American Family auto insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.8
Cost & ratings
3.5
Coverage
4.0
Support
4.3
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate’s take
Commonly known as AmFam, this Wisconsin-based insurer has been around since 1927. American Family might be particularly appealing to policyholders who want to personalize their insurance coverage with unique add-ons.
Who American Family may be good for: American Family may be a good option for policyholders who want a well-established provider known for a wide array of coverage options and affordable pricing.
Who American Family may not be good for: American Family only offers auto policies in 19 states, so they are not a good fit for drivers outside its coverage area.
American Family car insurance
Based on our comprehensive assessment of coverage offerings, average premiums, online tools and more, American Family car insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.8 out of 5, partly due to the company’s lower-than-average full and minimum coverage premiums and high third-party customer satisfaction ratings. Still, its score may have been better if it offered car insurance nationwide. Additionally, the company has a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best. While American Family’s insurance rating is still solid, it is lower than some other carriers.
American Family car insurance offers standard auto coverage types like liability, comprehensive, collision, medical payments and uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. Safe drivers may utilize optional tools like KnowYourDrive, a usage-based telematics program that allows drivers to earn up to 20 percent off their car insurance based on how safely they drive, with a 10 percent discount earned automatically just for signing up. AmFam also allows policyholders to purchase Diminishing Deductibles, which credits drivers with a 12-month policy $100 off their collision and comprehensive deductible for every year of safe driving, up to the full deductible amount.
Pros and cons of American Family car insurance
When shopping for the best car insurance, it’s important to evaluate a carrier’s options as well as the carrier itself. Here’s a quick summary of American Family car insurance to help you compare with other car insurance companies:
-
Average rates for drivers with an at-fault accident or speeding ticket on their records are lower than some competitors
-
Ranked highly for customer satisfaction in multiple regions per the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study
-
Multiple add-on coverage options for personalized coverage
-
Car insurance is not available in every state
-
Digital insurance experience may not be as robust as some competitors
-
AM Best financial strength score may not be as high as some competitors
American Family car insurance cost
Car insurance with American Family costs an average of $1,700 per year for full coverage and $606 per year for minimum coverage, based on our study of quoted premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Comparatively, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. Keep in mind that rating factors vary by car insurance carrier and location, which will affect your auto insurance quotes.
American Family car insurance rates by driving history
Drivers with a clean driving record generally pay the cheapest average car insurance rates based on Bankrate’s analysis of car insurance premiums. Drivers with a single infraction, like a speeding ticket, are often surcharged by car insurance companies. While DUIs are one of the more serious driving convictions, these have been excluded from the table below as not all car insurance companies accept DUIs. The best way to know if American Family accepts drivers with DUIs and what your insurance may cost with your personal rating factors applied is to reach out for a quote.
|American Family full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,700
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,990
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,404
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,884
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
American Family car insurance quotes by age
Driver age matters when it comes to car insurance rates in most states. Drivers who are young and newly licensed pay some of the most expensive car insurance rates compared to older drivers, but it’s still possible to find cheap car insurance. Below is a comparison of American Family car insurance quotes by age, with all rates based on drivers with a clean driving record. We also show how rates compare for younger drivers on their parents’ policy versus those on a standalone policy.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|American Family full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,593
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$3,228
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$3,158
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,625
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,571
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
American Family car insurance discounts
Taking advantage of discounts could help you save on car insurance. A few AmFam discounts you may not find as common among other insurers include:
American Family life insurance
The best life insurance companies structure policies to allow policyholders to protect their loved ones’ financial futures in the event of an untimely death. AmFam offers term life insurance and whole life policies, as well as some other options, like simplified term, flexible life, senior whole life and children’s whole life policies. Whether you want to purchase life insurance for mortgage protection, income replacement or future tuition costs, AmFam’s different policy offerings and coverage options could provide solutions for your financial situation.
Pros and cons of American Family life insurance
Shopping for life insurance quotes can be an involved process. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest life insurance or a personalized policy, it’ll be important to consider how well your insurer meets your needs. The table below highlights where American Family life insurance excels and where it may fall short:
-
Guaranteed purchase option available for additional whole life coverage
-
Many endorsement options available for whole life
-
Variety of payment options depending on policy type
-
Medical exams may be required for some policy types
-
Not ranked in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Life Insurance Study
-
AmFam’s financial strength rating may not be as high as some of its competitors
American Family life insurance endorsements
Along with deciding which type of life insurance policy to obtain, American Family offers endorsements or riders that can tailor coverage to suit your financial needs. The availability of life insurance policy endorsements depends on the policy type, and adding endorsements will impact how much your policy costs. Here are a few options to consider:
Is American Family a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed average auto insurance premiums from hundreds of carriers. Our research shows that American Family’s rates are relatively low compared to the national average. This could be ideal for car owners looking for affordable insurance policies.
AmFam has additional insurance policy types, as well, which can help policyholders with more complex needs who want to keep their insurance products under the same company. Furthermore, the company offers many discount opportunities that could help you save on insurance — as long as the company is available in your state.
American Family customer satisfaction
When shopping for insurance, it can be important to also consider the customer experience, especially when it comes to claims. In addition to reaching out to friends and family for their experience, also consider ratings from third-party agencies like J.D. Power, which conducts annual surveys of insurance companies and ranks them on a 1,000-point scale.
|Study or Rating Agency
|American Family
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|568/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|549/1,000
|521/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study- Usage Based Insurance (UBI)
|794/1,000
|816/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A
|N/A
American Family ranks above average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study in most regions. This study divides the nation into eleven regions and American Family is rated in three of them: Central, North Central and Southwest. The Southwest region is the only one where AmFam fell short, earning 819 out of 1,000 points. Additionally, American Family ranked above average for customer claims satisfaction in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Study.
American Family customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) assigns complaint indexes to insurance carriers that reflect the number of complaints lodged against a company compared to its market share. These indexes are assigned by product type with a baseline of 1.00. An index above 1.00 indicates more complaints than expected for the carrier's size and vice versa.
American Family's auto insurance product has received low NAIC Complaint Indexes for the past three years. This indicates that the NAIC receives fewer complaints than expected from the company's auto insurance policyholders.
Other American Family tools and benefits
In addition to auto and life insurance, American Family also offers:
- Umbrella insurance: An umbrella policy will provide additional liability coverage over your underlying auto, home and other policies.
- Motorcycle: When looking for motorcycle coverage, don’t forget about your motorcycle gear. AmFam offers up to $1,000 of coverage for helmets, boots and other motorcycle safety gear.
Frequently asked questions about American Family
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Bankrate Scores
Auto Bankrate Score
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.
Home Bankrate Score
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.