The American Express Blue Business Plus card has features that allow for flexible budgets and timelines, giving cardholders a grace period that’s rare among no-annual-fee business cards. If you plan ahead, you could get the upper hand in balancing your venture's finances while growing for the future.

Credit limit: Expanded Buying Power lives by its name

If you need to make a large purchase worth more than your credit limit, you can do it with Expanded Buying Power. Based on your creditworthiness, American Express may allow you to go over your credit limit to cover business expenses like equipment and inventory, but it’s not unlimited.

Instead, it adjusts with your card use, payment history, credit record, financial resources known to American Express and more to accommodate the purchase. This flexibility can be especially handy for business owners who may worry that their credit limit won’t completely cover everything they need to purchase with the card in a month. However, be aware that you must pay off the over-limit portion at the end of each billing period as part of your minimum payment.

You can find out how much you may exceed your credit limit by using the “Check Spending Power” tool in your American Express account.

Rates and fees: A rare intro APR offer for business cards

This is a standout feature on the Blue Business Plus because several popular business cards don’t have intro APR offers. The Amex Blue Business Plus has a combination that will appeal to many business owners, especially those just starting out: No annual fee and a 0 percent intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months, enabling you to finance large business expenses for one year without paying interest. This intro offer is especially worthwhile for new cardholders who need to finance large purchases in their first year with the card.

After the intro period, your regular APR will be 18.49 percent to 26.49 percent (variable), depending on your creditworthiness. If you spend over your limit, the Expanded Buying Power feature means you won’t face an over-limit fee but be aware that other fees and rates could apply to your balance.

Perks: Decent for a no-annual-fee card

Like many business credit cards, the Blue Business Cash lets you request free employee cards, which come with alerts and spending summaries so you can track their purchases with the company cards. If you travel somewhat regularly, you’ll be happy to know this card comes with secondary car rental loss and damage insurance and a Global Assist Hotline. The hotline can help you if you need a solution for emergencies such as a lost passport or missing luggage. Amex also offers translation services and emergency legal and medical referrals if you travel more than 100 miles from your home.