Best homeowners insurance in Nevada for 2024

You can find the best homeowners insurance in Nevada with USAA, Country Financial, State Farm, American Family and Farmers
Natalie Todoroff
Mariah Posey
Mark Friedlander
Mariah Posey
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Nevada home

Your home is likely your largest financial investment, and choosing the right insurance policy is a pivotal step in protecting that investment. Bankrate helps you explore the finer points of what you need to know about home insurance in Nevada to help secure your financial future.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Nevada home insurance companies

We reviewed average rates, customer satisfaction scores, third-party financial strength ratings and other metrics to choose the best home insurance companies in Nevada.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

For homeowners operating on a tighter budget, Bankrate determined some of the best cheap home insurance companies in Nevada.

Loan Home Improvement

Nevada home insurance cost

Your home insurance costs will vary based on location. With our calculator, you can compare your ZIP code to others in the state.

Insurance Home

Insuring your Nevada home

If you’re familiar with your Nevada’s specific home insurance concerns, you will be better equipped to build your perfect coverage package.

On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Nevada

As you research Nevada homeowners insurance companies, there are several factors that you may want to take into consideration. Understanding what you are looking for in a company — the lowest price, certain coverage options or specific policy features — may help you best understand what company is right for you.

We used multiple factors, from average rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services to customer satisfaction rankings with J.D. Power, to determine that the best Nevada homeowners insurance policies are written by five companies: USAA, Country Financial, State Farm, American Family and Farmers. Keep in mind that USAA is only available to active-duty military, veterans and qualifying family members.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$57
$680
 Get a quote
Country Financial
A+
819
/1,000
$149
$1,782
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$84
$1,013
 Read review
American Family
A
813
/1,000
$56
$677
 Get a quote
Farmers
A
800
/1,000
$105
$1,259
 Get a quote
*USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Nevada

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 680 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA has the second-cheapest average premium on our list, but the caveat is that it only sells coverage to active-duty military and veterans and their qualifying family members. If you qualify for USAA insurance, you may be able to take advantage of the company’s excellent customer service, reliable coverage and discounts. Although the company does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power due to its eligibility restrictions, it consistently receives high customer satisfaction scores.

Who USAA may be good for: Military members stationed at Nellis or Creech Air Force Bases may appreciate USAA's good reputation for quality coverage and excellent customer service. The company offers coverage options that are specific to those serving their country, such as insurance for your uniforms.

Country Financial

Best for customer service

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 819/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,782 for $250k dwelling coverage
Country Financial Review Get a personalized quote

Why Country Financial made our list: Country Financial earned an above-average score in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study for overall customer satisfaction. The average premium is more expensive than Nevada’s average, but you may have the option to customize your policy with add-on coverage for sump pump failure, countertop burns, identity theft and more. The company also has several potential discounts that could help you save on your premium.

Who Country Financial may be good for: If you value customer satisfaction more than saving money, consider Country Financial. Its high score on the J.D. Power survey indicates a company that values its relationship with policyholders.

State Farm

Best for exclusive local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,013 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the country based on market share. State Farm’s home insurance coverage is fairly standard, but the company offers a few potential discounts that can help Nevada homeowners get a lower rate. State Farm also has helpful online tools and resources and a user-friendly mobile app. If you are looking for optional coverage, State Farm offers a few endorsements, including options to cover your musical instruments, jewelry and lawn decorations. The company has more than 20 offices throughout the state, so exclusive local agents are available no matter where you live.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you like to develop a good relationship with an agent who works in your community and has feet-on-the-ground knowledge of your area, State Farm might be a good choice. Its exclusive local agent network features seasoned pros who can answer your questions and help you build the best policy for your needs.

American Family

Best for low average rates

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 813/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 677 for $250k dwelling coverage
American Family Review Get a personalized quote

Why American Family made our list: American Family homeowners insurance comes with all the basic coverage you expect in a homeowners insurance policy, plus the option to add endorsements for more protection. With the lowest average rates on our list, it might be a good option for those on a budget. To get an even cheaper rate, you might qualify for some of its potential discounts, such as being a loyal customer, paying in full and having a recently renovated home. American Family also has a diminishing deductible program.

Who American Family may be good for: With its low average rates, American Family may be a good choice for new homeowners who are cash-strapped after their home purchase.

Farmers

Best home insurance company for customizing your policy

2.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 800/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,259 for $250k dwelling coverage
Farmers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Farmers made our list: Farmers has a higher average premium than Nevada’s statewide average, but you may want to get a quote if you are looking for a policy that you can customize. Farmers’ home insurance policies come in three levels: standard, enhanced and premier. Within the levels, you can add optional coverage to tailor your policy to your needs. And you might be able to lower your premium with discounts, like savings for non-smokers and for homes with security systems.

Who Farmers may be good for: Not everyone wants or needs a cookie-cutter policy, and if that's the case for you, Farmers may be worth a look. Unlike some companies that offer a single level of basic coverage with a few add-ons, Farmers has a robust, three-level system from which you can choose for your own coverage, along with endorsements such as guaranteed replacement cost and building ordinance or law.

Additional Nevada home insurance companies to consider

Allstate

Allstate

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for multiple policy management options

Allstate review

If you can’t decide if you’d rather handle your policy with an agent in-person or digitally, with Allstate, you won’t have to. Allstate has agents spread out throughout Nevada and offers robust digital tools. According to our research, Allstate home insurance policies in Nevada cost an average of $866 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Allstate also offers a long list of additional coverage options, but bear in mind that these will increase your home insurance costs.

Travelers

Travelers

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for ultra-cheap policies

Travelers review

Travelers offers some of the cheapest home insurance in Nevada, at $567 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. In addition to low rates, Travelers also offers several discounts for extra savings. But, if customer service is a top priority, Travelers may not be the best fit. The company scored towards the bottom of the group in the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Nevada

To determine the best Nevada home insurance companies, Bankrate's insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, analyzed data sourced from Quadrant Information Services to determine average annual rates for each company. We then looked at third-party ratings for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best along with digital accessibility and the breadth of coverage options and discounts. With all this data factored in, we determined a Bankrate Score, from 0.0 to 5.0 for each company (with 5.0 being the highest), to help homeowners easily compare companies and make the best determination for their needs.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Nevada

Just because Nevada’s home insurance costs are below the national average doesn’t mean that every policy will be cheap. In order to find an affordable policy, collect insurance quotes from a handful of providers. You’ll get better insight into what it actually costs to insure your property and make a more informed decision about your policy. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Nevada

Bankrate knows that, for many homeowners, price is front-of-mind when shopping for a home insurance policy. To help homeowners looking to spend less on their home insurance, we put together a list of some of the best cheap home insurance companies in Nevada. Most of the providers listed below have rates below the average home insurance cost in Nevada, with the exception of State Farm:

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Travelers
$47
$567
- $322
 Get a quote
American Family
$56
$677
- $212
 Get a quote
USAA
$57
$680
- $209
 Get a quote
Allstate
$72
$866
- $23
 Get a quote
State Farm
$84
$1,013
+ $124
 Read review
How to get cheap Nevada home insurance

Of course, no matter where you live, you want to purchase home insurance that covers your finances adequately at the lowest price possible. Here are a few strategies that might help you save money when you shop around for Nevada homeowners insurance.

  1. Take advantage of bundling: Almost all insurers offer significant savings if you purchase more than one policy from them. Most commonly, this will mean you have your home and car insurance with the same company.
  2. Take care of your roof: An older roof can cause costly insurance claims, so insurers want to know how old your roof is when you ask for a quote. A newer roof will typically earn you a better price on home insurance, and if it's made with storm-resistant materials, you may even earn a discount.
  3. Watch your credit score: Statistically, people with lower credit scores (which factor into your credit-based insurance score) file more claims, so having poor credit can affect your home insurance rates in most states. Try to keep an eye on your credit score, or consider working with a financial planner to keep your credit score as high as possible to get lower rates.
  4. Increase your deductible: A higher deductible means you pay more out of pocket before your insurance kicks in after an approved claim, and it's likely to earn you a lower premium. Just make sure that whatever deductible you select is an amount you feel comfortable paying on short notice.

Best home insurance discounts in Nevada

In addition to the strategies we've listed above, you might be able to save money on your Nevada home insurance by utilizing available discounts. A knowledgeable insurance agent can help you determine which home insurance discounts offered by your preferred company you qualify for, or you may be able to find a listing of them on your company's website. Here are a few that are common in Nevada:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Nevada

Most home insurance policies renew every year, and with that renewal date typically comes a new premium. Here’s what you can do to help shave some money off your premium:

  • Upgrade your home’s security: If you take steps to fortify your home against break-ins, your insurer may reward you with a lower premium. This can be as elaborate as a whole-home security system or something as simple as just a doorbell camera.
  • Ask about discounts: A lot can change between home insurance policy renewal dates. You could have started a job in a different industry, installed protective devices in your home, turned 65 or gotten some work done on your roof. Speaking with a licensed insurance agent could help you spot discounts you may have missed out on the first time around.
  • Try to limit claims: Statistically, homeowners who have filed a claim are more likely to file another one in the future. Claims cost insurers money, which means they might charge you a higher rate to help recoup. As a rule of thumb, many experts recommend only filing a claim if the repairs are significantly higher than your deductible.
  • Improve your credit score: In Nevada, insurers are permitted to use your credit score when calculating your rate. A better credit score won’t happen overnight, but taking steps to boost your credit score between policy renewal dates could help you earn a more favorable rate.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Nevada

Home insurance costs in Nevada may be low compared to the national average, but costs till vary across the state. See how the cost of home insurance in Nevada compares to its neighboring states, and how costs change across ZIP codes. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Nevada?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Nevada is $889 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. For comparison, the average cost of home insurance in the United States is $1,428 per year. Nevada homeowners pay about 38 percent less than the average American for their home insurance coverage.

Home insurance in Nevada is cheaper on average than in many bordering states. In California, the average annual home insurance premium is $1,225 and in Arizona, homeowners pay an average of $1,268 per year. A number of factors go into determining home insurance premiums. Nevada is less prone to severe weather and wildfire impacts compared to neighboring states, leading to lower property claim frequency and severity.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
USAA
$528
$680
$814
$944
$1,320
Country Financial
$1,130
$1,782
$2,431
$3,082
$5,061
State Farm
$718
$1,013
$1,235
$1,526
$2,382
American Family
$528
$677
$809
$933
$1,263
Farmers
$784
$1,259
$1,771
$2,254
$3,677
Nevada homeowners insurance rates by city

Insurance risks like break-ins and natural disasters are not spread equally across Nevada. As such, home insurance costs are subject to vary from ZIP code to ZIP code. With the interactive map below, you can compare home insurance costs where you live to other Nevada ZIP codes.

Your premium is determined in part by the area of the state you live in. Insurers look at how many claims they receive from each ZIP code to help determine risk. In areas where there are numerous claims — either because of frequent natural disasters, high crime or any other reason — rates are likely to be higher. Areas with fewer claims, meanwhile, will see lower average rates. Here are some of the cheapest cities for Nevada homeowners insurance, each of which are 9 percent lower than the state average:

  • Boulder City: $807
  • Round Mountain: $808
  • West Wendover: $810
  • Hiko: $812
  • Montello: $812

In these Nevada cities, the cost of homeowners insurance is the most expensive throughout the state. If you live in one of these areas, however, you may still be able to purchase low-cost home insurance by shopping around and taking advantage of available discounts. Even in the most costly cities, where home insurance rates range from 5 to 14 percent higher than the Nevada state average, average rates are still well below the average national rate of $1,428.

  • Coyote Springs: $1,015
  • Crystal Bay: $1,001
  • Jean: $941
  • Blue Diamond: $936
  • Indian Springs: $936

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Nevada home

Nevada’s home insurance costs may be cheap, but they do not account for extra coverage options homeowners might consider adding to their policies to cover other risks like earthquakes and floods. Below, we’ll take a better look into what home insurance covers — and what it doesn’t — so you can be fully protected. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Nevada?

We mention customizing a home insurance policy a couple of times, but what exactly does that mean and why would someone need to customize? Your home insurance policy is written on a standard form that protects you from a list of specified perils. The most common type of home insurance is an HO-3 form, which protects your dwelling and other structures on an open peril basis, and your personal property is protected on a named peril basis. This means that your dwelling and other structures are protected from everything except what is specifically excluded from your policy, while your personal property is only covered for the perils that are written out in your policy.

So, in order to be protected for more than what;s in your policy, you might consider purchasing additional endorsements. But, before you research what you need to add, you should first get familiar with what your home insurance policy already covers:

  • Smoke
  • Falling objects
  • Vandalism
  • Fire and lightning
  • Explosions
  • Theft

Additional home insurance coverage types in Nevada

Most Nevada homeowners insurance companies offer basic homeowners insurance, plus a variety of endorsements for additional protection. Here are some other insurance coverage types that Nevada homeowners might want to consider that are not included in a standard policy. Some of these coverage types may be available as an endorsement rather than a separate policy, so speak with your insurance agent to learn more.

  • Flood insurance: Flood damage is not covered by standard homeowners insurance policies. You will need a flood insurance endorsement (offered by very few companies) or a separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer to be covered. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the average cost of a flood insurance policy in Nevada is $1,031 per year.
  • Earthquake insurance: Homeowners insurance policies generally do not include coverage for earthquake damage, but you may be able to add it as an endorsement. If you are in a high-risk area, you may need a separate earthquake insurance policy. This is something Nevada homeowners will want to take seriously, as it is the third-most earthquake-prone state in the country (behind California and Alaska).
  • Water backup insurance: Water damage caused from a backed-up sewer or drain lines is not an automatic coverage and must be added by endorsement. This kind of damage is more common in basements and crawl spaces but can occur from any sewer or drain line.

If you are unsure what coverage options may be best for your situation, talking with an agent might be helpful.

Common Nevada home insurance problems

Nevada may be less prone to natural disasters than its neighboring states, but that does not necessarily put homeowners in the clear for experiencing weather-related damage. Nevada is the driest state, but floods are still common. Nevada may be known for its sprawling deserts, however, it still gets a noticeable amount of snow. Other common hurdles Nevada homeowners may encounter include:

  • Coverage limitations in wildfire risk zones
  • Obtaining flood insurance
  • No FAIR plan or similar program for homeowners in high-risk areas

Recent news in Nevada homeowners insurance market

Recently, Nevada has become a much more dog-friendly state in terms of insurance. In early 2022, a new law went into effect pertaining to dog breeds and home insurance. Senate Bill 103 prohibits property insurers from canceling, refusing to renew or raising rates because of dog breed.

Nevada’s western neighbor, California, has seen more than its fair share of insurance woes throughout the past year. While the Nevada insurance market does not share the same exact problems, some of the Golden State’s problems could begin to trickle over into the Silver State. Fresh off the heels of the news that it was exiting California, local insurance company CSE will also be leaving Nevada.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Natalie Todoroff
Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Mariah Posey
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute