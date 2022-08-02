Best car insurance in Mississippi for 2024

The best car insurance companies in Mississippi include USAA, Progressive, State Farm, Nationwide and Allstate.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Mississippi

Bankrate has access to exclusive average premium data from analytics company Quadrant Information Services, and based on our research, the average full coverage premium in Mississippi is $1,771 per year; the annual minimum coverage premium is $446. However, car insurance companies in Mississippi can use more than a dozen rating factors to calculate your rate. As such, you could be paying more or less than the average. Still, you might use this information as a touchstone when requesting quotes.

Price is important, but it’s not the only consideration when looking for a company you can trust. To round out our search, we also reviewed third-party customer service scores reported by the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, complaints lodged with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and more. After our in-depth study, we found USAA, Progressive, State Farm, Nationwide and Allstate could be the best in Mississippi, depending on your needs.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
USAA
4.2
$1,324
$315
Progressive
4.4
$1,699
$501
State Farm
4.2
$1,395
$298
Nationwide
4.0
$1,506
$391
Allstate
3.9
$2,759
$554
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
Best for military-focused options and benefits

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 876/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,324 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: Although USAA has strict eligibility requirements (coverage is only available to active-duty military, veterans and qualifying family members), Mississippi has several military bases and installations. This could make USAA a contender for the best car insurance company for many drivers in the state. USAA offers unique military-focused benefits and options you might not find with other companies, including a discount for garaging your vehicle on base, and savings for putting your car in storage (which could come in handy during deployment). USAA also generally provides low average rates and consistently earns high third-party customer satisfaction scores.

Who USAA may be good for: Because of its unique benefits, cheap premiums and top-notch customer service, USAA could offer the best car insurance in MS for those who qualify.

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for digital tools

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 836/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,699 for full coverage
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive is a forerunner in the industry when it comes to tech. The company’s Name Your Price Tool allows online shoppers to key in their desired budget, and the website will tailor a coverage package that meets (or comes close to meeting) that driver’s budget. Progressive was also among the first companies to embrace telematics through its Snapshot program (available to Mississippi drivers). Tech-savvy drivers may also enjoy Progressive’s highly-rated mobile app, where you can buy your policy, download digital ID cards, make payments, make policy changes and more.

Who Progressive may be good for: Progressive’s Name Your Price tool might appeal to drivers new to insurance or those looking for budget-friendly coverage options.

Read full Progressive Insurance review

Best for cheap rates

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 847/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,395 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: Out of all the Mississippi auto insurance companies we evaluated, State Farm was among the cheapest for both minimum and full coverage policies. Based on average full coverage premiums from Quadrant Information Services, State Farm is also 25 percent cheaper for Mississippi drivers with a speeding ticket than the state speeding ticket average. The company’s generally affordable average rates for a broad segment of drivers is one of the reasons why we named State Farm the best auto insurance company for high-risk drivers in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm could be an excellent choice for budget-conscious drivers who enjoy the personal touch that a local agent can provide.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for telematics

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,506 for full coverage
Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide offers not one but two telematics options — SmartRide and SmartMiles. SmartRide is a more traditional telematics program that can offer savings for safe drivers if they agree to plug a tracking device into their vehicles. Nationwide policyholders can save up to 10 percent just by signing up for SmartRide. With the company’s pay-per-mile SmartMiles program, your monthly rate fluctuates based on how much you drive, which could lead to significant savings if you put fewer miles than average on your vehicle.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Mississippians interested in paying rates based on the number of miles they drive each month (or their overall driving habits) might want to explore Nationwide’s telematic options.

Read full Nationwide Insurance review

Best for robust endorsements

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 832/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,759 for full coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate’s average premiums are much higher than the state average, but it may still offer the best car insurance in Mississippi when it comes to coverage add-ons. Outside of the typical options you’d expect, Allstate offers a robust vehicle protection plan for eligible vehicles. Drivers might add Extended Vehicle Care, which acts like an extended warranty. Excess Wear & Tear coverage is also available, which could cover lease fees associated with minor vehicle damage when you turn your car back into the dealership.

Who Allstate may be good for: Drivers who are less concerned with price and would rather spend more to have the peace of mind a robust car insurance policy can provide might find Allstate the company for them.

Read full Allstate Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Mississippi

To help you choose the best car insurance for your needs, Bankrate took a close look at average rates provided by Quadrant Information Services. We also looked at other factors that may be important to you, such as the number of available discounts and the quality of a company's customer service. Taking these and other factors into consideration, we developed a rating method called the Bankrate Score.

Each company we review earns a Bankrate Score between 0.0 and 5.0, with higher numbers indicating a company that excels across all parameters, from digital availability to affordable rates. You can use the Bankrate Scores to help you evaluate the companies you are considering when shopping for car insurance.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Mississippi drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Mississippi

As you begin the process of gathering quotes for your car insurance in Mississippi, there are a few considerations you may want to keep in mind. It's worth taking the time to think about your priorities when looking for the policy that meets your needs best.

New

News that affects Mississippi drivers

Mississippi has the dubious distinction of having more uninsured motorists than any other state in the U.S., according to data sourced from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). Nearly 30 percent of Mississippi's drivers are on the road without having a valid insurance policy, according to the Triple-I. The takeaway for drivers in the state? It's worth considering adding uninsured/underinsured coverage to your premium. This optional coverage would pay for damages or medical costs if you are involved in an accident that is caused by an uninsured driver, or if you are in a hit-and-run accident.

How much is car insurance in Mississippi?

The average cost of auto insurance in Mississippi is $1,771 annually for full coverage, while minimum coverage costs an average of $446 a year. These averages are well below the national averages, which work out to $622 for minimum and $2,014 for full coverage. These rates are not far from neighboring states such as Alabama, which has averages of $1,843 and $441. Louisiana, on the other hand, has much higher rates: $2,909 for full coverage and $805 for minimum. This may be partly because of the state's reputation for violent weather.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Mississippi

If you request personalized quotes, you’ll get a more accurate understanding of how your personal rating factors influence your premium. Begin estimating your personalized rates using our tool below.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

