At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Most home insurance policies come with certain standard coverages, many of which you may not be familiar with. One of those is additional living expenses coverage, sometimes shortened to ALE or referred to as loss of use coverage. This coverage kicks in if you are displaced from your home after a covered loss, such as a fire. Understanding what ALE is in insurance can help you determine how much coverage you might need and when you’ll be able to file a claim.

Savings Compare rates and save on home insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Key takeaways Additional living expenses can cover the excess costs of living elsewhere while your home is being repaired after a covered loss.

Loss of use coverage may pay for a hotel stay, storage fees, moving costs, pet boarding, laundry expenses or food costs.

Most insurance policies include an automatic amount of additional living expense coverage, but you might be able to increase it.

What are additional living expenses?

Additional living expenses coverage covers costs that arise from being displaced from your home after an approved insurance claim for a covered loss. These policies can typically cover the excess costs of living incurred due to events like a fire or natural disaster. Your policy may also kick in if your home is in an uninhabitable state due to a loss of essential utilities, such as heat. Keep in mind that the policy will only cover additional expenses, not your typical expenses. For instance, if you’re staying in a hotel for a month, your insurance would cover your hotel bill but not your mortgage and light bill at your home.

Coverage limits and details under additional living expenses can vary by carrier. You can check with your insurance agent or read your homeowners policy to determine what coverage you have under loss of use. In addition to having a dollar limit, an ALE policy may also have a time limit for how long it will continue to pay your additional costs.

What is covered by additional living expenses?

Although coverage details for additional living expenses can vary by carrier, generally speaking, additional food, transportation and housing costs are typically covered as long as they are considered reasonable. If you submit a restaurant receipt from a five-star restaurant, your insurance company may not want to cover it. Your insurance company may want to look at credit card or bank receipts to make sure they understand your expenditures prior to your covered event.

Additional living expenses examples include:

Food costs above what you routinely pay

Laundry expenses

Pet boarding

Temporary rental accommodations

Hotel stays

Additional fuel costs

Rental car and other transportation costs

Storage fees

Moving costs

What is not covered by additional living expenses coverage?

Additional living expenses coverage won’t cover the current costs you are already responsible for paying, such as childcare, insurance, mortgage, food and utilities. As a general rule, assume anything you routinely paid for before your qualifying event is not something you should submit a claim for. And, additional living expense coverage will only apply if the reason your residence is uninhabitable is because of a covered peril. Floods and earthquakes are typically not covered events because they require separate insurance.

Claimants should keep detailed records, including mileage and transaction receipts, to submit under the claim for reimbursement. If you don’t provide proof of your expenses, your claims may not be covered.

How much additional living expenses coverage should you have?

Typically, additional living expenses coverage defaults to a percentage, generally 20 to 30 percent, of your dwelling coverage, meaning that you do not need to choose your coverage amount. However, if you need to, you may be able to increase the amount of coverage or opt for a level called “actual loss sustained.” This means there is no set dollar amount on the coverage and the insurance company agrees to pay all reasonable expenses.

Some financial experts recommend purchasing as much additional living expenses coverage as you can afford since you can never predict what kind of disaster will befall you and how long you may be displaced. Other insurance professionals recommend that you keep track of the costs for hotels, rentals, restaurant meals and other likely expenses and calculate how much you might need for 30 to 60 days of displacement.

Learn more: Affordable home insurance companies

Frequently asked questions