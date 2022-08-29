Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Mississippi for 2024
Car insurance in Mississippi costs an average of $446 for minimum and $1,771 for full coverage.
Bankrate's insurance editorial team, which includes licensed property and casualty agents, took a deep dive into the state of the car insurance industry in Mississippi. Based on our research and analysis of data obtained from Quadrant Information Services
What To Know First
Bankrate's insurance editorial team, which includes licensed property and casualty agents, took a deep dive into the state of the car insurance industry in Mississippi. Based on our research and analysis of data obtained from Quadrant Information Services, Mississippi drivers pay $446, on average, for the state's mandated minimum coverage. Full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance, costs an average of $1,771. That's significantly less than the national averages of $622 for minimum and $2,014 for full coverage, making Mississippi a relatively cheap state for car insurance.
- Based on our data, Jackson residents pay the most for full coverage car insurance: nine percent over the state average, or $1,938.
- Mississippi drivers under the age of 20 typically pay the most for their auto insurance, with 18-year-old males paying an average of $5,820 annually for full coverage.
- Earning a DUI in Mississippi could increase your average rate by 65 percent, to $2,922.
- Do you have an excellent credit rating? You may pay an average of 13 percent less than the state average for your car insurance policy.
How much is car insurance in Mississippi?
There are a number of factors that determine Mississippi car insurance rates. Not only will your carrier consider your age, city and coverage options, it will also calculate rates based on your driving record, gender, marital status and credit-based insurance score. Drivers in Mississippi pay an average of $446 a year for minimum coverage, and $1,771 per year if you opt for full coverage. The average cost of insurance in the U.S. for a full coverage policy is $2,014, about 14 percent higher than Mississippi's average rates.
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Mississippi
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Mississippi
|$446
|$1,771
Mississippi car insurance rates by city
Where you live plays a role in determining the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi. Often, car insurance rates are higher in urban areas where congested traffic makes accidents more likely. This is also true in Mississippi, where the state's largest city, Jackson, has a higher-than average rate for car insurance. Note, however, that other factors may influence your rate as much as or more than your location. Here are the average rates for the state's five largest cities, with a notation on whether they are higher or lower than the average MS car insurance rates.
|Mississippi city
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from Mississippi avg. annual full coverage premium
|Biloxi
|$1,801
|2%
|Gulfport
|$1,818
|3%
|Hattiesburg
|$1,705
|-4%
|Jackson
|$1,938
|9%
|Southaven
|$1,780
|1%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Mississippi
In addition to location, age and gender play a role in most states in determining your rate. Since statistics show that teen drivers are the most likely age group to be involved in an accident, they tend to pay a higher rate for their coverage. Rates (on average) go down gradually as drivers enter their twenties, and continue to drop until they reach their seventies. Car insurance rates in Mississippi are also impacted by gender, with female drivers paying less, on average, then their male counterparts.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Mississippi
|Average annual full coverage premium in Mississippi
|Age 16*
|$315
|$3,780
|Age 18
|$485
|$5,820
|Age 20
|$352
|$4,225
|Age 25
|$197
|$2,364
|Age 30
|$162
|$1,941
|Age 40
|$149
|$1,791
|Age 50
|$136
|$1,634
|Age 60
|$131
|$1,572
|Age 70
|$141
|$1,694
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Mississippi
|Average annual full coverage premium in Mississippi
|Age 16*
|$266
|$3,196
|Age 18
|$396
|$4,749
|Age 20
|$286
|$3,431
|Age 25
|$176
|$2,117
|Age 30
|$156
|$1,868
|Age 40
|$146
|$1,752
|Age 50
|$134
|$1,611
|Age 60
|$129
|$1,553
|Age 70
|$138
|$1,659
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Mississippi
Mississippi law mandates that young drivers aged 16 and 17 must be on the policy held by their parents or legal guardians. Once they reach the age of 18, they can purchase their own policy. But this may not make financial sense, since their coverage is likely to be cheaper if they stay on their parents' policy as long as they can. As long as they maintain a clean driving record, their car insurance rates should gradually decline as they get older.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Mississippi
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Mississippi
|Age 16
|$3,488
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,268
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,011
|$5,285
|Age 19
|$2,715
|$4,083
|Age 20
|$2,617
|$3,828
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ or legal guardian’s policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Mississippi?
Insurers prefer to provide coverage for drivers who rarely make claims, so you are likely to earn the lowest rates if you have a clean driving record. How much is car insurance in Mississippi if you have some dings on your license? It's likely to increase, even after just a single speeding ticket. The most serious infraction, and the one that will probably raise your rate the most, is a DUI conviction. Mississippi takes DUIs seriously, and you are likely to face fines and other penalties as well as a sharply increased car insurance rate. If you have several driving infractions on your record, you may be deemed a high-risk driver.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Mississippi
|Percentage increase from Mississippi avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,771
|0%
|Speeding ticket
|$2,143
|21%
|Accident
|$2,659
|50%
|DUI
|$2,922
|65%
Car insurance rates in Mississippi by credit tier
Another factor that may raise or lower your rate is your credit-based insurance score. Studies have shown that individuals with lower credit ratings tend to file more claims, which increases the risk for your car insurance company. According to our rate data, having a credit score that is considered poor could cost you up to 82 percent more for your car insurance—a steeper increase than a driver convicted of a DUI. If your credit is not great, you may want to consider working with a financial planner to take steps to increase your score.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Mississippi
|Percentage change from Mississippi average annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$3,232
|82%
|Average
|$1,936
|9%
|Good
|$1,771
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,544
|-13%
Mississippi car insurance rates by vehicle type
Car insurance rates vary by make and model. If you drive a car that is relatively cheap to repair following an accident or mishap, you may pay less for your car insurance than a driver with an expensive sports car that has pricey, imported parts. That's something you may want to take into consideration when you are shopping for a new car. Here are some sample average car insurance costs in Mississippi for a range of vehicle types to help give you a sense of what you might pay for car insurance based on your car.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Mississippi
|Toyota Camry
|$1,771
|Ford F-150
|$1,610
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,539
|BMW 330i
|$2,387
|Toyota Prius
|$1,867
How to save on car insurance in Mississippi
While car insurance rates in Mississippi are typically lower than what other drivers pay across the country, it might be possible to save even more on your premiums by taking advantage of discounts. Some common discounts that many people qualify for include:
- Safe driver: Ask the carrier if it offers a telematics program, where your driving habits are monitored via bluetooth or a device. If your driving meets certain standards, you may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Multi-policy: If you purchase a homeowners or renters insurance policy from a carrier, ask about the discount to bundle your auto insurance, too, since this is often a significant way to save on your policy.
- Claims-free: Many carriers offer a discount if you have gone a certain number of years without making any claims.
- Military: Almost all carriers offer discounts to active-duty members of the military or veterans. If you are stationed at Camp Shelby, Keesler AFB or any Mississippi military base, be sure to ask if this discount is available.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Mississippi
