Best homeowners insurance in Nevada for 2024

Average annual premium$ 680 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA has the second-cheapest average premium on our list, but the caveat is that it only sells coverage to active-duty military and veterans and their qualifying family members. If you qualify for USAA insurance, you may be able to take advantage of the company’s excellent customer service, reliable coverage and discounts. Although the company does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power due to its eligibility restrictions, it consistently receives high customer satisfaction scores.
Who USAA may be good for: Military members stationed at Nellis or Creech Air Force Bases may appreciate USAA's good reputation for quality coverage and excellent customer service. The company offers coverage options that are specific to those serving their country, such as insurance for your uniforms.