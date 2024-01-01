About Bankrate
Bankrate guides savers and spenders through the next steps of their financial journey. Whether you’re buying a home, paying off a loan or saving up for college, we offer free tools and resources to help you reach your goals.
For every next, Bankrate is there
To empower people to make smarter financial decisions
integrity is priceless
People over profits
Personal finance is personal
Rates, tools and guidance for every step of your financial journey
-
Award-winning editorial contentRead 300+ pieces published monthly, from financial news to general advice.
-
Product comparison toolsShop and compare personalized offers from top banks, lenders and carriers.
-
Financial calculatorsCrunch the numbers with 200+ calculators available sitewide.
-
Objective reviewsFind the right financial institution with our extensive in-house reviews.
Probably have the most holistic financial advice on the web!- Sarah M.
Bankrate is without a doubt the best website to find information on mortgages.- John Lemandri
Bankrate is a great learning resource about financial matters.- G. Chambers
Bankrate is first class, timely information for anyone working with mortgage issues.- Dennis Murphy
The go-to source for all things finance
Bankrate demystifies financial decision-making and gives you confidence in which actions to take next. For example, let’s say you’re looking to purchase a home.
- Our home affordability calculator can help you set a budget
- Our editorial content can help you determine the type of loan you may need
- Our comparison tools can help you find your perfect mortgage match
We can even pinpoint your best offers and provide next steps — all while protecting your privacy, personal information and credit score.
Meet our award winning reporters
Bankrate employs some of the top personal finance reporters in the business. Their work is reviewed for accuracy by a third-party financial review board of experts.
Bankrate reportersSee all Bankrate reporters
Bankrate principal writer and editor James F. Royal, Ph.D., covers investing and wealth management. His work has been cited by CNBC, the Washington Post, The New York Times and more.
Jeff Ostrowski covers mortgages and the housing market. Before joining Bankrate in 2000, he spent more than 20 years writing about real estate, business, the economy and politics.
Principal writer Sarah Foster covers the Federal Reserve, the U.S. economy and economic policy for Bankrate, where she helps readers understand how the world’s most powerful policymakers in Washington, D.C., impact their personal finances. She’s covered the Federal Reserve and U.S. economy since 2018, when she joined the economics news team at Bloomberg News.
Hanneh Bareham has been a personal finance writer with Bankrate since 2020. She started out as a credit cards reporter before transitioning into the role of student loans reporter. She is now a writer on the loans team, further widening her scope across multiple forms of consumer lending.
Media mentions and coverage
Our financial review board of expertsRead about our review board
Chloe Moore, CFP®, is the founder of Financial Staples, a virtual, fee-only financial planning firm based in Atlanta and serving clients nationwide.
Kenneth Chavis IV is a senior wealth counselor at Versant Capital Management who provides investment management, complex wealth strategy, financial planning and tax advice to business owners, executives, medical doctors, and more.
InstaMortgage (formerly Arcus Lending) CEO Shashank Shekhar is a top 15 loan officer and has been named the No. 4 broker in the country.