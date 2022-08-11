American Family auto insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Who American Family may not be good for: American Family only offers auto policies in 19 states, so they are not a good fit for drivers outside its coverage area.

Who American Family may be good for: American Family may be a good option for policyholders who want a well-established provider known for a wide array of coverage options and affordable pricing.

Commonly known as AmFam, this Wisconsin-based insurer has been around since 1927. American Family might be particularly appealing to policyholders who want to personalize their insurance coverage with unique add-ons.

American Family car insurance

American Family car insurance offers standard auto coverage types like liability, comprehensive, collision, medical payments and uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. Safe drivers may utilize optional tools like KnowYourDrive , a usage-based telematics program that allows drivers to earn up to 20 percent off their car insurance based on how safely they drive, with a 10 percent discount earned automatically just for signing up. AmFam also allows policyholders to purchase Diminishing Deductibles , which credits drivers with a 12-month policy $100 off their collision and comprehensive deductible for every year of safe driving, up to the full deductible amount.

Based on our comprehensive assessment of coverage offerings, average premiums, online tools and more, American Family car insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.8 out of 5, partly due to the company’s lower-than-average full and minimum coverage premiums and high third-party customer satisfaction ratings. Still, its score may have been better if it offered car insurance nationwide. Additionally, the company has a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best . While American Family’s insurance rating is still solid, it is lower than some other carriers.

Those who drive less than 7,500 miles per year may be eligible for extra savings.

To qualify for this discount, drivers must be under 25 years old and have earned 40 hours of volunteer service at a nonprofit.

This discount provides policy savings to new American Family customers for switching their car insurance from another insurer.

If you have a policy with another carrier and request a quote from American Family at least seven days prior to its effective date, you may qualify for this discount.

Taking advantage of discounts could help you save on car insurance . A few AmFam discounts you may not find as common among other insurers include:

Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy

Driver age matters when it comes to car insurance rates in most states. Drivers who are young and newly licensed pay some of the most expensive car insurance rates compared to older drivers, but it’s still possible to find cheap car insurance . Below is a comparison of American Family car insurance quotes by age, with all rates based on drivers with a clean driving record. We also show how rates compare for younger drivers on their parents’ policy versus those on a standalone policy.

Drivers with a clean driving record generally pay the cheapest average car insurance rates based on Bankrate’s analysis of car insurance premiums. Drivers with a single infraction, like a speeding ticket, are often surcharged by car insurance companies. While DUIs are one of the more serious driving convictions, these have been excluded from the table below as not all car insurance companies accept DUIs. The best way to know if American Family accepts drivers with DUIs and what your insurance may cost with your personal rating factors applied is to reach out for a quote.

Car insurance with American Family costs an average of $1,700 per year for full coverage and $606 per year for minimum coverage, based on our study of quoted premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Comparatively, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. Keep in mind that rating factors vary by car insurance carrier and location, which will affect your auto insurance quotes.

AM Best financial strength score may not be as high as some competitors

Digital insurance experience may not be as robust as some competitors

Car insurance is not available in every state

Ranked highly for customer satisfaction in multiple regions per the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study

Average rates for drivers with an at-fault accident or speeding ticket on their records are lower than some competitors

When shopping for the best car insurance , it’s important to evaluate a carrier’s options as well as the carrier itself. Here’s a quick summary of American Family car insurance to help you compare with other car insurance companies:

American Family life insurance

The best life insurance companies structure policies to allow policyholders to protect their loved ones’ financial futures in the event of an untimely death. AmFam offers term life insurance and whole life policies, as well as some other options, like simplified term, flexible life, senior whole life and children’s whole life policies . Whether you want to purchase life insurance for mortgage protection, income replacement or future tuition costs, AmFam’s different policy offerings and coverage options could provide solutions for your financial situation.

Allows for the life insurance premium to be waived if the policyholder becomes totally disabled and cannot make the policy payments.

Can provide $15,000 of coverage for the policyholder's children, including adopted children or step-children.

Allows policyholder with a whole life insurance policy to purchase additional permanent life insurance without a medical exam. This option is only available during dates and life events specified in the policy terms.

Along with deciding which type of life insurance policy to obtain, American Family offers endorsements or riders that can tailor coverage to suit your financial needs. The availability of life insurance policy endorsements depends on the policy type, and adding endorsements will impact how much your policy costs . Here are a few options to consider:

AmFam’s financial strength rating may not be as high as some of its competitors

Shopping for life insurance quotes can be an involved process. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest life insurance or a personalized policy, it’ll be important to consider how well your insurer meets your needs. The table below highlights where American Family life insurance excels and where it may fall short:

Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time.

The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses.

Compare American Family with other insurers

It may help to compare American Family to similar insurers before deciding if it’s the right fit for your insurance needs. With that in mind, you may find these insurers also worth considering:

Only available for active-duty military, veterans and qualified family members, USAA offers some of the cheapest home and auto insurance in the nation, on average. Many of USAA’s policies are tailored towards military needs, especially regarding deployment or living on base.

The Hartford provides similar types of insurance policies when compared to American Family. However, AARP members receive discounts and unique financial services by purchasing their insurance through The Hartford.

Liberty Mutual is another insurer with a long list of coverage endorsements for auto insurance that you may find worth exploring. The company also offers numerous other insurance products, such as motorcycle and life insurance.

Commonly known as AmFam, this Wisconsin-based insurer has been around since 1927. American Family may be a good option for policyholders who want a well-established provider known for a wide array of coverage options and affordable pricing.

Is American Family a good insurance company?

AmFam has additional insurance policy types, as well, which can help policyholders with more complex needs who want to keep their insurance products under the same company. Furthermore, the company offers many discount opportunities that could help you save on insurance — as long as the company is available in your state.

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed average auto insurance premiums from hundreds of carriers. Our research shows that American Family’s rates are relatively low compared to the national average. This could be ideal for car owners looking for affordable insurance policies.

When shopping for insurance, it can be important to also consider the customer experience, especially when it comes to claims. In addition to reaching out to friends and family for their experience, also consider ratings from third-party agencies like J.D. Power, which conducts annual surveys of insurance companies and ranks them on a 1,000-point scale.

American Family ranks above average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study in most regions. This study divides the nation into eleven regions and American Family is rated in three of them: Central, North Central and Southwest. The Southwest region is the only one where AmFam fell short, earning 819 out of 1,000 points. Additionally, American Family ranked above average for customer claims satisfaction in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Study .

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) assigns complaint indexes to insurance carriers that reflect the number of complaints lodged against a company compared to its market share. These indexes are assigned by product type with a baseline of 1.00. An index above 1.00 indicates more complaints than expected for the carrier's size and vice versa.

American Family's auto insurance product has received low NAIC Complaint Indexes for the past three years. This indicates that the NAIC receives fewer complaints than expected from the company's auto insurance policyholders.

Frequently asked questions about American Family

On average, American Family typically offers lower-than-average car and home insurance rates compared to the national average. Rates vary depending on factors such as driving activity, applicable discounts, location and many other criteria, which could put your rate higher or lower than the average. However, just because AmFam tends to be lower, it doesn't mean you can’t find a better-priced policy elsewhere. Shopping for insurance with several insurance providers to compare rates and coverage can help you find the policy that best meets your needs.

Yes, American Family has been in business since 1927 and shows no sign of going away anytime soon. AM Best granted AmFam a rating of A (Excellent) with a stable outlook. Another item to note is its insurance company credit rating of A+. This rating considers the future view of a company's capacity to meet ongoing financial obligations.

You can file a claim with American Family through its website , mobile app or by contacting your local agent. Non-AmFam members can also call 1-800-MYAMFAM (1-800-692-6326) or file a claim online as a guest.

American Family’s DreamBank Community strives to motivate individuals to pursue their business and personal dreams. The program hosts three experiences: Dream Camp, Dream Summit and Dream Academy to support this initiative. It also has a physical location in Madison, Wisconsin, called DreamBank Madison. It serves as a co-working and community center to give participants a place to work, network and listen to inspirational speakers.

