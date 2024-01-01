About Bankrate

Bankrate guides savers and spenders through the next steps of their financial journey. Whether you’re buying a home, paying off a loan or saving up for college, we offer free tools and resources to help you reach your goals.

Who We Are

For every next, Bankrate is there

No financial journey is a straight path. It's an odyssey, full of twists, turns and unexpected detours. When you arrive at a fork in the road, you can depend on Bankrate to help you choose the right direction.
 
From our product comparison tools to award-winning editorial content, we provide objective information and actionable next steps to help you make informed decisions. It’s why over 100 million people put their trust in us every year.
Bankrate Through The Years
Our mission

To empower people to make smarter financial decisions

We believe...

integrity is priceless

We must be honest and ethical in everything that we do.
We prioritize...

People over profits

Achieving business goals happens naturally when you put people first.
We know that...

Personal finance is personal

We must meet people where they are and approach every decision with empathy.
What we offer

Rates, tools and guidance for every step of your financial journey

Bankrate offers a number of free resources that empower you to take command of your finances — and control of your life.
  • Checkmark
    Award-winning editorial content
    Read 300+ pieces published monthly, from financial news to general advice.
  • Checkmark
    Product comparison tools
    Shop and compare personalized offers from top banks, lenders and carriers.
  • Checkmark
    Financial calculators
    Crunch the numbers with 200+ calculators available sitewide.
  • Checkmark
    Objective reviews
    Find the right financial institution with our extensive in-house reviews.
Trustpilot 5 Stars So helpful for my finances...

Probably have the most holistic financial advice on the web!

- Sarah M.
Trustpilot 5 Stars Highly recommend Bankrate to anyone looking for a loan

Bankrate is without a doubt the best website to find information on mortgages.

- John Lemandri
Trustpilot 5 Stars A great learning resource...

Bankrate is a great learning resource about financial matters.

- G. Chambers
Trustpilot 5 Stars Bankrate is first class

Bankrate is first class, timely information for anyone working with mortgage issues.

- Dennis Murphy
why millions turn to bankrate

The go-to source for all things finance

Bankrate demystifies financial decision-making and gives you confidence in which actions to take next. For example, let’s say you’re looking to purchase a home.

We can even pinpoint your best offers and provide next steps — all while protecting your privacy, personal information and credit score.

Bankrate Editorial Team

Meet our award winning reporters

Bankrate employs some of the top personal finance reporters in the business. Their work is reviewed for accuracy by a third-party financial review board of experts.

James Royal, Ph.D. Arrow Right Principal writer, investing and wealth management

Bankrate principal writer and editor James F. Royal, Ph.D., covers investing and wealth management. His work has been cited by CNBC, the Washington Post, The New York Times and more.

Jeff Ostrowski Arrow Right Principal writer, Home Lending

Jeff Ostrowski covers mortgages and the housing market. Before joining Bankrate in 2000, he spent more than 20 years writing about real estate, business, the economy and politics.

Sarah Foster Arrow Right Principal U.S. Economy Reporter, Personal Finance

Principal writer Sarah Foster covers the Federal Reserve, the U.S. economy and economic policy for Bankrate, where she helps readers understand how the world’s most powerful policymakers in Washington, D.C., impact their personal finances. She’s covered the Federal Reserve and U.S. economy since 2018, when she joined the economics news team at Bloomberg News.

Hanneh Bareham Arrow Right Writer, Personal Loans and Debt Relief

Hanneh Bareham has been a personal finance writer with Bankrate since 2020. She started out as a credit cards reporter before transitioning into the role of student loans reporter. She is now a writer on the loans team, further widening her scope across multiple forms of consumer lending.

The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information
In the News

Media mentions and coverage

Our breadth of experience fuels our reputation as a financial authority that’s trusted and relied upon by media outlets, financial institutions and government agencies alike.
 
Our reporters and financial insiders are often tapped by mainstream news outlets to share their perspective on Fed updates and other trending topics. Additionally, our surveys, studies and "best of" lists are frequently cited in the media.
Our financial review board of experts

Chloe Moore, CFP® Arrow Right Founder, Financial Staples

Chloe Moore, CFP®, is the founder of Financial Staples, a virtual, fee-only financial planning firm based in Atlanta and serving clients nationwide.

Kenneth Chavis IV Arrow Right Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management

Kenneth Chavis IV is a senior wealth counselor at Versant Capital Management who provides investment management, complex wealth strategy, financial planning and tax advice to business owners, executives, medical doctors, and more.

Shashank Shekhar Arrow Right CEO, InstaMortgage

InstaMortgage (formerly Arcus Lending) CEO Shashank Shekhar is a top 15 loan officer and has been named the No. 4 broker in the country.

How we make money

Our editorial integrity is not for sale

Bankrate is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for featured placement of sponsored products and services, or your clicking on links posted on this website. This compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear. We do not include all companies or all available products.
 
While we adhere to strict editorial integrity, our published work may contain references to products from our partners.
