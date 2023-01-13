Shashank Shekhar

CEO, InstaMortgage

InstaMortgage (formerly Arcus Lending) CEO Shashank Shekhar is a top 15 loan officer and has been named the No. 4 broker in the country. With a 2020 production of $364 million, Shashank has continuously raised industry standards. In addition to being on the cover of National Mortgage Professional magazine, he is an Amazon.com best-selling author, is frequently quoted by national media, and has been the keynote speaker at major conferences around the country. He is also the creator of MLO Master Class, a leading training platform for loan officers.

