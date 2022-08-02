Best car insurance in Mississippi for 2024

Best for military-focused options and benefits4.2 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,324 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: Although USAA has strict eligibility requirements (coverage is only available to active-duty military, veterans and qualifying family members), Mississippi has several military bases and installations. This could make USAA a contender for the best car insurance company for many drivers in the state. USAA offers unique military-focused benefits and options you might not find with other companies, including a discount for garaging your vehicle on base, and savings for putting your car in storage (which could come in handy during deployment). USAA also generally provides low average rates and consistently earns high third-party customer satisfaction scores.
Who USAA may be good for: Because of its unique benefits, cheap premiums and top-notch customer service, USAA could offer the best car insurance in MS for those who qualify.
