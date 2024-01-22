At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Homeowners in the U.S. pay an average of $1,687 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Homeowners insurance is highly personalized, so your cost of coverage will differ from this figure. Insurance companies consider a number of factors when setting rates. Understanding these factors will help you understand your own home insurance premium and potentially help you save money on your coverage.

Savings Compare rates and save on home insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Factors that impact your home insurance rate

There are several individual and location-specific rating factors that insurers may use to determine your risk profile as a homeowner. A risk profile simply conveys how likely you are to experience a covered peril and file a claim. If an insurer determines you live in an area where the chance of a claim is higher, then it will likely increase your home insurance rates. The following factors may impact your homeowners insurance premium:

Location

Your state and even your ZIP code may influence the amount you pay in home insurance premiums. If your house is located in an area with a history of losses, such as vandalism, theft or weather-related events, you may see a higher premium. However, location could have a positive impact, too. If you are located near a staffed fire station, for example, your home insurance premium could be slightly lower. Location also impacts the replacement cost of your home since construction costs, including labor and materials, may vary depending on region.



How you could save Caret Down If you’re looking to buy a property, researching your potential home’s location, as well as risk factors within specific cities or neighborhoods, may help you find a home with lower risk, ultimately lowering the cost of your home insurance premium. This research may also help you identify homes with a higher risk of flood or wildfire loss in the near future. Since flooding is a typical homeowners insurance exclusion and wildfires can be excluded in areas where the natural hazard is prevalent, homeowners may need to purchase separate coverage for protection from both of these perils. Using free online resources such as Risk Factor or Climate Check during the homebuying process may help you take steps to mitigate risks and potentially save you money in the long run, especially on your insurance.

Dwelling coverage

Dwelling coverage is the portion of your homeowners insurance policy designed to cover your home’s structure. Insurance companies have valuation tools that help calculate dwelling costs. An insurance agent – or online quoting tool – will ask you questions about your home to determine how much it might cost to rebuild your house. Be prepared to answer questions about the age of your home and major systems (HVAC, plumbing, electrical), the roof age and condition, the type of building materials used, the square footage and even the unique features of your home, such as dormers or architectural characteristics. These home valuation calculators are proprietary and each company has its own algorithms, so the rebuilding cost of your home will vary between providers.



How you could save Caret Down Your dwelling coverage calculation is likely not something you have much control over as long as you are providing as many accurate details about your home as possible. However, if you are renovating or upgrading your home, it may be a good idea to keep in mind how these renovations may affect your insurance costs. For example, upgrading your home’s electrical system may offer you a cheaper premium or make you eligible to shop with more property insurance companies, whereas finishing your basement is likely to increase your insurance costs because it increases the replacement cost value of your home. In either case, make sure to keep your insurance company up to date on any renovations you make on your house to help avoid headaches if you need to file a claim in the future. If you are considering making updates to your home, you can also talk to your insurance agent to find out how these upgrades could impact your premium.

Credit history

In states where it is allowed, insurers can use a homeowner’s credit-based insurance score as a rating factor assessing the level of risk they are taking on. A higher credit-based insurance score is associated with lower risk by insurers. Statistically, homeowners with poor credit histories are more likely to file claims under their policy than homeowners who have good or excellent credit.



How you could save Caret Down If you have poor credit, working on improving your credit standing could help reduce your premium in states where a credit-based insurance score is a rating factor. If you already have good credit, keeping your rating high may help you avoid increased insurance premiums due to your credit.

Claims history

Insurance companies often take previous claims filed within a certain time frame into consideration when calculating your rate. When a homeowner files a claim, their homeowners insurance company generally assumes they are more likely to file future claims. Having a history of filing insurance claims, even small ones, might indicate an even greater future claims risk for the insurance company.

Insurers may assess your personal claims history at current and prior properties. What that means is that even if you’re insuring a new home, your prior claims history from other homes will be visible to insurance companies for five to seven years on your Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange (CLUE) report and will likely affect your premium on your new house. The CLUE database also includes claims filed that may have been denied by your insurer.



How you could save Caret Down Your homeowners policy offers financial protection in case of a covered peril, but that doesn’t mean you must file a claim for every loss. The more claims a homeowner has, the higher the insurance cost can potentially be. Being selective with the claims you file may help keep the cost of your insurance on the lower end. Claims close to the deductible amount or that will not cause a financial strain for you to pay directly do not need to go through your insurance company. However, if the repairs cost more than you can comfortably handle, filing a claim to fix the issue and mitigate future loss may be more beneficial than waiting to save up the funds. Before filing a small claim, you may want to discuss the issue with your insurance agent.

Marital status

Whether you’re a first-time home buyer or have owned a home for many years, your marital status may impact your homeowners insurance rates. Insurers typically charge lower rates to married couples because statistical data shows a lower probability of filing claims compared to unmarried homeowners.

Age of home

If you live in an older home, you will likely pay a higher home insurance premium. The older the house, the more likely it is that aging materials could lead to damage to certain key aspects of your home, such as electrical, plumbing or the roof. Older homes may need to be brought up to code as part of the rebuilding process, so you may want to consider adding ordinance or law coverage as part of your homeowners insurance policy. This coverage extends to getting the home up to date with current laws or ordinances that were created after the home was built or last updated. If you make upgrades to the heating, electrical or plumbing systems, or any other relevant updates, notify your insurance agent in case your policy should reflect the changes.



How you could save Caret Down If your home is older, you might be able to take certain measures to modernize it and save money. For example, homes built before 1950 typically have knob and tube wiring, which may be more susceptible to electrical fires, and could increase the risk of a claim. Updating the wiring could reduce those risks and lower the chance of a fire, decreasing your premiums or helping you find a more competitive rate. In addition, some insurance companies provide a potential discount if you make renovations that improve the safety of your home.

Deductible

A homeowners insurance deductible sets the amount you will pay out of pocket for a covered claim. Agreeing to a higher deductible may decrease your premium, but it could also cost you more out of pocket. Some insurers offer diminishing deductibles on your home policy. For example, American Family may give you up to a $100 credit toward your deductible for every year you go without filing a homeowners claim. This may lower your out-of-pocket cost if you do have to file a claim down the road.



How you could save Caret Down Increasing your deductible could reduce your monthly premium, but this strategy should be approached with caution. Your budget and financial constraints should be assessed to determine whether you can comfortably pay your deductible on short notice. Also consider that, if you have a higher deductible, you may not want to claim damages when repairs are near or below the cost of your deductible, meaning you could have more out of pocket expenses if something happens than you would with a lower deductible. Additionally, not all coverage types within a home insurance policy have a deductible. Dwelling coverage and personal property coverage have deductibles, but liability coverage, medical payments coverage and additional living expenses coverage don’t. Talk to your insurance agent to get a better understanding of your deductibles.

Surprising factors that impact your home insurance rate

Though the factors above relating to a home’s construction and replacement cost, claims history and the insured’s credit-based insurance score may be significant, there are other factors considered in setting rates that may surprise you.

Type of home insurance policy: There are several different types of home insurance available, which differ in terms of benefits, perils covered, cost and kinds of homes that qualify for coverage. Talking with a licensed insurance agent may be useful to help you understand the different types of home insurance policy types and which may be right for you.

There are several different types of home insurance available, which differ in terms of benefits, perils covered, cost and kinds of homes that qualify for coverage. Talking with a licensed insurance agent may be useful to help you understand the different types of home insurance policy types and which may be right for you. Distance from water: “Flood zones play a key role in whether or not you need flood insurance,” said Sean Harper of Kin Insurance. “If you have a federally-backed mortgage, like an FHA loan and your home is in a high-risk flood zone, you’re required to have flood insurance.”

“Flood zones play a key role in whether or not you need flood insurance,” said Sean Harper of Kin Insurance. “If you have a federally-backed mortgage, like an FHA loan and your home is in a high-risk flood zone, you’re required to have flood insurance.” Distance from a fire station: Wherever you live, the premiums you pay for home insurance are likely to be impacted by the proximity of your home to a fire department and fire hydrant. The closer you are to a fire station and hydrant, the greater the likelihood a fire can be quickly extinguished and severe damage or complete destruction of your home averted. The insurance industry generally uses the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS) from the Insurance Services Office (ISO) to determine your home’s fire risk.

Wherever you live, the premiums you pay for home insurance are likely to be impacted by the proximity of your home to a fire department and fire hydrant. The closer you are to a fire station and hydrant, the greater the likelihood a fire can be quickly extinguished and severe damage or complete destruction of your home averted. The insurance industry generally uses the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS) from the Insurance Services Office (ISO) to determine your home’s fire risk. Dog breed: Having pets, especially certain dog breeds and exotic animals, may also impact your rates or even your eligibility with some companies. Harper explained, “Some companies will simply raise your rates to account for the increased ‘bite risk.’ Even if your dog isn’t a ‘restricted breed’, a bite history could also impact your rate or ability to get coverage,” said Harper. However, if you are disabled and have a service animal or emotional support animal with specialty training, discuss this with your provider to see if a lower cost or discount will apply.

Having pets, especially certain dog breeds and exotic animals, may also impact your rates or even your eligibility with some companies. Harper explained, “Some companies will simply raise your rates to account for the increased ‘bite risk.’ Even if your dog isn’t a ‘restricted breed’, a bite history could also impact your rate or ability to get coverage,” said Harper. However, if you are disabled and have a service animal or emotional support animal with specialty training, discuss this with your provider to see if a lower cost or discount will apply. Attractive nuisances: If you have attractive nuisances, or items on your property that could be potentially dangerous and appealing, especially to children, such as pools or playground items like a trampoline, you will likely see higher homeowners insurance rates or eligibility restrictions. Many home insurers will not insure your property if you have a trampoline or diving board for your swimming pool.

This is just a snapshot of some of the more common factors that affect your home insurance rates. There are many factors that may affect homeowners insurance premiums, including ones that might not be mentioned.

How do endorsements affect your home insurance premium?

Adding endorsements to your policy typically raises your insurance premium because you’re getting more robust coverage.

The cost to add endorsements varies by endorsement type and insurance provider. In many cases, the cost of an endorsement will depend on your personal rating factors. For instance, if you add a scheduled personal property endorsement to cover valuables like jewelry, the cost to add the endorsement will be based on the value of the items you’re insuring.

Although adding endorsements may raise your premium, the enhanced coverage might save you significant out-of-pocket costs if you experience a covered peril.

Here are some common endorsements or additional policies that may be beneficial to homeowners:

Flood insurance: Flood insurance is typically excluded from standard home insurance policies. Although some providers offer flood insurance as an endorsement, flood insurance usually comes in the form of a separate policy purchased from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer. Even if you don’t live in a high-risk area for floods, you may still consider flood insurance. According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), 90 percent of all natural disasters in the U.S. involve flooding, and flood damage strikes frequently in low or moderate risk areas. Flood insurance is typically a requirement if you have a mortgage and your house is located in a flood plain.

Flood insurance is typically excluded from standard home insurance policies. Although some providers offer flood insurance as an endorsement, flood insurance usually comes in the form of a separate policy purchased from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer. Even if you don’t live in a high-risk area for floods, you may still consider flood insurance. According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), 90 percent of all natural disasters in the U.S. involve flooding, and flood damage strikes frequently in low or moderate risk areas. Flood insurance is typically a requirement if you have a mortgage and your house is located in a flood plain. Umbrella policy: These policies are intended to supplement your personal liability coverage. Liability coverage helps pay for legal expenses and medical costs if someone is injured on your property or you are liable for damage to someone else’s property. If you decide that your liability coverage does not provide enough financial protection, an umbrella policy could help increase your coverage. An umbrella policy may make sense if you have a high net worth, have an attractive nuisance on your property, regularly host parties at your home or simply want a greater level of liability protection for your home and vehicles at a reasonable cost.

These policies are intended to supplement your personal liability coverage. Liability coverage helps pay for legal expenses and medical costs if someone is injured on your property or you are liable for damage to someone else’s property. If you decide that your liability coverage does not provide enough financial protection, an umbrella policy could help increase your coverage. An umbrella policy may make sense if you have a high net worth, have an attractive nuisance on your property, regularly host parties at your home or simply want a greater level of liability protection for your home and vehicles at a reasonable cost. Sewer backup policy: Sewer backup insurance is not automatically covered by a homeowners insurance policy. Having this added as an endorsement to your insurance policy will help protect you financially if you experience a sewer or water backup that damages your home or belongings.

There may be other options you want to add. You could speak with your insurance company or a licensed insurance agent about optional coverages and additional policies to help create a robust insurance package.

Frequently asked questions