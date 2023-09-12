Capital One Venture X Business Card review: Business travel MVP

Why you might want the Venture X Business

The Venture X Business card carves out a niche in the high-end business card marketplace, delivering exceptional rewards value and travel perks at a lower cost than many luxury business travel cards.

Rewards: Ideal if you value simplicity

The Venture X Business card’s rewards rates aren’t significantly better than those offered on other Capital One business cards, but they could be an excellent choice if you want a simple way to earn miles on most of your business purchases.

Along with 5X miles on flights and 10X miles on rental cars and hotels booked through Capital One Travel, you’ll earn a flat rate of 2X miles on all general purchases. This feature should make it easy for a wide range of small-business owners to squeeze value out of the card. You won’t have to worry about tracking or enrolling in spending categories and can easily build miles on everyday business expenses and travel booked outside of the Capital One portal.

You can also redeem miles for travel purchases made in the past 90 days, enabling you to book where you prefer. This flexibility could make Capital One miles more appealing than the rewards you’ll earn with other issuers.

Perks: Valuable travel benefits at a relatively low cost

Like the personal version of the Venture X, the Venture X Business card emphasizes valuable, practical travel perks over the niche credits and memberships often found on many premium travel cards.

For starters, you can take advantage of up to $300 in annual travel credits for bookings through Capital One Travel and 10,000 bonus miles each year on your account anniversary, worth around $400 when you redeem the miles and credit for travel with Capital One. These travel credits can also cover a wider variety of travel purchases than the credits you’ll find on some competing cards. For example, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express offers a wide range of travel perks, but the $200 annual travel credit can only be used to cover airline incidental fees.

The Venture X Business Card is also one of the few business cards that has complimentary airport lounge access, offering Priority Pass Select and Capital One Lounge membership. In fact, the Venture X Business card’s lounge access perks are second only to the Amex Business Platinum Card’s comprehensive Global Lounge Collection access — and that card carries a $695 annual fee. Despite its lower cost, the Venture X Business card offers great travel & emergency assistance services and purchase security, including first-class cellphone protection.

Welcome offer: Ultra-valuable bonus for a business card

The Venture X Business pulls ahead of the competition with its sign-up bonus, which is one of the most valuable sign-up bonuses available on a business card. You can earn 150,000 miles after you spend $30,000 in the first three months from account opening. Even though that's half of the card's previous limited-time offer, the current bonus is still terrific if you can meet the spending requirement.

Capital One miles are worth 1 cent each when you redeem them through Capital One Travel, so 150,000 miles could be worth a whopping $1,500 in travel. Based on Bankrate's latest credit card mile valuations, Capital One Miles can be even more valuable when you transfer them to the right airline or hotel partner. We estimate that Capital One Miles are worth around 1.7 cents on average when you transfer them to one of the issuer's top travel partners, so the bonus could be worth around $2,550 with the right booking.

This could potentially beat the value offered by the Amex Business Platinum card's bonus, which has traditionally dominated the business rewards card market (150,000 points after you spend $20,000 on eligible purchases within your first three months as a card member). Based on Bankrate's point valuations, which gives Amex Membership Rewards an average value of 2.0 cents each, we estimated this offer to be worth around $3,000.

Given that the spend requirement for the Venture X Business card's welcome offer is so high, some small-business owners may struggle to take full advantage. If you don't have many big business expenses on the horizon, a card with a lower bonus spending requirement may be a better fit.