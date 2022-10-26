Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Car insurance for 60-year-olds

Joshua Cox-Steib
Jessa Claeys
Mark Friedlander
Updated Mar 14, 2024
Most drivers in their 60s have been on the road for decades and may present a lower risk of car accidents. As such, 60-year-old drivers tend to pay lower prices for car insurance than younger drivers. Per Bankrate’s analysis of average premiums, full coverage car insurance for 60-year-old drivers costs $1,824 per year — 10 percent lower than the average premium nationwide of $2,014. Our insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, explores car insurance for 60-year-olds to help you find the carrier that best fits your needs and budget.

How much does car insurance cost for 60-year-olds? 

According to quoted premiums from analytics company Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of a full coverage car insurance policy for a 60-year-old driver is $1,824 per year. Minimum coverage averages $578. It’s important to note, however, that age is not a rating factor used to price premiums in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state law.

You may also want to keep in mind that, while important, age is not the only factor that can impact the average cost of car insurance. Car insurance underwriting models typically use more than a dozen rating factors when determining your premium, such as your ZIP code, driving history, vehicle type and, in some states, your gender and credit history. Still, average premiums may provide a baseline to help you decide if a quote is competitive while shopping around for affordable coverage.

Car insurance for 60-year-olds by state

Where you live has an impact on your car insurance rates. Each state’s minimum car insurance requirements affect the cost of insurance based on how much coverage you need to drive legally.

Florida, Michigan and New York are among the most expensive places for car insurance, partly because they’re no-fault states. In a no-fault state, each driver pays for their own medical bills regardless of fault. In these states, drivers must buy PIP insurance to account for these laws.

Additionally, differences in weather patterns, crime rates, uninsured motorist rates, population density and more make some states riskier to extend coverage in than others. For instance, Floridians may be more likely to file comprehensive claims because of the state’s propensity for flooding and hurricanes.

State Annual average full coverage premium Annual average minimum coverage premium
Alabama $1,651 $409
Alaska $1,769 $384
Arizona $1,616 $539
Arkansas $1,671 $400
California $2,155 $622
Colorado $1,898 $462
Connecticut $1,384 $571
Delaware $1,876 $733
Florida $2,917 $1,020
Georgia $1,867 $586
Hawaii* $1,276 $344
Idaho $997 $248
Illinois $1,628 $513
Indiana $1,166 $306
Iowa $1,145 $202
Kansas $1,606 $377
Kentucky $1,836 $599
Louisiana $2,679 $743
Maine $867 $213
Maryland $1,797 $760
Massachusetts* $1,164 $399
Michigan $2,353 $985
Minnesota $1,568 $539
Mississippi $1,562 $402
Missouri $1,705 $451
Montana $1,750 $295
Nebraska $1,398 $327
Nevada $2,533 $901
New Hampshire $1,108 $297
New Jersey $1,659 $755
New Mexico $1,454 $324
New York $2,884 $1,288
North Carolina $1,382 $425
North Dakota $1,122 $244
Ohio $1,134 $309
Oklahoma $1,770 $371
Oregon $1,273 $571
Pennsylvania $1,783 $387
Rhode Island $1,720 $509
South Carolina $1,363 $483
South Dakota $1,345 $249
Tennessee $1,263 $341
Texas $1,811 $516
Utah $1,358 $500
Vermont $915 $213
Virginia $1,277 $451
Washington $1,264 $472
Washington, D.C. $1,918 $587
West Virginia $1,406 $391
Wisconsin $1,135 $331
Wyoming $1,428 $246

*Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Car insurance rates for 60-year-olds by gender

Car insurance at age 60 for female drivers is generally lower than insurance for male drivers of the same age. Female drivers tend to get into fewer accidents than males. In 2021, males aged 60 to 64 had an accident fatality rate of 9.8 per 100,000 people. This is quite a bit higher than the fatality rate for 60- to 64-year-old women (4.5 per 100,000 people). But the difference between genders usually narrows as drivers age further, and so do fatality rates.

However, not all states consider gender when determining your insurance premium. In California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, carriers are not allowed to consider your gender when calculating your insurance premium.

Average annual full coverage premium Average annual minimum coverage premium
60-year-old male $1,832 $577
60-year-old female $1,816 $579
Percent difference 1% 0%

What is the cheapest auto insurance for seniors?

When looking for the best cheap insurance companies for 60-year-old drivers, Bankrate's insurance editorial team looked beyond average rates. We chose providers based on diverse factors, including financial strength, customer satisfaction, digital tools, coverage options and advertised discounts.

Based on our findings, some insurance carriers provide better rates to older, experienced drivers. Our research shows that the carriers below offer some of the cheapest car insurance for 60-year-olds.

Car insurance company Average annual minimum coverage premium Average annual full coverage premium
Auto-Owners $314 $1,225
Geico $352 $1,264
USAA $357 $1,253
Amica $418 $1,434
State Farm $435 $1,363
Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners Insurance review

Although Auto-Owners is only available in 26 states, the company’s average minimum and full coverage rates for drivers in their 60s are among the cheapest of all the carriers we analyzed. The carrier’s Personal Automobile Plus package may help take the guesswork out of car insurance by bundling 10 of the most popular options into a package, such as vehicle re-keying, identity theft protection and smartphone insurance. In addition, bundling car insurance with an Auto-Owners home insurance policy may reduce your premiums on both.

Geico

Geico Insurance review

Geico has the most advertised discounts of all the insurance carriers on this list. If you’re a good driver with an accident-free driving record with no claims in the last five years, Geico could lower your premiums by up to 22 percent. In addition, eligible drivers over 50 are automatically signed up for Geico’s Prime Time contract. This unique feature may guarantee car insurance renewal as long as you remain with Geico (and meet other requirements, such as not listing any drivers on your policy under the age of 25).

USAA

USAA Insurance review

In addition to low average rates, drivers eligible for USAA car insurance may enjoy unique military-focused benefits that may not be found with other carriers. This carrier's main drawback is USAA car insurance is only available to former and current military personnel and qualifying family members. However, eligible drivers may want to explore the company’s many discount opportunities and membership perks, such as potential price breaks on travel, car repairs and more.

Amica

Amica Insurance review

Amica sells car insurance in prebuilt coverage packages, which some drivers may find convenient. Drivers looking for robust coverage may be especially interested in the company’s Platinum Choice Auto package, which includes free credit monitoring, new car replacement coverage and rental reimbursement with no daily limit. Additionally, according to J.D. Power, Amica offers stellar customer satisfaction. If you are interested in getting a quote from Amica, you can visit its website at amica.com.

State Farm

State Farm Insurance review

Enrolling in State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save program by downloading the mobile app could qualify you for discounts on your premiums based on your driving habits and the number of miles you drive. In addition, State Farm’s website and mobile app are available 24/7 when you need to manage your coverage. However, if you’re not as comfortable handling your insurance needs digitally, State Farm has 19,000 local agents ready to help you with your insurance needs the traditional way.

Nationwide

Nationwide Insurance review

Nationwide landed on our list of best cheap car insurance for 60-year-olds based on their low average full coverage rates and unique coverage options. Policyholders may be able to expand their coverage with endorsements for accident forgiveness, vanishing deductibles and even classic and antique car coverage. Unfortunately, Nationwide gets mixed customer and claims satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, so you may want to speak with existing customers about the level of service.

Erie

Erie Insurance review

Erie is one of our picks for the cheapest car insurance for 60-year-olds looking for full coverage. The regional company is only available in 12 states and Washington, D.C., but it offers extras you may not find elsewhere. These include roadside assistance and locksmith service coverage. Erie earns strong customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power in regions where it writes policies, so it may be a good choice for shoppers who value service. However, Erie does not have a telematics program or robust digital tools, so it may not be the best choice for tech-savvy shoppers.

How 60-year-old drivers can save on car insurance

When approaching retirement age, budgeting can be essential for maintaining your quality of life. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of strategies that may help you save money on car insurance and take some of the pressure off your budget.

  • Improve your credit: In most states, your credit history can impact your car insurance premium. The difference in average rates between good and poor credit is extreme, with drivers who have poor credit paying roughly 73 percent more for full coverage than drivers with good credit. Although improving your credit may not be an overnight fix, doing so may net you hefty car insurance savings over time.  
  • Consider usage-based insurance: Many insurers now offer usage-based insurance policies, which could save you money if you don’t drive very much. Programs like pay-per-mile insurance may provide substantial savings for retired individuals who no longer have a daily commute. These types of programs can base rates partly on how often and far you drive.
  • Take advantage of a defensive driving discount: Many companies offer a defensive driving discount to eligible drivers. There is typically a fee to take the course (online or in person), but the discount might apply to your policy for three years after course completion. This discount is not available with every carrier, and eligibility details can vary. For more information, you may want to contact your insurance carrier directly.
  • Maintain a clean driving record: Car insurance rates are partially based on the statistical likelihood that you will be involved in an accident, so your driving record has a large impact on your premium. Those who are ticket- and accident-free enjoy some of the lowest average rates, and eligible drivers might earn a safe driving discount, too. On average, the fewer driving incidents you’ve had, the less likely you are to have more.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 60-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. 

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. 

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the age 60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.

Joshua Cox-Steib has two years of experience in writing for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, The Simple Dollar, Reviews.com, and more. His work has also been featured on such sites as MSN and BBB (Better Business Bureau). His insurance writing career has spanned across multiple product lines, with a primary focus on auto insurance, life insurance, and home insurance.

