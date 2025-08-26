Best travel credit cards with no annual fee

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
Brendan is a personal finance journalist for Bankrate who writes informative and educational content about credit cards and building credit. He works on content specifically geared toward users with bad or fair credit, and about credit cards with low-interest or 0 percent APR offers.
The advice in this article is offered by the
team independent of any bank or credit card issuer.
This article may contain
from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page.
as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in
your journey — and make it one
you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros
to data analysts and, most importantly,
people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we
keep close tabs on the credit
card industry year-round to:
Meet you wherever you are in your credit card journey to guide your information search and help you
understand your options.
Consistently provide up-to-date, reliable market information so you're well-equipped to make
confident decisions.
Reduce industry jargon so you get the clearest form of information possible, so you can make the
right decision for you.
At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR,
and overall customer experience.
Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of
these levels. At each step of the way,
we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we
have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check
editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our
advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice
to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content
is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is
thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting
credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial
policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Many popular travel credit cards come with flashy perks like airport lounge access and annual travel credits. The downside of these luxury perks is that they usually only come at the expense of a high annual fee. And with that, you’ll have the constant stress of making sure you’re using the perks enough to justify the fee.
Luckily, there are plenty of no-annual-fee travel credit cards. The benefits may not be as robust as you’ll find with premium cards, but you can get some travel-related perks without forking over an annual fee for the privilege. The best no-annual-fee travel credit card for you depends on your spending style, how you want to redeem your rewards and the travel benefits you are hoping to get. This guide highlights the best travel credit cards with no annual fee and everything you should consider before you choose one.
Low minimum spending requirement to earn the bonus offer
Cons
Lower rewards rate than other no-annual-fee travel credit cards (See Rates & Fees)
No major travel perks included
Card Details
$0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
For a limited time, enjoy a $100 credit to use towards flights, stays and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. Plus, earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
Miles won’t expire for the life of the account and there’s no limit to how many you can earn
Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 19.24% – 29.24% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
2XEarn 2X Miles per dollar at restaurants worldwide, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
2XEarn 2X Miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases.
1XEarn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Bankrate’s view
You’ll earn a decent rewards rate on dining and Delta purchases with the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, and 1X miles on everything else. The welcome offer is also relatively attainable, making it a great option for first-time travel cardholders who want to keep costs low without sacrificing too much value and benefits.
Pros
Additional discounts when you redeem with Pay with Miles on delta.com (terms apply)
Twenty percent discount on eligible in-flight purchases
Cons
Minimal frequent flyer perks (no free checked bags or priority boarding)
Unimpressive welcome offer (value may not be enough for a one-way flight)
Card Details
Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
No Annual Fee.
Earn 2X Miles per dollar at restaurants worldwide, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
Earn 2X Miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Pay with Miles: take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.
Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
No Foreign Transaction Fees.
Apply with confidence. Know if you’re approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you’re approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
2XEarn 2 AAdvantage® miles for each $1 spent at grocery stores, including grocery delivery services
2XEarn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
1XEarn 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases
Bankrate’s view
While you won’t get major frequent flyer benefits like a free checked bag or priority boarding with the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card*, you will get the chance to rack up miles through credit card spending for routine and travel purchases. This card can be a great addition to your wallet if you only fly occasionally and spend a lot of money on groceries, but frequent flyers might want to consider travel cards with better loyalty perks.
Pros
Boosted miles for grocery purchases
In-flight discount for eligible purchases
Cons
No free checked bag or priority boarding
Three percent foreign transaction fee
Apply with confidence
Hover to learn more.
By applying, you can see if you're approved before impacting your credit
7XEarn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
5XEarn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
3XEarn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Bankrate’s view
Travelers who frequent Hilton hotel locations will find the Hilton Honors American Express Card to be a solid no-annual-fee option. This card offers a generous welcome bonus and high rewards rates in several categories. Hilton points are worth less than airline miles on average based on Bankrate’s valuations, but the rate you earn them with this card can help offset that difference.
Pros
Complimentary Hilton Honors™ Silver status
Generous rewards rate on Hilton stays
Cons
Minimal elite hotel benefits (no room upgrades or complimentary breakfast)
Hilton points are worth 0.6 cents apiece on average as per Bankrate’s valuations, so take the high rewards rates with a grain of salt.
Card Details
Earn 80,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Card after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors™ Silver Status with your Card. Silver Status gives you a 20% Bonus on Base Points you earn on every stay, plus, you receive the fifth night free when you book a standard room stay with 100% Points.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
No Annual Fee.
Apply with confidence. Know if you’re approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you’re approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Boosted rewards value for Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members
Flexible redemption options
Cons
No major travel perks
No transfer partners
Card Details
25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening – that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
Use your card to book your trip how and where you want – you’re not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout.
0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% – 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
If you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase. That means instead of earning an unlimited 1.5 points for every $1, you could earn 1.87-2.62 points for every $1 you spend on purchases. You could earn 3.75-5.25 points for every $1 you spend on travel purchases made through the Bank of America Travel Center.
Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
1.5XAutomatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase.
Bankrate’s view
The Discover it® Miles is a flat-rate card that earns unlimited miles on all purchases. Like all other Discover cards, the miles earned at the end of your first year will be matched by Discover, giving it the potential to offer one of the largest welcome offers. It’s a great pick if you value simplicity and don’t want to overthink credit card rewards.
Pros
Potentially high-value welcome offer
Flexible redemption options for travel
Cons
Longer time frame to receive welcome offer
No travel perks
Card Details
Unlimited Bonus: Unlimited Mile-for-Mile match for all new cardmembers—only from Discover. Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match. You could turn 35,000 Miles into 70,000 Miles.
Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase
No annual fee
Turn Miles into cash. Or redeem as a statement credit for your travel purchases like airfare, hotels, rideshares, gas stations, restaurants and more.
0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% – 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR will apply.
Discover is accepted at 99% of places that take credit cards nationwide.
Compare the best travel credit cards with no annual fee
Card
Welcome offer
Foreign transaction fee
Recommended credit score
Rewards rate
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
For a limited time, enjoy a $100 credit to use towards flights, stays and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. Plus, earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card
Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
None
670 to 850
Earn 2X Miles per dollar at restaurants worldwide, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
Earn 2X Miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases.
Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card*
Earn 15,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $1000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
3 percent
670 to 850
Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for each $1 spent at grocery stores, including grocery delivery services
Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
Earn 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases
Hilton Honors American Express Card
Earn 80,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Card after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership.
None
670 to 850
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
None
670 to 850
Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
Discover it® Miles
Unlimited Bonus: Unlimited Mile-for-Mile match for all new cardmembers—only from Discover. Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match. You could turn 35,000 Miles into 70,000 Miles.
None
670 to 850
Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase.
In general, no-annual-fee travel cards are great for beginners who are new to the travel card space. You won’t have to worry about offsetting a high annual fee through spending or earning credits, and you can potentially earn rewards in a hotel or airline loyalty program through credit card spending. The downside is you won’t receive many perks with these cards.
At the minimum, you should expect to earn at least 1.5X miles or points per dollar spent. Any rewards rate lower than this will not be as good as these cards can be. However, some cards may also feature the following benefits as an added bonus:
How to choose a travel credit card with no annual fee
As you review the best travel credit cards with no annual fee, there are a number of important factors to keep in mind. Here’s everything you need to think about as you choose your next card.
Consider your spending style and habits. Ideally, you’ll find a no-annual-fee travel card that’s suited to your budget. Look for a card that gives boosted rewards on the types of purchases you spend the most on each month. If your spending is pretty scattered, a flat-rate card may be best.
Compare welcome offers. Earning rates are important, but you should also consider welcome offers. Many travel credit cards with no annual fee make it easy to earn $200 or more in rewards right off the bat (as long as you meet the terms).
Pay attention to cardholder perks. Airline cards and hotel cards with no annual fee tend to offer in-flight discounts or automatic elite status, while some general travel credit cards in this niche offer travel insurance benefits.
Look closely at redemption options. Be sure to select a travel credit card that lets you redeem your rewards for the type of rewards you want. If you’re unsure, look for a flexible travel credit card that lets you redeem for statement credits to cover numerous types of travel purchases.
Several factors influence which card is the best. You should evaluate your needs and how you spend money to determine which card is right for you. Consider your preferred hotel brands and airlines when looking at no-annual-fee travel cards. This will help you choose a card that aligns with your preferences.
Travel cards are worth it if you can offset their ongoing costs with the perks and rewards you receive. Since the cards on this page don’t have annual fees, they have a lower threshold for determining their worth. It can be easy to make these cards worth it because you don’t pay to hold them, but you might find that some annual-fee cards have perks that easily justify their cost.
*The information about the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on August 26, 2025.
Did you find this page helpful?
Why we ask for feedback
Your feedback helps us improve our content and services. It takes less than a minute to
complete.
Your responses are anonymous and will only be used for improving our website.
Help us improve our content
Thank you for your
feedback!
Your input helps us improve our
content and services.
Quick citation guide
Select a citation to automatically copy to clipboard.
APA:
Dyer, B. (2025, August 26). Best travel credit cards with no annual fee. Bankrate. Retrieved August 26, 2025, from https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/travel/best-no-annual-fee-travel-credit-cards/
Copied to clipboard!
MLA:
Dyer, Brendan. "Best travel credit cards with no annual fee." Bankrate. 26 August 2025, https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/travel/best-no-annual-fee-travel-credit-cards/.
Copied to clipboard!
Chicago:
Dyer, Brendan. "Best travel credit cards with no annual fee." Bankrate. August 26, 2025. https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/travel/best-no-annual-fee-travel-credit-cards/.
Brendan is a personal finance journalist for Bankrate who writes informative and educational content about credit cards and building credit. He works on content specifically geared toward users with bad or fair credit, and about credit cards with low-interest or 0 percent APR offers.