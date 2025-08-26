Skip to Main Content

Best travel credit cards with no annual fee

Brendan Dyer Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Written by
Brendan Dyer,
Edited by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Published on August 26, 2025 | 4 min read

The advice in this article is offered by the team independent of any bank or credit card issuer.

Citi is an advertising partner.

Many popular travel credit cards come with flashy perks like airport lounge access and annual travel credits. The downside of these luxury perks is that they usually only come at the expense of a high annual fee. And with that, you’ll have the constant stress of making sure you’re using the perks enough to justify the fee.

Luckily, there are plenty of no-annual-fee travel credit cards. The benefits may not be as robust as you’ll find with premium cards, but you can get some travel-related perks without forking over an annual fee for the privilege. The best no-annual-fee travel credit card for you depends on your spending style, how you want to redeem your rewards and the travel benefits you are hoping to get. This guide highlights the best travel credit cards with no annual fee and everything you should consider before you choose one.

Top travel credit cards with no annual fee

Best for beginners

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

4.3
Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.1
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
Apply now

on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Earn 20,000 bonus miles

Rewards Rate

1.25X miles – 5X miles

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

19.24% – 29.24% (Variable)

Best for Delta Air Lines

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
3.8
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
Apply now

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

Earn 10,000 miles

Rewards Rate

1X – 2X

Annual fee

$0

APR

20.24%-29.24% Variable

Best for American Airlines

American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card

American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.1
Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
3.1
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
Intro offer

15,000 miles

Rewards Rate

1X – 2X

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

20.24% – 29.24% (Variable)

Best for frequent Hilton stays

Hilton Honors American Express Card

Hilton Honors American Express Card

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.0
Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.3
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
Apply now

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

Earn 80,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points

Rewards Rate

3X – 7X

Annual fee

$0

APR

20.24%-29.24% Variable

Best for Bank of America customers

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.2
Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.3
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
Apply now

on Bank of America's secure site

Intro offer

25,000 points

Rewards Rate

1.5X – 3X

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% – 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Best for flexible redemptions

Discover it® Miles

Discover it® Miles

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
3.9
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
Apply now

on Discover's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Discover Match®

Rewards Rate

1.5X

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% – 27.24% Variable APR

Compare

Compare the best travel credit cards with no annual fee

Card

Welcome offer

 Foreign transaction fee

Recommended credit score

Rewards rate
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
  • For a limited time, enjoy a $100 credit to use towards flights, stays and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. Plus, earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

None

(See Rates & Fees)

670 to 850
  • Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card
  • Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
 None

670 to 850
  • Earn 2X Miles per dollar at restaurants worldwide, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
  • Earn 2X Miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases.
  • Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card*
  • Earn 15,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $1000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
 		3 percent

670 to 850
  • Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for each $1 spent at grocery stores, including grocery delivery services
  • Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
  • Earn 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases
Hilton Honors American Express Card
  • Earn 80,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Card after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership.
 None

670 to 850
  • Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
  • Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
  • Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

  • 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.

 None

670 to 850
  • Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
  • Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
Discover it® Miles
  • Unlimited Bonus: Unlimited Mile-for-Mile match for all new cardmembers—only from Discover. Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match. You could turn 35,000 Miles into 70,000 Miles.
 		None

670 to 850
  • Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase.

Travel cards with no annual fee typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for travel cards for bad/fair credit.

No-annual-fee travel card perks

In general, no-annual-fee travel cards are great for beginners who are new to the travel card space. You won’t have to worry about offsetting a high annual fee through spending or earning credits, and you can potentially earn rewards in a hotel or airline loyalty program through credit card spending. The downside is you won’t receive many perks with these cards.

At the minimum, you should expect to earn at least 1.5X miles or points per dollar spent. Any rewards rate lower than this will not be as good as these cards can be. However, some cards may also feature the following benefits as an added bonus:

  • A 0 percent intro APR on purchases or balance transfers for a limited time
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Welcome offers
  • In-flight discounts
Discover: Best travel credit cards with 0% intro APRs

How to choose a travel credit card with no annual fee

As you review the best travel credit cards with no annual fee, there are a number of important factors to keep in mind. Here’s everything you need to think about as you choose your next card.

  • Consider your spending style and habits. Ideally, you’ll find a no-annual-fee travel card that’s suited to your budget. Look for a card that gives boosted rewards on the types of purchases you spend the most on each month. If your spending is pretty scattered, a flat-rate card may be best.
  • Compare welcome offers. Earning rates are important, but you should also consider welcome offers. Many travel credit cards with no annual fee make it easy to earn $200 or more in rewards right off the bat (as long as you meet the terms).
  • Pay attention to cardholder perks. Airline cards and hotel cards with no annual fee tend to offer in-flight discounts or automatic elite status, while some general travel credit cards in this niche offer travel insurance benefits.
  • Look closely at redemption options. Be sure to select a travel credit card that lets you redeem your rewards for the type of rewards you want. If you’re unsure, look for a flexible travel credit card that lets you redeem for statement credits to cover numerous types of travel purchases.

What’s next?

The bottom line

Many of the best travel credit cards charge annual fees, but there are plenty of good no-annual-fee options, too. Find a card that works with your spending habits and your future travel plans to maximize your earnings, and then work to pay your balances off each month so you don’t take on added costs in the form of interest payments.

Frequently asked questions

*The information about the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on August 26, 2025.

