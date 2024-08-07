At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Every state except New Hampshire requires that drivers maintain active car insurance coverage in order to drive legally. If you are driving without insurance, you run the risk of facing penalties that include fines, loss of your driver’s license and potentially jail time. If you are found to be at fault for an accident while driving uninsured, you may also be required to pay for the other party’s vehicle damage and medical expenses out of pocket. Plus, securing car insurance in the future after a lapse in coverage may be even more expensive.

Can you drive without insurance?

Most states require you to purchase at least a minimum amount of car insurance coverage types and limits to drive legally. Although the mandatory minimum coverage levels differ by state, most states require at least the following types:

Bodily injury liability: This covers medical costs for anyone you injure in an at-fault auto accident. Coverage limits can vary, and if your limits are too low, you may have to cover the additional injury-related costs out of pocket.

This covers medical costs for anyone you injure in an at-fault auto accident. Coverage limits can vary, and if your limits are too low, you may have to cover the additional injury-related costs out of pocket. Property damage liability: This part of your policy covers damage to the other driver’s vehicle and any other property damaged by the accident (such as a fence or light post).

Some states also have other requirements, such as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments coverage or personal injury protection (PIP). The latter two cover your medical costs and those of your passengers and are mandatory in some states, but optional in others.

In many states, though, you can satisfy a similar “financial responsibility law” in another way, like posting a bond or showing proof of self-insurance. While these methods allow you to drive without car insurance, they are usually considerably more expensive than purchasing a policy. Even in New Hampshire, the only state that doesn’t require drivers to purchase insurance in order to legally drive, buying car insurance is typically more affordable than the alternative of proving financial responsibility without an insurance policy.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Penalties for driving without insurance

If you drive without auto insurance, you’re likely to face consequences. The severity of these penalties depends on a number of factors, including the state you are in when it happens and whether this is your first or a repeat offense. It also depends on whether your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles gets automatic reports from insurance companies when a policy lapses or is canceled.

DMV notification

In many states, insurance companies report directly to the DMV (or similar agency) when an auto insurance policy is opened, canceled or non-renewed. If your state has this type of reporting system, the DMV may suspend your license or registration as soon as your insurance company reports that your coverage has lapsed.

Lightbulb I let my insurance lapse a couple of years ago and they suspended my drivers license. I had to pay a penalty (and have insurance) in order to renew my registration. I don’t remember how much the penalty was, but I remember them telling me if it happened again it would be $500. Luckily I didn’t get pulled over or get in an accident…lesson learned though. Reddit user, r/Jacksonville



Getting pulled over without insurance

In most states, if you are pulled over for the first time without auto insurance, there will be a fine. In California, for example, you could pay $100 to $200 in base fines plus penalty fees for a first offense. Other states, such as Florida, will also suspend your driver’s license and registration and require you to pay fees to have them reinstated.

In some states, including California, the law enforcement officer who pulls you over has the right to impound your vehicle for lack of insurance if he or she deems it necessary. You would then be responsible for towing fees and other costs involved and might not be able to get your vehicle back until you can show proof you have auto insurance. You may also be required to file an SR-22 certificate in some states, which states that you are now carrying the required minimum coverage.

Once you have been cited for not having auto insurance, you may also find that the cost of car insurance — which you’ll have to buy to get your license reinstated or your car out of the impound lot — is higher than if you had a policy all along, because insurance companies may view you as a higher-risk driver.

Lightbulb First-hand insights: Does law enforcement always check insurance? In some states, police will ask to see proof of insurance along with your license and registration during any traffic stop. But we found that some users on Reddit report not always being asked to show their insurance card at traffic stops. Here’s what members of law enforcement had to say about how, when and how often they ask for drivers’ insurance information. One user on r/AskLE, a subreddit where law enforcement members give answers to users’ anonymous questions, said, “Insurance is my bread and butter. I can give a pass for expired tags as at the end of the day you’re only screwing over the government, but no insurance is an immediate citation. I absolutely hate working a wreck and having to tell some poor person sorry about your car getting totaled but the at-fault driver didn’t feel like having insurance so it’s on you. I stop every single vehicle that doesn’t have insurance attached to the return and if they can’t provide me a valid proof I cite every time.” But another user confirmed that police don’t always ask drivers for their insurance card outright — for a very simple reason. “Some states we can pull it from DMV information,” they explained. “I usually don’t care about a paper registration card either unless NCIC is down and I can’t run it.” The bottom line: If you’re pulled over by police, assume that they’ll verify your insurance status, whether by asking to see your insurance card or by checking DMV records.



Getting into an accident without insurance

If you get into an accident without auto insurance, the consequences may be ever more severe. You will be subject to all the penalties described above and are more likely to have your license suspended and your vehicle impounded. If you are involved in a serious accident and not properly insured, you will likely be required to file an SR-22 or FR-44 with your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

If you caused injuries or property damage as a result of the accident, you could find yourself facing high out-of-pocket costs as well. One primary purpose of auto insurance is to protect you from being on the hook for the cost of accidents you cause. Without that essential coverage, you could be legally responsible for tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars — and if someone needs ongoing medical care as the result of the accident, your financial obligations could extend years past the initial incident and drain your finances.

How do you get car insurance when you are uninsured?

If you have been driving without auto insurance, you should consider purchasing a policy as soon as possible. This will not only ensure that you meet your state’s requirements for legal driving but can also help protect you from the financial fallout of causing an accident.

You may not be eligible for the lowest premium because driving without insurance puts you in a higher-risk category. On average, drivers with a lapse in coverage pay $2,329 per year for full coverage and $633 per year for state minimum coverage, according to August 2024 data from Quadrant Information Services. Compared to the average annual cost of car insurance for drivers with continuous insurance, that’s an increase of between 15 and 21 percent.

But finding cheap car insurance after a lapse isn’t impossible. The following strategies could help you find auto insurance while you’re uninsured:

Compare rates: Not all insurers treat a coverage lapse the same. Getting quotes from a variety of car insurance companies is usually the most helpful strategy for finding a competitive price.

Not all insurers treat a coverage lapse the same. Getting quotes from a variety of car insurance companies is usually the most helpful strategy for finding a competitive price. Consider a nonstandard insurer: Some insurance companies specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers. If you drove without insurance for a significant period of time or have one or more convictions for driving with no insurance, you may have better results getting quotes from a nonstandard company.

Some insurance companies specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers. If you drove without insurance for a significant period of time or have one or more convictions for driving with no insurance, you may have better results getting quotes from a nonstandard company. Be honest: If you were previously uninsured, don’t try to tell your new provider that you already had insurance. They’ll verify your details when it comes time to finalize the policy, and if you don’t currently have insurance, they’ll find out.

Frequently asked questions