Harlan Vaughn
- Credit card rewards
- Family travel
- Points and miles
- Personal finance
- Investing and financial independence
- Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art, Columbia College Chicago
Credit cards are financial tools. Use them correctly to unlock more of the world than you ever thought possible.— Harlan Vaughn
About the author
Harlan Vaughn is a senior credit cards editor with over a decade of experience covering credit cards and travel rewards content. His work has been featured in Business Insider, BuzzFeed, Forbes Advisor, NerdWallet and more.
With millions of points and miles redeemed for travel, Harlan has used credit card rewards to visit incredible destinations including Iceland, Japan, Hawaii, New Zealand and Chile. His mission is to help others maximize their credit card rewards and benefits.
Harlan is a dad of three and lives in Memphis, Tennessee. He’s also interested in personal finance, investing and financial independence. When he’s not digging into those topics or earning rewards with a portfolio of nearly 40 active credit cards, you can find him hiking, enjoying live music and traveling with his family.
Harlan beyond Bankrate
Harlan wants you to know
You don’t have to know everything about every credit card and rewards program. Even if all you do is use a 2% cash back card to earn free cash back, you’re still getting more rewards than most people—plus all the consumer purchase protections that come with a credit card.
Harlan’s recommended readings
