At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Depending on where you live, tornadoes can be a major concern. Data from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found there were a total of 1,423 tornadoes in 2023, up from 1,240 in 2022. Not only were there more tornadoes last year, but the storms were also more deadly. The same report found that there were 83 tornado-related deaths in 2023 — more than three times the number of casualties recorded in 2022.

If you live in one of the worst states for tornadoes, you are likely familiar with the basics of tornado prep: secure your windows, keep your trees trimmed, get your roof checked, etc. But, making sure your home insurance policy is up to snuff ahead of tornado damage can also be a major help. By ensuring your policy offers sufficient coverage, you may be better prepared to weather the storm.

The worst states for tornadoes ranked

A tornado usually forms after a thunderstorm, when humid air inside thunderclouds rises while cooler air falls. This creates a spinning cyclone of air that, when flipped vertically, becomes a tornado. Tornado strength is measured on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, which gauges three-second wind gusts and related damage. EF0 storms have gusts as low as 65 mph, while EF5 tornadoes have wind speeds of 200-plus mph.

Expectedly, tornadoes are not spread evenly throughout the country; some states are significantly more vulnerable to tornado damage than others. Illinois, Alabama, Colorado and Texas saw the most tornadic activity in 2023.

What are the 10 worst states for tornadoes?

The table below lists the worst states for tornadoes ranked and the average cost of home insurance compared to the national average, which is $2,230 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

State Number of tornadoes in 2023 Average cost of home insurance for a $300K dwelling policy Difference from national average cost of home insurance Illinois 136 $2,189 -$41 Alabama 101 $2,745 +$515 Colorado 89 $3,124 +$894 Texas 89 $3,726 +$1,496 Mississippi 81 $2,820 +$590 Nebraska 81 $5,249 +$3,019 Iowa 73 $2,012 -$218 Georgia 58 $1,945 -$285 Ohio 56 $1,188 -$1,042 Tennessee 53 $2,410 +$180

Of the 10 worst states for tornadoes, six have home insurance costs that are higher than the national average. The added cost of home insurance in these regions may be tied to the greater risk of tornado damage, but that might not be the only force at play. Other natural disasters can affect the cost of home insurance in a particular state, as well. Plus, state insurance regulations can factor into the equation.

The states with the fewest tornadoes

While tornadoes occur in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., several states experience minimal tornadic activity in an average season. These states recorded no tornadoes in 2023:

Additionally, these states recorded three or fewer tornadoes last year:

While these states record relatively few tornadoes on average, each season differs. Even states that aren’t considered to be high risk for tornadoes can experience dangerous convective storms that spawn tornadoes and cause widespread property damage.

Which states are in Tornado Alley?

Tornado Alley usually refers to states in the Great Plains, such as Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska. The northern tip of Texas is typically included, too. As the name implies, this region sees an above-average number of tornadoes each year.

Even if you own a home outside of Tornado Alley, that doesn’t mean you’re completely in the clear. Tornadoes are also common in Dixie Alley, which stretches across parts of the southern United States. Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and parts of Kentucky make up the bulk of Dixie Alley.

That said, Tornado Alley and Dixie Alley are not official meteorological designations, and tornadoes can still wreak havoc outside these areas. The Midwest, in particular, is experiencing an uptick in tornadoes. A study by the National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL) showed that from 1979 to 2017, the number of tornadoes per year has been steadily increasing in Illinois and Indiana (among other states). Another study in the Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology reports increased tornado activity in the Midwest and Southeast.

The NSSL also notes that tornado hotspots tend to move depending on the season. In the cooler parts of the year, the Southeast experiences more tornadoes than the rest of the country, but that shifts to the South and Central United States in the spring. The Northern Plains and Midwest experience a heightened risk in the summer.

Does homeowners insurance cover tornadoes?

In some cases, home insurance will cover tornado damage to the structure of your home, its outbuildings and your personal belongings. Your policy will also likely cover damage from fallen trees that are blown onto your home during a storm. However, that may not be the case for all homeowners. Policies can vary from company to company, so some storm-related damage could be limited or excluded altogether.

Further, your home insurance policy might not offer enough coverage if you live in one of the worst states for tornadoes. In some high-risk counties in Texas, wind damage is not a covered peril. To be financially protected in the event of tornado damage, you would need a separate wind policy or an endorsement. Or in places like Florida, you may have a “named storm” deductible, which means a separate deductible applies if your home is damaged by hurricane winds or a tropical storm.

In addition to heavy winds, the intense convective storms that spawn tornadoes often cause floods. Flood damage is not covered by standard homeowners insurance. In order to be covered for flooding, you will need to purchase a separate flood policy.

The bottom line is that home insurance policies vary in coverage, so it’s a good idea to review yours with an insurance professional before tornado season begins.

How home insurance can help you financially recover from a tornado

Your home insurance policy can help you financially recover after a natural disaster like a tornado. An insurance contract transfers the bulk of the financial risk of rebuilding or repairing your home to an insurance company. That way, if your home is completely destroyed or seriously damaged, you won’t need to pay for everything out of pocket.

Shannon Martin, licensed agent and Bankrate analyst, points out that protecting the financial investment you’ve made in your home could require revisiting the types and amounts of coverage you have in place if you haven’t given thought to your policy in recent years.

Inflation has caused the cost of hardware and building supplies to remain high — they cost 24 percent more now than in February 2020. For homeowners, this means if your dwelling limit is still the same as it was then, you are underinsured. Speak with your agent to see if your home policy automatically accounts for inflation and if your coverage has kept up with the unprecedented rise in inflation that we have experienced over the last few years. — Shannon Martin, Bankrate Insurance Analyst

Raising your dwelling coverage limit may not be cost-effective for all homeowners, though. According to average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, a policy with a $350K dwelling limit costs around $260 more per year than a policy with a $300K limit. Depending on your insurance company, it may be cheaper to purchase an extended dwelling replacement endorsement in lieu of raising your coverage limits. This endorsement allows you to increase your dwelling coverage limit by a certain amount, usually between 10 and 30 percent, for better financial protection in the event of major damage or a total loss.

Prepping your home for tornadoes

In addition to making sure your home insurance covers you in the event of a tornado, there are some things you can do before and after a storm to mitigate your risk and minimize damage. The following tips can help you prepare for a natural disaster by physically safeguarding your home and belongings. If you live in an area where tornadoes are common, you may want to:

Strengthen your garage by reinforcing it with vertical bracing.

Reinforce your roof with hurricane clips.

Secure your windows with plywood and clips.

Remove branches and trees on the verge of breaking or overhanging your roof.

Keep important paper records in a secure location in waterproof containers.

Invest in a storm-proof safe room.

These preparations could make an enormous difference should a disaster strike. If the worst does happen, having a detailed home inventory, including “before” pictures of valuable belongings and the inside and outside of your home, can be helpful if you need to file a property insurance claim. Such an inventory should be stored online (as opposed to on your hard drive) or on a flash drive in a waterproof container.

Frequently asked questions

Does tornado insurance cover my car? Caret Down

Technically, you cannot shop for a vehicle tornado policy. To financially protect your vehicle from tornado damage, you would need to carry comprehensive coverage on your car insurance policy. Also called other-than-collision insurance, comprehensive car insurance covers damage that results from anything other than vehicle impact like damage from a fallen tree or hail.

Does home insurance cover temporary housing? Caret Down

If your home is not safe to inhabit after a covered claim — like if a fire tears through it or a tree falls on the house — your home insurance policy can help cover things like a hotel room, meals out, pet boarding and other necessary expenses up to your policy limit. This is called loss of use coverage

What was the worst year for tornadoes in the United States? Caret Down

Data from NOAA show that 2004 was the worst year for tornadoes in the United States, with 1,817 confirmed storms.

What state gets the most tornadoes? Caret Down

On average, Texas and Kansas see more tornadoes than any other state. From 2003 to 2022 , Texas experienced an average of 124 tornadoes per year, while Kansas had fewer at 87 per year.