Best American Express Business credit cards of June 2024

If you’re looking for the best credit card for a small-business owner, you can explore American Express credit cards, which offer high-value rewards programs, flexible credit limits and some of the industry’s most generous perks. American Express cards cater to businesses with a variety of budgets, such as startups or even freelancers. Below, you’ll find our top picks for Amex business cards and several valuable tips on choosing the right one for your business — whatever size it is.

BEST OVERALL

Image of The Business Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$3,000 value
Rewards Rate

1X - 5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for business perks with no annual fee

Image of The Blue Business&reg; Plus Credit Card from American Express

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.1
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$300 value
Rewards Rate

1X - 2X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for business startups

Image of The American Express Blue Business Cash&trade; Card

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$250 value
Rewards Rate

1% - 2%

Annual fee

APR

Best business card for CUSTOM BONUS CATEGORIES

Image of American Express&reg; Business Gold Card

American Express® Business Gold Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$1,400 value
Rewards Rate

1X - 4X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for DELTA TRAVELERS

Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Platinum Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

Bankrate score

4.7
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$780 value
Rewards Rate

1.5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Comparing the top American Express business credit cards

Card name Best for Rewards Bankrate review score

Best overall

5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com

1.5X points per dollar spent (on up to $2,000,000 per calendar year) on both purchases of $5,000 or more and on select category purchases

 

4.8 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Best for no-annual-fee rewards

2X points on up to $50,000 in purchases per year (unlimited 2X points on travel booked through AmexTravel.com), 1X points after that

4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Best for business startups

2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases (up to $50,000 per year, then 1 percent)

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Best for custom bonus categories

4X points on up to $150,000 per year in two select categories your business spends the most in each billing cycle and 3X points on travel booked through AmexTravel.com

3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com using your Business Gold Card

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Best for Delta travelers
Earn 1.5X miles* on eligible transit and U.S. shipping purchases, plus single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. Terms and miles cap apply.

4.7 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
What are American Express business credit cards?

American Express is one of the largest credit card issuers and constantly ranks as one of the best in the world when accounting for perks and accessibility, and it holds the top ranking in J.D. Power’s 2023 credit card satisfaction study. American Express offers lucrative rewards, expense tracking and premium travel perks such as airport lounge access for established businesses.

Established business owners, new entrepreneurs and startup owners will find unique financing options and money-saving features with an Amex business card. Whether it’s a general rewards Amex card, luxury travel card or co-branded card, you can find a card that meets your business needs. 

Pros and cons of American Express business credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Lenient qualification: It can be easier to qualify for a business credit card than a line of credit or a bank loan. Plus, you’ll receive a host of business-centric perks.

  • Checkmark

    Credit limits: Amex business credit cards usually provide higher credit limits than consumer credit cards, which can be helpful when funding large purchases.

  • Checkmark

    Funding access: A business credit card can help address cash flow concerns, especially for new businesses looking to expand.

  • Checkmark

    Loyalty perks: American Express has partnerships with the world's top hotel and airline brands, opening the door to extra rewards and value.

Cons

  • High annual fees: Some of Amex’s top-tier cards carry steep annual fees that may be hard to justify if you can’t make the most of a card’s rewards and perks.

  • Liability: Business owners may be personally liable for unpaid debt on their business credit cards, and business credit can affect your personal credit.

  • Fewer protections: Business credit cards are subject to different consumer protections than many personal credit cards under the Credit CARD Act of 2009.

  • Higher interest: American Express cards can be expensive, especially with relatively high average interest rates and fees. These costs can negatively impact your business’s bottom line if you’re not careful.

Our data: Approval for popular Amex business cards

According to Bankrate’s data, American Express approved a majority of business card applications in 2023 (with an approval rate of about 58 percent overall). And though the data showed the odds of approval were better for applicants with excellent credit, plenty of applicants with good, fair and even bad credit were approved for Amex business cards.

For example, the American Express® Business Gold Card is popular among users with excellent credit scores, but users with good credit, fair credit and even bad credit also got approved. Although applicants with good credit and lower credit scores were less likely to be approved, their scores didn’t always disqualify them, with over 40 percent of the card’s approvals going to applications submitted by people with fair or bad credit.

Bankrate’s data also indicates that March and August had the lowest Amex business card approval rates in 2023, with approval rates hovering around 40 percent. If you’re wary of Amex denying your application, our data suggests your approval odds could be better if you apply between April and June or in November, when approval rates hovered close to 60 percent. However, there’s no way to be sure how much of an impact applying at different times makes in getting approved.

Tips on choosing the best Amex business card

American Express has some of the best business cards on the market. However, that doesn’t mean that these cards are the best fit for everyone. The right Amex business card for you depends on the type of business you have, your spending habits and your creditworthiness. The best business card will reward you for purchases you already make and won’t encourage you to overspend in other areas. Here are some tips for choosing:

Still unsure if a travel credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Expert advice on American Express business cards

If you want your Amex card to be a worthwhile part of your business card stack, you need to be strategic with how you use the card. Bankrate writer Ryan Flanigan shared his experience with American Express business cards and how he combines cards that earn in different categories:

American Express business cards have been a great way for me to earn a lot of Membership Rewards points while covering most bonus categories. I also get so much value from all the perks and credits, especially when traveling. No other issuer comes close to offering what Amex does. The Amex business trifecta of the Blue Business Plus, Business Gold and Business Platinum beats any other combination of cards.

— Ryan Flanigan, Writer, Credit Cards

Holding a trifecta of cards like Flanigan recommends can make it easier to maximize your rewards. Common trifectas are the Amex trifecta, the Chase trifecta and the Citi trifecta. These card combinations offer maximum value for personal and business expenses by taking advantage of the range of benefits each issuer offers. 

Here are a few additional things to keep in mind that can help you maximize your Amex business card:

  • Invest Portfolio

    Explore Corporate Membership Rewards®

    American Express offers access to its renowned Membership Rewards® program on its consumer and business credit cards. It also allows businesses to take advantage of Corporate Membership Rewards. This program lets business owners redeem points for business trips, gift cards, office supplies and more. 

    On top of that, members can earn up to 1.25 Corporate Membership Rewards points for every dollar charged to their Amex corporate card for business expenses, such as travel accommodations and utility bills. Plus, they can earn 2 Corporate Membership Rewards points for each dollar spent on foreign currency transactions, computer hardware, software and cloud services and online advertising. 

  • Clock Wait

    Use Pay Over Time for large purchases

    While we don’t recommend carrying a balance, sometimes it's necessary. With Pay Over Time, you have time to pay off eligible purchases over a set period with interest, instead of paying the entire balance. On the surface, the feature may not have much appeal but when you’re in a tight spot with an unexpected expense, it can be a useful tool.

  • Travel

    Make the most of travel credits

    Some American Express business cards offer travel credits that can benefit most travelers. Perks include a CLEAR Plus membership credit, hotel credits, airport lounge access and an airline bonus when you pay with points. If your business requires you to travel frequently, you might consider choosing an Amex card with valuable travel perks that can add convenience to your airport experience and help dampen the blow to your travel budget.

  • Credit Card Reviews

    Use your Membership Rewards wisely

    American Express has one of the highest credit card point values on the market. Bankrate currently values American Express Membership Rewards at 1 cent per point when booking through the issuer and around 2.0 cents per point when transferred to a high-value airline or hotel partner. This means that 50,000 Membership Rewards points could net you an estimated $1,000 in travel value.

    Other redemption methods have redemption values worth only 0.5 to 0.7 cents, a downside for business owners who don’t travel often. Although Amex points can be useful for the occasional non-travel redemption, your points are best used for strategic travel transfers.

What people say about Amex Business cards

A major part of the appeal of Amex Business cards is the Amex welcome offers. Reddit users in the r/Amex community suggest looking out for special promotions that can add 20,000 points or more to an Amex business card’s welcome offer. 

“[200,000 points after $15,000 spend in 3 months] is a great sub. I got 150k after 15k spend in 3 months last year.”

Reddit User

Even if they come with a special offer, Amex Business cards will usually carry a high bonus spending requirement —  likely around $10,000 to $15,000 within the first few months of card membership. However, the spending requirement is not usually more than would normally be required. While there is no schedule for when these promotions will be available, they happen a few times a year. 

Reddit users point out that Amex promotes these offers through targeted offers, so you don’t have to worry about missing out. 

“I got the 150K sub last year and thought it was pretty high…there was a 200K targeted offer so you getting that is really good. Maybe you'll be targeted for it again but when I heard about it last year it wasn't an offer that seemed very common or accessible to the general public.”

Reddit User

Plus, the offers tend to last at least a month, giving you time to decide if you can meet the minimum spending requirement. Just make sure that the bonus you see when you apply matches the special offer.

*The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate. Please see the issuer’s website for updated terms and conditions.

In the news: Get funding where you can

Last year wasn’t the kindest for small businesses, with bankruptcies spiking, often due to a lack of funding. On the flip side, there’s been an increase of minority-owned businesses during the last few years that will be looking for additional funding in the near future.

There are many options available for business owners, but a short-term solution could be a business credit card for situations such as last-minute purchases or if you’re having difficulty finding funding through other means. There also may be credits for products that could be helpful to your business, taking pressure off the budget. With some cards, American Express offers its Amex Pay Over Time feature and credits for Adobe and Dell products.

How we assess the best Amex business credit cards

Document
50+
cards rated
Search
700+
data points considered
Debt
10
spending categories analyzed
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

When evaluating the best business cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of small-business owners, from earning rewards in popular business spending categories to getting payment flexibility or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about Amex business credit cards

