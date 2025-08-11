My kid is going to college. Do they need dorm insurance?
So your kid is going to college — and it’s time to pack. Laptop: check. Extra-long twin sheets: check. Mini fridge, shower shoes, cute little bedside lamp: check, check, check.
Next on the list: insurance?
As the college class of 2029 runs down their dorm packing list, “dorm insurance” is an item that’s cropping up more frequently. Some colleges recommend or require it; some even have partnerships with dorm insurance providers. But what is dorm insurance — and does your child actually need to check it off their list?
What is dorm insurance — and does your college student need it?
Dorm insurance generally refers to personal property or renters insurance marketed specifically towards college students. It’s designed to cover losses to the belongings your child brings to school with them, from their new coffee maker and fridge to their laptop, gaming system and cell phone.
Only a few companies market this type of insurance directly to college students. GradGuard, National Student Services, Inc. and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are among the few insurance providers targeting a market of college-bound dorm residents. GradGuard has partnerships with 600+ colleges and universities, so you may encounter an offer from this carrier while signing up for housing.
The product these carriers are offering is legitimate — but it may not be necessary for every college student.
A college dorm can be a chaotic place, posing unique threats to your child’s personal property. Campus safety data shows that:
- 6,500 on-campus burglaries were reported in 2021 (National Center for Education Statistics)
- 500 on-campus robberies were reported in 2021 (National Center for Education Statistics)
- 400 on-campus arson incidents were reported in 2021 (National Center for Education Statistics)
- 1,685 fires were recorded in on-campus student housing in 2023 (U.S. Department of Education Campus Safety and Security)
Dorm insurance vs. renters insurance
The primary difference between dorm insurance and a standard renters insurance policy is whether or not the policy includes liability coverage.
Personal liability insurance, which provides financial protection if lawsuits are brought against the insured for bodily injury or property damage to others, is a core component of renters insurance policies, along with personal property coverage and additional living expenses (or loss of use) coverage.
Dorm insurance, by contrast, tends to be a more pared-down product that focuses on personal property coverage. Some providers may offer liability coverage as an add-on, but others only provide coverage for the student’s property. The resulting policy may be slightly cheaper than a renters insurance policy, but provides less financial protection.
Does homeowners insurance provide coverage for college students?
In many cases, yes — your family’s existing home insurance policy may cover the personal property your college student brings to school. However, that coverage is typically subject to certain limitations.
- Coverage limits: Off-premises coverage for personal property, including the property in a college student’s dorm room, is often limited to 10 percent of the Coverage C limit on a home insurance policy. In other words, if the coverage limit for property in your home is $150,000, the contents of your college student’s dorm room may only be covered up to $15,000.
- Student address: If your child’s permanent address is still the same as yours while they’re living in a dorm, they may still be covered under your home insurance policy. However, if they move into an off-campus apartment and change their address, coverage may not apply.
- Student age: If your child is still under age 26, they’re likely still covered by your home insurance policy. However, older college students may no longer qualify for coverage while living away from home — be sure to check your policy’s details to confirm.
Sticking to the coverage provided by your home insurance is typically the cheapest option for college-bound students — but every home insurance provider has different rules when it comes to coverage for college students living away from home. While some level of coverage likely extends from your home insurance policy to your college student’s dorm room, it’s important to confirm the details by reading your policy carefully or speaking with an agent.
When dorm insurance or additional coverage may be necessary
Trying to decide whether to enroll in the dorm insurance your new school offers? There’s no single right answer, but asking the following questions may help you decide whether or not to invest in additional financial protection:
- Does your home insurance policy cover property in a dorm? Bring this question to your insurance agent and ask about any limits to the coverage. If you’re comfortable with the coverage you already have, you may not need to purchase a new policy.
- Does your home insurance policy cover laptops, cell phones and other electronics? These items are key to college life, but your home insurance policy may limit coverage for these belongings, making a renters policy geared toward college students a more attractive option.
- Do you have a claims-free discount on your home insurance? If you’re paying a discounted premium for home insurance thanks to a claims-free record, buying a separate renters insurance policy for your college student could help you protect that discount by keeping any claims on the dorm policy separate, thus keeping the cost of your home insurance low.
- Is your child bringing any high-value items to school? If your college-bound child’s packing list consists of sheets from Target and a secondhand laptop, your home insurance policy’s limits for off-premises property may be sufficient. However, high-value items with a high risk of theft — think expensive jewelry or high-end gaming systems — could make a dedicated insurance policy worth it.
- Could you afford to replace the property in your dorm if it was stolen or damaged? Let’s say you’re renting your current place, so you have no home insurance coverage. If your child’s laptop is stolen from their dorm room or their whole room is damaged by fire, would buying replacements mean a major hit to your finances? If so, the low cost of dorm or renters insurance may be worthwhile.
Every family’s insurance needs are different, and dorm insurance may not be for everyone. However, it’s worth exploring your needs and the limitations of your current insurance coverage before skipping out on coverage or pulling the trigger on an unnecessary policy purchase.
Frequently asked questions
Why we ask for feedback Your feedback helps us improve our content and services. It takes less than a minute to complete.
Your responses are anonymous and will only be used for improving our website.