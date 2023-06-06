Why you might want the Bank of America Platinum Plus Mastercard Business card

It might be hard to find another business card that offers relatively low interest rates along with an intro APR on purchases. Plus, you can enjoy plenty of added benefits with this no-annual-fee card.

Intro APR offer: Save on interest temporarily

Though the intro APR period might be on the shorter side and doesn't apply to balance transfers, you can still take advantage of this offer. Seven billing cycles isn’t the longest offer available, and some of the best Bank of America business cards offer nine billing cycles. But this is still a welcome sight for a no-annual-fee business credit card. It could be useful for an upcoming large business expense or even to give yourself breathing room during off-season or unpredictable revenue periods. As long as you can pay your balance in full before the intro offer ends, you could potentially save a significant amount in interest.

Rates and fees: Low interest rates and fees

One of the main advantages of the Platinum Plus Business is its low ongoing interest rate. Its low-end APR is less than the current national credit card interest rate. If you tend to carry a balance, this card might be an ideal choice.

Additionally, the Bank of America Platinum Plus Mastercard Business card has no annual fee and no penalty APR. If your balance is less than or equal to $100, you also won't pay a late payment fee.

However, balance transfers come with a fee of 4 percent of the balance transfer amount, which is a bit more than the typical 3 percent balance transfer fee other cards charge, so the card isn’t the best choice for consolidating debt. Plus, though typical, its foreign transaction fee is 3 percent and you'll want to consider this extra cost when using the card abroad.

Perks: Top benefits for a no-annual-fee card

Bank of America adds some perks onto its Platinum Plus Mastercard Business card to help business owners with accounting, managing employee cards and protection from fraud. Here are some perks business owners can enjoy with this card: