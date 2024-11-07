How to decide if cancer coverage is right for your pet

How to decide if cancer coverage is right for your pet

One in four dogs will develop a tumor, whether benign or malignant, at some point in their lifetime. While cancer rates are on the rise, advancements in early detection, diagnosis and treatment of malignant tumors (cancers) have greatly improved outcomes.

However, this advanced veterinary care can be costly. If your pet is predisposed to cancer, you may be considering whether pet insurance is worth it .

Does pet insurance cover cancer treatment? Generally, most comprehensive pet insurance plans do cover cancer-related expenses. To help you understand the essential details and limitations, get to know how pet insurance works in relation to cancer, what types of policies apply and which companies offer cancer coverage.

Pet insurance and cancer

When your pet faces a health crisis like cancer, insurance can help reduce the financial burden of treatments such as chemotherapy, surgery or radiation. However, there are variations across policies, and coverage levels differ depending on the insurer and plan.

Types of policies and what they cover

Pet insurance policies typically fall into three categories :

Accident-only policies : These do not cover illnesses. Therefore, cancer treatments are not covered under these plans.

: These do not cover illnesses. Therefore, cancer treatments are not covered under these plans. Accident and illness policies : These cover accidents and most diseases and health issues, including cancer.

: These cover accidents and most diseases and health issues, including cancer. Wellness policies: These plans offer more preventive benefits, which can help you catch tumors early and avoid the worst outcomes.

Most insurers do not cover pre-existing conditions , so it’s essential to sign up before any cancer diagnosis to ensure coverage.

How cancer coverage works for pets

If your pet receives a cancer diagnosis, costs can escalate quickly. Here’s a breakdown of what cancer treatment typically includes and how insurance might cover these expenses.

1. Diagnosis

Cancer diagnosis usually requires tests like blood work, imaging (X-rays or MRIs) and biopsies. Costs for initial diagnostics can range from $500 to $3,000 , depending on the tests. Most comprehensive policies cover these diagnostics, reimbursing some of the costs.

2. Treatment options and associated costs

Cancer treatment may involve chemotherapy, radiation, surgery or even immunotherapy. Costs can vary widely:

Chemotherapy : Often costing between $3,000 to $10,000 , chemotherapy is one of the most common treatments for pets with cancer.

: Often costing between , chemotherapy is one of the most common treatments for pets with cancer. Radiation therapy : Ranges from $1,000–$1,800 for a palliative protocol to $4,500-$6,000 for a curative intent protocol.

: Ranges from $1,000–$1,800 for a palliative protocol to for a curative intent protocol. Surgery: If required, surgery to remove tumors or amputate affected limbs costs upwards of $500 .

3. Reimbursement processes

Most pet insurance companies reimburse a percentage of the costs, typically between 70 percent and 90 percent, after you have met your deductible. For example, with a 90 percent reimbursement policy and a $500 deductible, you’d pay the first $500 of your pet’s cancer treatment, and the insurer would cover 90 percent of the remaining costs.

4. Annual coverage limits

Annual coverage limits refer to the maximum amount a pet insurance policy will reimburse in a single policy year. Once you reach this limit, you are responsible for additional veterinary expenses for the remainder of that year.

Policies with high or unlimited annual payouts will lead to more costly monthly premiums. However, they will offer more comprehensive financial support for long-term cancer care.

5. Per incident caps

Some pet insurance companies apply per-incident caps in their policies. Per-incident caps set a maximum payout limit for each specific health incident or condition, including cancer treatments. These caps may have significant implications for pet owners, particularly when facing costly and prolonged interventions like chemotherapy, surgery or radiation for cancer.

Considering cancer coverage for your pet is a personal decision influenced by your pet’s health history, breed and risk factors. Here are a few things to consider:

Breed-specific cancer risks : Some breeds , like golden retrievers, boxers and German shepherds, are more prone to cancer, making coverage highly beneficial.

: , like golden retrievers, boxers and German shepherds, are more prone to cancer, making coverage highly beneficial. Budget and savings : Cancer treatment can be costly, and having coverage ensures you can pursue treatments without worrying about prohibitive expenses.

: Cancer treatment can be costly, and having coverage ensures you can pursue treatments without worrying about prohibitive expenses. Pet’s age: Cancer risk increases with age, so investing in cancer coverage earlier may help avoid coverage limitations later.

Pet insurance companies that cover cancer

Many pet insurance companies offer cancer coverage in their accident and illness or comprehensive plans. Here’s an overview of some of the best pet insurance companies and what they offer.

Lemonade

Lemonade ’s base accident and illness plan covers diagnostics (MRIs, CT scans and X-rays), procedures (hospitalization, surgery and outpatient care) and medication (prescription meds and injections). Coverage for vet visit fees is an additional $15.04 per month, and physical therapy (acupuncture, chiropractic care) is an extra $4.89 monthly.

Lemonade may cover curable pre-existing conditions in some states. However, most cancers are unlikely to fall within this classification.

Embrace

The accident and illness plan from Embrace Pet Insurance provides comprehensive coverage for costs relating to the testing and treatment of all types of cancer. This includes diagnostics, specialist care (oncologists), complementary treatments and rehabilitation (physiotherapy, acupuncture, laser therapy), hospitalization, surgery and prescription medications.

Figo

Figo ’s comprehensive plans include cancer coverage with several reimbursement options. They offer up to 90 percent reimbursement with no annual coverage cap, which can be especially helpful for pet owners worried about covering the full cost of cancer treatments.

Figo’s policies do not include per-incident caps. The company prides itself on its quick claim turnaround of an average of 2.6 days, which certainly helps when seeking assistance for costly cancer treatments.

Hartville

Hartville ’s Complete Coverage℠ policy covers diagnostic and treatment costs for accidents and illnesses, including chemotherapy and stem-cell therapy. Their reimbursement rates are the typical 70, 80 and 90 percent. Annual coverage limit options range from $2,500 to $10,000. Adjustable reimbursement rates and deductibles allow you to customize coverage to fit your budget.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual ’s accident and illness pet insurance plans cover vet costs relating to cancer treatments. They also reimburse costs of alternative therapies, anesthesia, euthanasia and end-of-life expenses. Liberty Mutual has a long track record in the insurance industry, and its policies are adaptable to suit various budgets. The company offers several discounts that can help to reduce monthly premiums.

ManyPets

ManyPets ’ policies cover cancer-related costs comprehensively, including surgery and radiation. All its policies feature no annual payout limits (valuable for extensive cancer treatments) and have no condition-specific waiting periods . ManyPets’ accident and illness policy covers sick visit exam fees and visits to vet specialists and the ER.

MetLife

MetLife Pet Insurance ’s Standard Plan covers a range of expenses, including diagnostics (exam fees, X-rays, ultrasounds), prescriptions and treatments (prescription diets, medications, cancer treatments), and prescribed holistic care (like CBD oil and aromatherapy) for cancer. Alternative therapies such as acupuncture, chiropractic care and hydrotherapy are also included.

MetLife policies are highly customizable, with annual payout limits of up to $25,000. If you’re considering switching from another insurer, MetLife may even provide coverage for certain pre-existing conditions covered under your previous policy.

Nationwide

Nationwide covers cancer treatments under its comprehensive plans, including the Whole Pet and Major Medical plans. The Major Medical plan applies defined annual per-condition payout limits. The Whole Pet plan offers a $10,000 maximum annual benefit applicable to any covered treatments.

Pets Best

The Pets Best BestBenefit plan offers three tiers of accident and illness coverage applicable to the treatment and diagnosis of cancer in your four-legged friend:

Essential Plan : Covers accidents, illnesses, prescriptions, treatments and surgeries for basic, affordable protection.

: Covers accidents, illnesses, prescriptions, treatments and surgeries for basic, affordable protection. Plus Plan : Adds exam fee coverage to the Essential Plan, addressing a larger portion of vet bills.

: Adds exam fee coverage to the Essential Plan, addressing a larger portion of vet bills. Elite Plan: Provides comprehensive coverage, including rehabilitation therapies, acupuncture and chiropractic care.

All plans allow pet owners to customize premiums and coverage by adjusting annual limits, deductibles and reimbursement percentages.

Spot

Spot offers cancer treatment coverage with flexible options for reimbursement percentages and deductibles. Its accident and illness plan also covers consultations, diagnostic tests and alternative therapies, ensuring full-spectrum support for cancer treatments.

Trupanion

Trupanion specializes in illness and accident coverage, including cancer treatments, with no payout limits. It offers direct vet payment, which means lower upfront payments for pet owners during cancer treatment.

How to file a claim for pet cancer insurance

Filing a pet insurance claim is usually straightforward, though specifics may vary by provider. Here’s the general process:

Gather documentation. Collect your pet’s diagnosis paperwork, treatment invoices and any test results needed to submit a claim. Submit your claim. Most insurers offer online claim submissions through their website or app. Include all necessary documentation to avoid delays. Wait for reimbursement. Once approved, you’ll receive reimbursement based on your plan’s coverage and deductible. Providers like Trupanion offer direct payments to veterinarians, easing financial stress during treatment.

The bottom line

Cancer treatment for pets can be financially demanding. However, pet insurance can help manage costs, providing peace of mind and options for care. By understanding the different coverage options and choosing a reputable provider, you can ensure that you are prepared to cover your furry friend’s health needs.

If you are considering pet insurance as a financial safety net, the next step is to compare providers based on your pet’s unique health profile, breed risks and budget. Checking for wellness add-ons or early enrollment discounts can also enhance your policy’s benefits.

Frequently asked questions