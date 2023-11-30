There is a right card for you. The first step is to finding it is taking stock of where you’ve come from financially and where you want to go.

Author Description

Brooklyn Lowery is a Senior Editor on the Bankrate credit cards team, where she focuses on helping everyday consumers leverage credit cards as powerful tools in their personal finance toolbox.

Brooklyn brings more than 20 years of journalism experience to her role, including writing and editing a wide variety of content from human interest pieces to government/political news and more. Prior to Bankrate, Brooklyn spent more than seven years as editor of CardRatings where she developed a deep passion for all things credit cards rewards and personal finance education. She has provided expert commentary on credit cards, card rewards and personal finance for numerous outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Kiplinger, Forbes and many others.

Brooklyn lives in Indianapolis. In her spare time, she enjoys dreaming of and planning her family’s next rewards travel adventure, playing with her two kids, taking nightly walks, tending her plants (indoors and out) or exploring the city with her husband. She’s a 2004 graduate of Auburn University and remains an avid Auburn Tigers fan as well as a diehard Boston Red Sox devotee.

Find Brooklyn Lowery beyond Bankrate

Brooklyn Lowery wants you to know (1 paragraph)

Using a balance transfer as an interest free loan so I could complete a kitchen remodel. Taking my family on fantastic vacations for free or much less than the cash value. Knowing my credit profile is strong and I have access to the best financial opportunities and terms. These and more are reasons I’m passionate about helping consumers understand how to build credit and use credit cards responsibly so they can truly go to work for you.

Brooklyn Lowery recommended readings (Bullet points)