • Free online FICO score access

    Other cardholder perks

    • Zero fraud liability
    • Mobile app access

OpenSky Launch Secured card pros and cons

Pros

    Your activity is automatically reported to all three credit bureaus, which can help quickly boost your credit score when you use your card responsibly.

    This card has much lower ongoing fees than many secured credit cards.

    You can access this card with no credit history and a low minimum security deposit.

Cons

  • There’s no option to upgrade to an unsecured credit card once your score improves.

  • The low maximum security deposit can make credit utilization difficult.

  • There’s no rewards offered outside of specific merchant-linked offers.

How to build credit with the OpenSky Launch Secured card

The OpenSky Launch Secured card works like its counterparts and any other secured credit card. Your security deposit funds your credit limit and as you use the card and pay it off, OpenSky reports your credit activity to the three major bureaus. Here's how to effectively build credit with this card: 

  • Deposit a minimum $100 to secure your limit, but depositing more will give you breathing room to spend.

  • Charge small purchases and bills to the card, then pay them off immediately.

  • Keep up with monthly payments and never miss a due date to establish and maintain a positive payment history, which will help increase your credit score.

  • After time, consider requesting a credit limit increase and depositing more into the account. A higher limit will help you keep your credit utilization ratio in check and improve your credit score.

The OpenSky Launch's monthly fees are charged to your credit card account, so they'll reduce your spending power. These fees aren't as high as what other cards charge, but it's important to remember this monthly fee when using your card.

Why you might want the OpenSky Launch Secured card

The OpenSky Launch card is ideal if you’re looking for a cheap credit-building option but can’t get approved for a no-annual-fee card.

Rates and fees: Low ongoing fees

While many secured cards or cards for no credit history are typically full of high fees across the board, the OpenSky Launch Secured card's ongoing costs are low compared to most similar cards. The card only costs $24 for the first year, billed in $2 monthly installments, and then only jumps by $1 a month after ($36 annual fee). While there are secured options with no annual fee, if those aren’t available to you, the ability to split the cost into monthly payments while not overcharging on additional fees makes the pill of paying for a card a bit easier to swallow.

The ongoing APR is higher than the current credit card average interest rate, but this is typical for secured cards and lower than many other secured options. If you need to carry a balance, the minimum monthly payment is only $10, although carrying a balance isn’t a recommended use for this card, as it'll hamper your credit-building efforts and you may end up paying significant interest charges.

Application: No credit check to apply

What makes the OpenSky Launch Secured Visa appealing is its low entry barrier. There's no hard credit check to apply and OpenSky doesn't even require a checking account to open the card. While you can use a debit card to pay the security deposit, OpenSky also accepts Western Union® transfers and mailed checks or money orders. These alternative options can help underbanked or unbanked people start to build or rebuild their credit without traditional financial tools.

Why you might want a different secured card

Some secured options may offer more robust credit-building features or offer better reward opportunities and benefits.

Credit building: Good but not great

You’ll get some solid credit-building benefits with the OpenSky Launch Secured card, which requires no credit check required to open. The card automatically reports your activity to all three credit bureaus and comes with free online access to your FICO score, allowing you to monitor your credit-building efforts every step of the way. 

However, there are some vital credit-building features this card lacks. For instance, while having a low minimum security deposit of $100 can be helpful, it can also make having a good credit utilization ratio difficult. What’s more, the maximum deposit is only $1,000, which is lower than many cards.

Also, many secured cards automatically review your account periodically for credit limit increases or to upgrade to an unsecured credit card, but the OpenSky Launch Secured doesn’t. Secured cards are ideally meant to be a stop-gap towards better unsecured options. Once your credit score improves enough, you’ll need to apply for a better option on your own and cancel this card.  

Rewards: Limited earning opportunities

Although earning rewards consistently isn’t a common feature with secured cards, there are some that offer rewards for spending, like the Discover it® Secured Credit Card. The only opportunity to earn rewards with the OpenSky Launch Secured card are through merchant-linked offers. You’ll need to link the offer to your card and make a qualifying transaction with the merchant before it expires to earn a specified amount of cash back after spending the required amount.

Perks: Nothing extra

While secured cards also generally aren’t known for having perks, the only features you’ll get with this card are zero fraud liability and access to the mobile app, neither of which can be considered a benefit. If you are dealing with secured cards, building credit should be your focus instead.

How the OpenSky Launch Secured card compares to other secured cards

While the OpenSky Launch can be a low-cost credit-building option, other secured cards might offer more in terms of rewards or a higher deposit limit.

Is the OpenSky Launch Secured card right for me?

If you need a cheap option to build your credit and don’t have access to any of the no-fee secured options, the OpenSky Launch Secured Visa is worth a look. Consider this card if you: 

  • Have poor or no credit and can't get approved for other credit cards

  • Can only put down a $100 security deposit

  • Want to fund your deposit with alternate methods like a wire transfer or money order

Frequently asked questions

How we rated this card

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score: 

Written by
Ryan Flanigan, CCC
Writer, Credit cards
Ryan Flanigan is a Bankrate credit cards writer with more than 10 years of experience using credit cards to help people reach their travel goals.
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Senior editor, credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

