Best travel credit cards for people with bad or fair credit
When you’re building credit, it can be hard to qualify for a travel rewards credit card. Your credit score plays a big role in the types of credit cards you’re likely to get approved for, and the best travel cards are typically reserved for people with FICO credit scores of 670 and above.
Even if you have damaged credit or limited credit history, you can still get a rewards credit card that could reduce the out-of-pocket cost of your next vacation. Take a look at our picks for the best travel credit cards for bad-to-fair credit along with tips on how to make the most of your travel rewards.
Comparing the best travel cards for bad-to-fair credit
|Card name
|Best for
|Annual fee
|Credit score needed
|Rewards highlights
|Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
|Easy bookings
|$39
|Fair credit
|
|Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® Card
|Travel rewards
|$95
|Fair credit
|
|Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card
|Hotels and rental cars
|$0
|Bad credit
|
|Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card
|Day trips
|None
|Bad credit
|
|Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
|Students
|$0
|Fair credit
|
|Discover it® Secured Credit Card
|Sign-up bonus
|$0
|Bad credit
|
The best travel cards for bad-to-fair credit
How to choose the best travel card for fair or bad credit
The best travel cards for people with bad-to-fair credit have features that can make your travel or everyday purchases more rewarding and help cover the cost of your next trip. But choosing the right one for you will depend on a few factors. Follow these tips to help you compare travel cards for fair or bad credit.
How to make the most of a travel card for bad-to-fair credit
Once you have the right card for you, it pays to have a strategy in place to help you build credit and maximize the rewards you earn. Here are some steps you should take to get the best value out of your travel card.
- Take advantage of the perks. Use your credit card instead of cash or a debit card to earn as many rewards as possible. If your credit card issuer has a travel portal, take advantage of any available features, such as price-drop prediction, which can help you book the best flight based on your travel plans. And for the best value, make sure to compare the prices with third-party booking sites before you finalize your travel plans.
- Create a budget. Knowing how to budget can help you keep track of your money so you can avoid most missteps that derail your travel plans or financial goals. If you don’t pay attention to your money, you run the risk of overusing your credit card or not having enough credit available in an emergency.
- Pay off your balance quickly. Unless you’re traveling for an emergency, try to avoid making travel plans you can’t pay off at the next statement closing date. Most rewards cards come with high interest rates, also known as annual percentage rates (APR), which you can avoid if you pay your balance in full each month before the grace period ends.
- Ask for a credit limit increase. If you don’t have a credit card that automatically considers you for credit limit increases, consider asking for one after six months of use. Having a higher credit limit and using as little of your available credit as possible can help you improve your credit score over time.
- Don’t lose track of building credit. Focusing too much on earning rewards runs the risk of slowing down your credit-building journey. Make sure to pay your credit card bill on time and keep your debt to a minimum to avoid negative marks on your credit report and work toward a stronger credit score.
The bottom line
Having less-than-stellar credit doesn’t mean you have to miss out on travel perks. You can score a rewards card even if you don’t have good credit, and with responsible use and a sound strategy to maximize your rewards, your next flight, hotel stay or day trip could be a lot less expensive. Just make sure to stay on budget so you don’t undo all your hard work.