How to choose the best travel card for no annual fee

Citi is an advertising partner.

Many popular travel credit cards come with flashy perks like airport lounge access and annual travel credits. The downside of these luxury perks is that they usually only come at the expense of a high annual fee. And with that, you’ll have the constant stress of making sure you’re using the perks enough to justify the fee .

Luckily, there are plenty of no-annual-fee travel credit cards. The benefits may not be as robust as you’ll find with premium cards, but you can get some travel-related perks without forking over an annual fee for the privilege. The best no-annual-fee travel credit card for you depends on your spending style, how you want to redeem your rewards and the travel benefits you are hoping to get. This guide highlights the best travel credit cards with no annual fee and everything you should consider before you choose one.

Top travel credit cards with no annual fee

Compare the best travel credit cards with no annual fee

Card Welcome offer Foreign transaction fee Recommended credit score Rewards rate Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card For a limited time, enjoy a $100 credit to use towards flights, stays and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. Plus, earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

None (See Rates & Fees ) 670 to 850 Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months. None 670 to 850 Earn 2X Miles per dollar at restaurants worldwide, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.

Earn 2X Miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases.

Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.



American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card*

Earn 15,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $1000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. 3 percent 670 to 850 Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for each $1 spent at grocery stores, including grocery delivery services

Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases

Earn 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases

Hilton Honors American Express Card Earn 80,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Card after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. None 670 to 850 Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio.

Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.

Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases. None 670 to 850 Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.

Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Discover it® Miles

Unlimited Bonus: Unlimited Mile-for-Mile match for all new cardmembers—only from Discover. Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match. You could turn 35,000 Miles into 70,000 Miles. None 670 to 850 Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase.

Travel cards with no annual fee typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for travel cards for bad/fair credit.

No-annual-fee travel card perks

In general, no-annual-fee travel cards are great for beginners who are new to the travel card space. You won’t have to worry about offsetting a high annual fee through spending or earning credits, and you can potentially earn rewards in a hotel or airline loyalty program through credit card spending. The downside is you won’t receive many perks with these cards.

At the minimum, you should expect to earn at least 1.5X miles or points per dollar spent. Any rewards rate lower than this will not be as good as these cards can be. However, some cards may also feature the following benefits as an added bonus:

A 0 percent intro APR on purchases or balance transfers for a limited time

on purchases or balance transfers for a limited time No foreign transaction fees

Welcome offers

In-flight discounts

How to choose a travel credit card with no annual fee

As you review the best travel credit cards with no annual fee, there are a number of important factors to keep in mind. Here’s everything you need to think about as you choose your next card .

Consider your spending style and habits. Ideally, you’ll find a no-annual-fee travel card that’s suited to your budget. Look for a card that gives boosted rewards on the types of purchases you spend the most on each month. If your spending is pretty scattered, a flat-rate card may be best.

Ideally, you’ll find a no-annual-fee travel card that’s suited to your budget. Look for a card that gives boosted rewards on the types of purchases you spend the most on each month. If your spending is pretty scattered, a flat-rate card may be best. Compare welcome offers. Earning rates are important, but you should also consider welcome offers. Many travel credit cards with no annual fee make it easy to earn $200 or more in rewards right off the bat (as long as you meet the terms ).

Earning rates are important, but you should also consider welcome offers. Many travel credit cards with no annual fee make it easy to earn $200 or more in rewards right off the bat (as long as you ). Pay attention to cardholder perks. Airline cards and hotel cards with no annual fee tend to offer in-flight discounts or automatic elite status, while some general travel credit cards in this niche offer travel insurance benefits .

Airline cards and hotel cards with no annual fee tend to offer in-flight discounts or automatic elite status, while some general travel credit cards in this niche offer . Look closely at redemption options. Be sure to select a travel credit card that lets you redeem your rewards for the type of rewards you want. If you’re unsure, look for a flexible travel credit card that lets you redeem for statement credits to cover numerous types of travel purchases.

What’s next?

The bottom line

Many of the best travel credit cards charge annual fees, but there are plenty of good no-annual-fee options, too. Find a card that works with your spending habits and your future travel plans to maximize your earnings , and then work to pay your balances off each month so you don’t take on added costs in the form of interest payments.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best travel card with no annual fee? Caret Down Icon Several factors influence which card is the best. You should evaluate your needs and how you spend money to determine which card is right for you. Consider your preferred hotel brands and airlines when looking at no-annual-fee travel cards. This will help you choose a card that aligns with your preferences.

Are travel cards really worth it? Caret Down Icon Travel cards are worth it if you can offset their ongoing costs with the perks and rewards you receive. Since the cards on this page don’t have annual fees, they have a lower threshold for determining their worth. It can be easy to make these cards worth it because you don’t pay to hold them, but you might find that some annual-fee cards have perks that easily justify their cost

*The information about the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on August 26, 2025.