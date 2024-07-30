Best pet insurance companies

How do you pick a pet insurance company?
Let your pet's breed, age, health and financial situation guide you when considering whether you need pet insurance. You should shop around for a company and policy that covers those parameters.
Find the right options
Before applying, look into the following:
- Legal requirements: Make sure the company you are interested in operates in your state.
- Consider your pet’s breed. Determine what hereditary or congenital health issues that breed are prone to developing. You'll want to look for a company that covers those conditions.
- Make sure the company meets any special needs. For example, breeders, exotic pet owners or horse owners will have fewer options than dog and cat owners. If your pet has any pre-existing conditions, check to see if a company might offer coverage.
You might also want to see what pet insurance costs and how much you can afford. If your budget doesn’t allow for a comprehensive plan, see whether you can make an accident-only plan work.
Before committing, read the fine print and familiarize yourself with the deductibles, reimbursement rates and waiting periods. This will help you know what to expect for payouts and give you a solid footing if you need to fight the insurance company over a claim.
Look for discounts
Save some money by looking for a company that offers discounts and diminishable deductibles (deductibles that are lowered when you don't claim for certain periods). You can take it one step further and see whether the company you're looking into has affiliates that offer better rates.
Talk to experts
It doesn't hurt to ask your vet for recommendations. Veterinarians and their staff deal with pet insurance claims regularly and can tell you which companies are more likely to accept your claim and reimburse you. Your vet may even know some loopholes that can help get procedures covered.
You should also consider expert pet insurance reviews and customer experiences to get an idea of what a company offers.