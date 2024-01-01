By asking the following questions, you can get a great sense of the advisor's qualifications, services, compensation plan, and approach to working with clients. This will help you make an informed decision about whether you will be satisfied with them working for you.

How are you compensated?

What are your qualifications and experience?

What services do you offer?

How do you communicate with clients?

How do you manage risk?

How do you stay up to date on industry changes?

Can you provide references or client testimonials?