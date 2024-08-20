Insurance News

Person driving with phone in hand

100 days of dangerous driving end on Labor Day — but is the worst yet to come?

10 min read Read more Arrow Right

Can lawmakers save the collapsing Florida home insurance market?

Homeowners Insurance
17 min read

Your car insurance company wants your data. Is it worth the discount?

Car Insurance
9 min read

The verdict is in: Third-party litigation funding contributes to high home insurance rates

Homeowners Insurance
9 min read

A couple reviewing their finances and sitting in front of a laptop

What does life insurance cover?

Bankrate explores what life insurance covers to help you understand your options.
Jul 10, 2024
An Asian father is gardening with his little daughter.

What is short-term life insurance?

Is short-term life insurance right for you? Bankrate explains this type of policy.
Jul 08, 2024
An adult son is spending time with his father out in the backyard during a family cookout.

What happens if you outlive your term life insurance?

Term life insurance policy expiring soon? Bankrate explains your options.
Jun 28, 2024
People talking to a person in front of a laptop

Review your insurance policies for the best deal

Review your insurance policies to help save money and find the best deal.
Jun 27, 2024
Asian senior woman working on her home finance with laptop at home

Insurable interest in life insurance

Insurable interest: Key to securing life insurance for those who matter most.
Jun 24, 2024
father doing daughters hair

Term life insurance

Explore term life insurance benefits and options to secure your family’s well-being.
Jun 24, 2024
Young Girl Helping Her Mother Feeding Food To Toddler Sister

How much does it cost to raise a child?

How much does having a child really cost? Bankrate took a look and you may be surprised.
Jun 19, 2024
Old on the phone

Switching your life insurance: Here’s what to consider

If you want to switch life insurance, you have options. Bankrate is here to help.
Jun 13, 2024
