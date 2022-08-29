Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Average cost of car insurance in Mississippi for 2024

Car insurance in Mississippi costs an average of $446 for minimum and $1,771 for full coverage.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Maggie Kempken
Edited by
Maggie Kempken
Updated Jul 24, 2023
How much is car insurance in Mississippi?

There are a number of factors that determine Mississippi car insurance rates. Not only will your carrier consider your age, city and coverage options, it will also calculate rates based on your driving record, gender, marital status and credit-based insurance score. Drivers in Mississippi pay an average of $446 a year for minimum coverage, and $1,771 per year if you opt for full coverage. The average cost of insurance in the U.S. for a full coverage policy is $2,014, about 14 percent higher than Mississippi's average rates.

Avg. minimum coverage premium in Mississippi Avg. annual full coverage premium in Mississippi
$446 $1,771
Mississippi car insurance rates by city

Where you live plays a role in determining the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi. Often, car insurance rates are higher in urban areas where congested traffic makes accidents more likely. This is also true in Mississippi, where the state's largest city, Jackson, has a higher-than average rate for car insurance. Note, however, that other factors may influence your rate as much as or more than your location. Here are the average rates for the state's five largest cities, with a notation on whether they are higher or lower than the average MS car insurance rates.

Mississippi city Avg. annual full coverage premium Percentage change from Mississippi avg. annual full coverage premium
Biloxi $1,801 2%
Gulfport $1,818 3%
Hattiesburg $1,705 -4%
Jackson $1,938 9%
Southaven $1,780 1%

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Mississippi

In addition to location, age and gender play a role in most states in determining your rate. Since statistics show that teen drivers are the most likely age group to be involved in an accident, they tend to pay a higher rate for their coverage. Rates (on average) go down gradually as drivers enter their twenties, and continue to drop until they reach their seventies. Car insurance rates in Mississippi are also impacted by gender, with female drivers paying less, on average, then their male counterparts.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in Mississippi Average annual full coverage premium in Mississippi
Age 16* $315 $3,780
Age 18 $485 $5,820
Age 20 $352 $4,225
Age 25 $197 $2,364
Age 30 $162 $1,941
Age 40 $149 $1,791
Age 50 $136 $1,634
Age 60 $131 $1,572
Age 70 $141 $1,694

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in Mississippi Average annual full coverage premium in Mississippi
Age 16* $266 $3,196
Age 18 $396 $4,749
Age 20 $286 $3,431
Age 25 $176 $2,117
Age 30 $156 $1,868
Age 40 $146 $1,752
Age 50 $134 $1,611
Age 60 $129 $1,553
Age 70 $138 $1,659

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.

Cost considerations for young drivers in Mississippi

Mississippi law mandates that young drivers aged 16 and 17 must be on the policy held by their parents or legal guardians. Once they reach the age of 18, they can purchase their own policy. But this may not make financial sense, since their coverage is likely to be cheaper if they stay on their parents' policy as long as they can. As long as they maintain a clean driving record, their car insurance rates should gradually decline as they get older.

Age Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Mississippi Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Mississippi
Age 16 $3,488 N/A*
Age 17 $3,268 N/A*
Age 18 $3,011 $5,285
Age 19 $2,715 $4,083
Age 20 $2,617 $3,828

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ or legal guardian’s policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Mississippi?

Insurers prefer to provide coverage for drivers who rarely make claims, so you are likely to earn the lowest rates if you have a clean driving record. How much is car insurance in Mississippi if you have some dings on your license? It's likely to increase, even after just a single speeding ticket. The most serious infraction, and the one that will probably raise your rate the most, is a DUI conviction. Mississippi takes DUIs seriously, and you are likely to face fines and other penalties as well as a sharply increased car insurance rate. If you have several driving infractions on your record, you may be deemed a high-risk driver.

Driving incident Avg. annual full coverage premium in Mississippi Percentage increase from Mississippi avg. annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $1,771 0%
Speeding ticket $2,143 21%
Accident $2,659 50%
DUI $2,922 65%

Car insurance rates in Mississippi by credit tier

Another factor that may raise or lower your rate is your credit-based insurance score. Studies have shown that individuals with lower credit ratings tend to file more claims, which increases the risk for your car insurance company. According to our rate data, having a credit score that is considered poor could cost you up to 82 percent more for your car insurance—a steeper increase than a driver convicted of a DUI. If your credit is not great, you may want to consider working with a financial planner to take steps to increase your score.

Credit tier Avg. annual full coverage premium in Mississippi Percentage change from Mississippi average annual full coverage premium
Poor $3,232 82%
Average $1,936 9%
Good $1,771 0%
Excellent $1,544 -13%

Mississippi car insurance rates by vehicle type

Car insurance rates vary by make and model. If you drive a car that is relatively cheap to repair following an accident or mishap, you may pay less for your car insurance than a driver with an expensive sports car that has pricey, imported parts. That's something you may want to take into consideration when you are shopping for a new car. Here are some sample average car insurance costs in Mississippi for a range of vehicle types to help give you a sense of what you might pay for car insurance based on your car.

Vehicle Avg. annual full coverage premium in Mississippi
Toyota Camry $1,771
Ford F-150 $1,610
Honda Odyssey $1,539
BMW 330i $2,387
Toyota Prius $1,867

How to save on car insurance in Mississippi

While car insurance rates in Mississippi are typically lower than what other drivers pay across the country, it might be possible to save even more on your premiums by taking advantage of discounts. Some common discounts that many people qualify for include:

  • Safe driver: Ask the carrier if it offers a telematics program, where your driving habits are monitored via bluetooth or a device. If your driving meets certain standards, you may be eligible for additional discounts.
  • Multi-policy: If you purchase a homeowners or renters insurance policy from a carrier, ask about the discount to bundle your auto insurance, too, since this is often a significant way to save on your policy.
  • Claims-free: Many carriers offer a discount if you have gone a certain number of years without making any claims.
  • Military: Almost all carriers offer discounts to active-duty members of the military or veterans. If you are stationed at Camp Shelby, Keesler AFB or any Mississippi military base, be sure to ask if this discount is available.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Mississippi

Frequently asked questions

Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Senior Editor, Insurance