 Skip to Main Content

Courtney Mihocik, CCC

Senior Editor, Credit Cards
  • 5
    years with Bankrate
Ribbon Icon EXPERTISE
  • Credit scores
  • Credit card debt
  • Building credit
  • Balance transfer credit cards
  • Credit card comparisons
Education Icon EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Science in Journalism, Ohio University

Courtney Mihocik is a NACCC Certified Credit Counselor™ and a senior editor for the Bankrate credit cards team. She specializes in helping people with limited or no credit understand their options for improving their credit scores. She focuses on the subprime category and provides guidance to people on their credit-building journeys.

Courtney is passionate about creating a space where people can learn more about managing their personal finances, specifically helping her peers achieve their credit card and credit score goals. She believes that public education fails to teach the essentials of personal finance to students and wants to make up for it in her editorial work.

Previously, she led insurance content at Reviews.com and worked as the loans editor at The Simple Dollar, where she produced daily personal finance articles from founder Trent Hamm in addition to student, personal, business and bad credit loan articles. Before entering the digital media space, Courtney worked in hyper-local print journalism, covering arts, culture, food, news and more for publications in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Courtney wants you to know

Courtney graduated college with a 750 credit score, which quickly plummeted to the 500s when she nearly defaulted on her high student loan payments she couldn’t afford. After applying for an income-driven repayment plan and six years of careful budgeting, hustling and responsible credit use, she’s happy to report her credit score is back hovering around 720 and she can qualify for better financial products.

Achieving a good credit score takes time and patience. But as long as you pay bills on time and manage your credit wisely, you will watch your score climb. As someone who went from a 500 score to a 750 score, I can tell you it’s worth the effort.

— Courtney Mihocik, CCC

Courtney's Picks

Closeup of a person holding a credit card over a grocery cart in a frozen food aisle.
6 MIN READ

Frustrated by hitting your rewards spending caps? Me too

Inflation is hitting Americans hard despite finally slowing to pre-pandemic levels as of September 2024. And many people are feeling it most when paying for essentials like housing, utilities and insurance. [...]

Photo of Sydney Opera House taken by Ryan Flanigan
5 MIN READ

How I saved thousands of dollars on a trip to Australia with credit card points and miles

How I saved thousands on my trip to Australia using points.

Happy senior couple using credit card and digital tablet
5 MIN READ

Do we still love our credit cards? Bankrate staff weigh in on their card relationships

Here’s how Bankrate editors feel about their credit cards.

Courtney's latest articles