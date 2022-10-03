U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card review

Written by
Bankrate Staff
Edited by
Emily Sherman
 /  2 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict ,this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

Snapshot

Image of U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card

U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card

*
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

N/A

Rewards Rate

Info

$0

Annual fee

17.24% - 26.24% (Variable)

Regular APR

On This Page

U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card overview

The plain-vanilla card Business Platinum Card offered by U.S. Bank is about as stripped down as it gets. There’s no annual fee and also no rewards.

What are the pros and cons?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card comes with an introductory 0% APR offer on purchases and balance transfers for the first 18 billing cycles. After that it’s a variable 17.24% to 26.24% .

  • Checkmark

    Additional employee cards are free.

Cons

  • You’ll earn no rewards.

  • There’s no sign-up bonus.

  • Balance transfers will be assessed a 3% fee ($5 minimum).

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: N/A
  • Annual fee: $0
  • Intro bonus: N/A
  • Regular APR: 17.24% to 26.24% (Variable)

It’s challenging to find a reason to pick the Business Platinum card over one of U.S. Bank’s other business cards.

Each of the four cards offers a discount on select retailers through the Visa Savings Edge Program. Visa’s program has a wide range of retailers but how much of an advantage it is comes down to the merchants you typically use. If you spend big on hotels, MailChimp or gas stations, for example, then this program might be right for you.

But unlike the Business Platinum Card, the other U.S. Bank Business cards all offer rewards on spending.

One thing that the Business Platinum has is a 0% APR intro offer on purchases and balance transfers for 18 billing cycles (17.24% to 26.24% variable APR after that). Other small business cards may have a slight edge over the Business Platinum Card, like sign-up bonuses, no foreign transaction fees and rewards rates but this generous and lengthy intro APR offer cannot be overlooked, especially for a business card.

We judge this card pretty harshly, but only because it doesn’t stand up to most business credit cards on the market today. Business owners with good credit have come to expect a card that offers a good combination of APR and rewards/sign-up bonus. This card isn’t it.

Extras and perks

The card offers online access to a breakdown of your spending by category.

Offers ExtendPay™ allowing you to split up purchases of $100+ into equal monthly payments

There are no points or rewards with this card.

Fees and APR

  • Enjoy 0% intro APR for the first 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers.
  • After the intro period expires, your regular APR will be a variable 17.24% to 26.24%
  • You’ll pay a 3% fee (or $5 minimum) on balance transfers.
  • You’ll be charged a 3% foreign transaction fee on all purchases made outside the U.S.
  • If you pay late or miss a payment, you may be subject to a variable 29.99% penalty APR, which will apply for a minimum of six months, plus a late payment fee (See terms).

Bankrate’s Take: Is the U.S. Bank Business Platinum worth it?

Someone who spends a lot at one of the discounted merchant categories and would like a long break on interest charges for purchases and balance transfers may benefit from this card.

Compare the best business credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Business

Capital One Spark Cash Plus Review

4.6 Bankrate Score

Capital One Spark Miles for Business Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

United℠ Business Card Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card Review

4.3 Bankrate Score

BILL Divvy Corporate Card Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Review

3.9 Bankrate Score

Capital on Tap Business Credit Card Review

3.5 Bankrate Score

Ink Business Premier® Credit Card Review

3.4 Bankrate Score