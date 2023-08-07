Why you might want the Discover it® Miles

While the best perks might come on cards with high annual fees, some competitive no-annual-fee cards like the Discover it® Miles carry a great deal of value beyond rewards earned through card spending.

Welcome offer: Limitless earning potential

Instead of a traditional sign-up bonus, Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. So cardholders who spend highly in their first year could potentially get more value out of this offer than with a traditional sign-up bonus.

For instance, spending just over $13,000 by the end of your first year with your Discover it® Miles card would earn you about 20,000 bonus miles, worth at least $200 in rewards. Discover would match those miles, giving you a total of 40,000 miles in your first year, worth $400 in travel.

Rewards rates: Slow but steady earning rate

Given that the Discover it® Miles is a no-annual-fee travel card, its 1.5X bonus mile rate could be hard to beat if you’re sticking to flat-rate rewards. One of Discover it® Miles’ closest rivals is the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (See Rates & Fees), since it doesn’t have an annual fee, but it only earns a flat 1.25X miles. Although other flat-rate rewards cards earn at slightly higher rates, the Discover it® Miles stacks up pretty well as a middle-of-the-road option.

Rates & fees: Card’s versatility comes with minimal cost

There's no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no penalty APR and no first late payment fee (none the first time you pay late; after that, up to $41). You’ll also be able to keep interest at bay with a 15-month 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, which can be great if you’re planning a big trip you need extra time to pay off.

You won’t have to worry about the ongoing APR much either since the lower end is below the current average interest rate — clocking in at 18.24 percent to 28.24 percent variable. This is a great deal considering comparable cards sometimes have these charges or higher rates.