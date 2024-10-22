Best travel credit cards for people with bad or fair credit

When you’re building credit, it can be hard to qualify for a travel rewards credit card. Your credit score plays a big role in the types of credit cards you’re likely to get approved for, and the best travel cards are typically reserved for people with FICO credit scores of 670 and above.

Even if you have damaged credit or limited credit history, you can still get a rewards credit card that could reduce the out-of-pocket cost of your next vacation. Take a look at our picks for the best travel credit cards for bad-to-fair credit along with tips on how to make the most of your travel rewards.

Comparing the best travel cards for bad-to-fair credit

The best travel cards for bad-to-fair credit

Best for easy booking Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Capital One may automatically consider cardholders for a higher line of credit in as little as six months. This card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. Cons There’s an annual fee of $39. This card doesn’t come with a welcome bonus.



Best for travel rewards Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® Card Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 3.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card earns generous rewards on travel comparable to premium travel cards You can get prequalified without a hard inquiry on your credit. Cons The rewards program and redemption options have more restrictions than many competing cards. The card has a $95 annual fee, which is high for a card for fair credit.



Best for hotels and rental cars Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 3.6 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Earns 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel You have a chance to earn back your security deposit as a statement credit when you use your card responsibly Cons Card requires a minimum security deposit of $200 The ongoing APR is very high



Best for day trips Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros You can earn rewards on everyday and travel purchases, a rarity on cards that accept bad credit. There’s no annual fee to cut into your rewards. Cons You’ll need to put down a $200 minimum security deposit to open the account. The card includes a 3 percent foreign transaction fee, which makes it pricey to use abroad.



Best for students Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Can earn generous rewards on entertainment, hotels and rental cars. Offers an easy-to-earn welcome bonus of $100 cash bonus when you spend $50 in your first three months. Cons The card is only available to students. The APR is higher than most student cards.



Best for sign-up bonus Discover it® Secured Credit Card Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Discover will match all the rewards you earn your first year, making it one of the few welcome bonuses without a minimum spend. You’ll pay no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no penalty APR and no fee on your first late payment (up to $41 thereafter). Cons Outside some standard card features, the perks on this card are slim. Discover is not as widely accepted abroad as some other networks’ cards.



How to choose the best travel card for fair or bad credit

The best travel cards for people with bad-to-fair credit have features that can make your travel or everyday purchases more rewarding and help cover the cost of your next trip. But choosing the right one for you will depend on a few factors. Follow these tips to help you compare travel cards for fair or bad credit.

Get your credit score Caret Down Icon Knowing your credit score can improve your chances of applying for a credit card and getting approved. If you have bad credit (FICO score below 580), a secured credit card could be your best option, but with fair credit (FICO score of 580 to 669), you’ll have more options, including unsecured cards. If you need help, here’s how to check your credit score.

Know your spending habits Caret Down Icon To get maximum value, you’ll need a travel card that rewards you on as much of your travel or everyday spending as possible. For example, if you spend the most on groceries and household items each month, the rewards you earn with the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card could make that card a better fit than a card that only offers bonus rewards on hotel and car rentals.

Pick a secured or unsecured card Caret Down Icon Depending on your creditworthiness, you may be able to choose between a secured or unsecured card. If your only option is to get a secured card, you’ll have to put down a cash deposit as collateral before you can use it, which typically acts as your credit limit. Make sure you know what the minimum and maximum security deposits are and that they fit your budget or spending habits.

Watch out for fees Caret Down Icon Pay attention to the fees that come with each card you’re considering. Some fees may be worth it, especially if the card has a higher rewards rate that helps justify the cost. But if you travel abroad or make online purchases with overseas merchants, look for a card that charges no foreign transaction fees to avoid unnecessary costs.

Know the value of your rewards Caret Down Icon The best travel credit cards for bad or fair credit typically have a point value of 1 cent when you redeem them for travel. So 1,000 points will be worth $10 when you book trips through a travel portal or for options like statement credits and gift cards. But some cards may have points worth less than 1 cent when you redeem them for options like gift cards.

How to make the most of a travel card for bad-to-fair credit

Once you have the right card for you, it pays to have a strategy in place to help you build credit and maximize the rewards you earn. Here are some steps you should take to get the best value out of your travel card.

Take advantage of the perks. Use your credit card instead of cash or a debit card to earn as many rewards as possible. If your credit card issuer has a travel portal, take advantage of any available features, such as price-drop prediction, which can help you book the best flight based on your travel plans. And for the best value, make sure to compare the prices with third-party booking sites before you finalize your travel plans.

Use your credit card instead of cash or a debit card to earn as many rewards as possible. If your credit card issuer has a travel portal, take advantage of any available features, such as price-drop prediction, which can help you book the best flight based on your travel plans. And for the best value, make sure to compare the prices with third-party booking sites before you finalize your travel plans. Create a budget. Knowing how to budget can help you keep track of your money so you can avoid most missteps that derail your travel plans or financial goals. If you don’t pay attention to your money, you run the risk of overusing your credit card or not having enough credit available in an emergency.

Knowing how to budget can help you keep track of your money so you can avoid most missteps that derail your travel plans or financial goals. If you don’t pay attention to your money, you run the risk of overusing your credit card or not having enough credit available in an emergency. Pay off your balance quickly. Unless you’re traveling for an emergency, try to avoid making travel plans you can’t pay off at the next statement closing date. Most rewards cards come with high interest rates, also known as annual percentage rates (APR), which you can avoid if you pay your balance in full each month before the grace period ends.

Unless you’re traveling for an emergency, try to avoid making travel plans you can’t pay off at the next statement closing date. Most rewards cards come with high interest rates, also known as annual percentage rates (APR), which you can avoid if you pay your balance in full each month before the grace period ends. Ask for a credit limit increase. If you don’t have a credit card that automatically considers you for credit limit increases, consider asking for one after six months of use. Having a higher credit limit and using as little of your available credit as possible can help you improve your credit score over time.

If you don’t have a credit card that automatically considers you for credit limit increases, consider asking for one after six months of use. Having a higher credit limit and using as little of your available credit as possible can help you improve your credit score over time. Don’t lose track of building credit. Focusing too much on earning rewards runs the risk of slowing down your credit-building journey. Make sure to pay your credit card bill on time and keep your debt to a minimum to avoid negative marks on your credit report and work toward a stronger credit score.

Frequently asked questions

Is getting a travel card worth it? Caret Down Icon If you tend to travel multiple times throughout the year, a travel credit card can be a good investment. On top of earning rewards on bookings, you can also get benefits that can help you while traveling, such as purchase protection and emergency card replacement. Just make sure to find a card that matches your budget and spending habits.

What’s the easiest travel card to get? Caret Down Icon The easiest travel card to get is any card with low credit score requirements or a pre-approval process that lets you avoid a hard inquiry on your credit. A couple of examples include the Credit One Wander Card and the Discover it® Secured Credit Card.

Can I get an airline card with a bad credit score? Caret Down Icon It can be difficult to get a specific airline card with bad credit as most require good to excellent credit. They also are more likely to have a high annual fee due to the perks and rewards rates they offer, which can make rebuilding your credit score more difficult.

The bottom line

Having less-than-stellar credit doesn’t mean you have to miss out on travel perks. You can score a rewards card even if you don’t have good credit, and with responsible use and a sound strategy to maximize your rewards, your next flight, hotel stay or day trip could be a lot less expensive. Just make sure to stay on budget so you don’t undo all your hard work.