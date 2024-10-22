Skip to Main Content

Best travel credit cards for people with bad or fair credit

India Davis Steve Dashiell
Written by
India Davis,
Edited by
Steve Dashiell
Published on October 22, 2024 | 4 min read

tourist in new york city
Marco Bottigelli/Getty Images

When you’re building credit, it can be hard to qualify for a travel rewards credit card. Your credit score plays a big role in the types of credit cards you’re likely to get approved for, and the best travel cards are typically reserved for people with FICO credit scores of 670 and above.

Even if you have damaged credit or limited credit history, you can still get a rewards credit card that could reduce the out-of-pocket cost of your next vacation. Take a look at our picks for the best travel credit cards for bad-to-fair credit along with tips on how to make the most of your travel rewards.

Comparing the best travel cards for bad-to-fair credit

Card name Best for Annual fee Credit score needed Rewards highlights
Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Easy bookings $39 Fair credit
  • 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

  • 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases
Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® Card Travel rewards $95
 Fair credit
  • 10X points on eligible hotels and rental cars booked through Credit One Bank travel partner

  • 5X points on eligible travel, dining and gas purchases
Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card Hotels and rental cars $0 Bad credit
  • 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

  • 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card Day trips None Bad credit
  • 3% cash back in eligible category of your choice

  • 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

  • (Bonus rewards in 3% and 2% categories limited to first $2,500 in combined spending per quarter, then 1%)
Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Students $0 Fair credit
  • 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

  • 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

  • 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

  • 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores)
Discover it® Secured Credit Card Sign-up bonus $0 Bad credit
  • 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%)

The best travel cards for bad-to-fair credit

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card image
Best for easy booking

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4
Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® Card image
Best for travel rewards

Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® Card

Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5
3.3
Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card image
Best for hotels and rental cars

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5
3.6
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card image
Best for day trips

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card

Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
3.8
Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card image
Best for students

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Discover it® Secured Credit Card image
Best for sign-up bonus

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5

How to choose the best travel card for fair or bad credit

The best travel cards for people with bad-to-fair credit have features that can make your travel or everyday purchases more rewarding and help cover the cost of your next trip. But choosing the right one for you will depend on a few factors. Follow these tips to help you compare travel cards for fair or bad credit.

How to make the most of a travel card for bad-to-fair credit

Once you have the right card for you, it pays to have a strategy in place to help you build credit and maximize the rewards you earn. Here are some steps you should take to get the best value out of your travel card.

  • Take advantage of the perks. Use your credit card instead of cash or a debit card to earn as many rewards as possible. If your credit card issuer has a travel portal, take advantage of any available features, such as price-drop prediction, which can help you book the best flight based on your travel plans. And for the best value, make sure to compare the prices with third-party booking sites before you finalize your travel plans.
  • Create a budget.  Knowing how to budget can help you keep track of your money so you can avoid most missteps that derail your travel plans or financial goals. If you don’t pay attention to your money, you run the risk of overusing your credit card or not having enough credit available in an emergency.
  • Pay off your balance quickly. Unless you’re traveling for an emergency, try to avoid making travel plans you can’t pay off at the next statement closing date. Most rewards cards come with high interest rates, also known as annual percentage rates (APR), which you can avoid if you pay your balance in full each month before the grace period ends.
  • Ask for a credit limit increase. If you don’t have a credit card that automatically considers you for credit limit increases, consider asking for one after six months of use. Having a higher credit limit and using as little of your available credit as possible can help you improve your credit score over time.
  • Don’t lose track of building credit. Focusing too much on earning rewards runs the risk of slowing down your credit-building journey. Make sure to pay your credit card bill on time and keep your debt to a minimum to avoid negative marks on your credit report and work toward a stronger credit score.

Frequently asked questions

The bottom line

Having less-than-stellar credit doesn’t mean you have to miss out on travel perks. You can score a rewards card even if you don’t have good credit, and with responsible use and a sound strategy to maximize your rewards, your next flight, hotel stay or day trip could be a lot less expensive. Just make sure to stay on budget so you don’t undo all your hard work.

Written by
India Davis Arrow Right Icon
Editor, Credit Cards
India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has lived and worked in three different countries and hopes to explore more of the world post-pandemic.

