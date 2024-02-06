At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Driving without insurance may seem like an easy way to save money, but the consequences can be serious. Even if you are not at fault in an accident, driving without insurance can lead to financial and legal troubles. In some states, car insurance is not mandatory, but drivers can still be held accountable for damages or injuries they cause in an accident. Here’s why it’s important to have car insurance and what to do in case of an accident without it.

Driving without insurance

An auto accident can be something as small as a ding on your bumper to something much more dangerous and devastating. Accidents are a huge reason why it’s important (and required in most states) to carry car insurance. However, driving without insurance can have serious financial and legal consequences in an accident.

At-fault accidents without insurance

If you are at fault for an accident and have insurance, your policy will likely cover accident-related damages up to your coverage limits. However, if you cause an accident while driving without insurance, you may face steep out-of-pocket expenses and other headaches, including but not limited to:

Repair and replacement costs: You are typically financially responsible for the damages you caused in an accident. That includes repairing or replacing any vehicles and property.

You are typically financially responsible for the damages you caused in an accident. That includes repairing or replacing any vehicles and property. Medical expenses: If the other driver, their passengers or anyone outside your vehicle was injured in the accident you are at fault for, you might be responsible for paying for their medical expenses.

If the other driver, their passengers or anyone outside your vehicle was injured in the accident you are at fault for, you might be responsible for paying for their medical expenses. Legal fees: If you cannot pay for the damages you caused, the other driver could potentially sue you for compensation. It is possible you would need to pay for their legal fees and court judgements against you.

If you cannot pay for the damages you caused, the other driver could potentially sue you for compensation. It is possible you would need to pay for their legal fees and court judgements against you. License suspension or revocation: Most states will likely suspend your license for driving without insurance. And if you have been caught driving without insurance before, your license may even be revoked.

Most states will likely suspend your license for driving without insurance. And if you have been caught driving without insurance before, your license may even be revoked. Required forms: Some states may require that you have an SR-22 or FR-44 on file with your DMV before reinstating your license. These forms prove to the state that you are maintaining auto insurance coverage. You will need to obtain car insurance at this point since these forms are filed directly by insurance companies.

Some states may require that you have an SR-22 or FR-44 on file with your DMV before reinstating your license. These forms prove to the state that you are maintaining auto insurance coverage. You will need to obtain car insurance at this point since these forms are filed directly by insurance companies. Vehicle impounding: The officer who arrives on the scene may choose to tow and impound your vehicle if you were driving without insurance.

The officer who arrives on the scene may choose to tow and impound your vehicle if you were driving without insurance. Fines: You will most likely have to pay a fine if you are caught driving without insurance, which could be steep depending on the details of your accident.

You will most likely have to pay a fine if you are caught driving without insurance, which could be steep depending on the details of your accident. Jail time: A first offense may not land you in jail, but multiple incidents of driving without insurance might increase the chances of a jail sentence.

A first offense may not land you in jail, but multiple incidents of driving without insurance might increase the chances of a jail sentence. More expensive insurance: Insurance companies tend to view drivers who have caused accidents as higher risk. The same goes for those who have had a lapse in coverage. This means you’ll likely be paying higher premiums than the average driver pays for insurance.

Although some drivers have medical payments or PIP coverage to help cover medical costs, if you are found liable for an accident, the injured party or their insurance company may try to recoup those costs from you.

Not-at-fault accidents without insurance

If you are involved in an accident but did not cause it — perhaps you are rear-ended by another driver — not having insurance can still be problematic.

License suspension or revocation: You can potentially lose your license even if you are not at fault for an accident. If police are called to the scene, your state will most likely require you to submit proof of insurance. If you are unable to do so, your license could be suspended.

You can potentially lose your license even if you are not at fault for an accident. If police are called to the scene, your state will most likely require you to submit proof of insurance. If you are unable to do so, your license could be suspended. Fines: If your state fines drivers who don’t have insurance coverage, you may have to pay despite not causing the accident.

If your state fines drivers who don’t have insurance coverage, you may have to pay despite not causing the accident. Vehicle impounding: A law enforcement officer may decide to impound your vehicle once they discover that you were driving without insurance, regardless of fault.

A law enforcement officer may decide to impound your vehicle once they discover that you were driving without insurance, regardless of fault. Out-of-pocket expenses: Vehicle damage is not always the result of collisions on the road. A tree limb could fall on your vehicle, for example, or your car could be stolen. If you do not have an insurance policy that includes optional comprehensive coverage for these non-collision incidents, you will be responsible for the necessary repairs or replacement of the vehicle.

Accidents in states that don’t require car insurance

While most states in the U.S. require drivers to have car insurance, there are a couple of exceptions. New Hampshire and Virginia do not legally mandate motorists to carry car insurance. However, drivers in these states can still be held accountable for any personal injury or property damage they cause in an accident.

At-fault auto accidents

In places like New Hampshire and Virginia, where car insurance isn’t a requirement, drivers can still be held responsible for any damages or injuries they cause in an accident. If you’re at fault and do not have car insurance in either of those states, it could lead to a suspension of your license and registration, and you might be responsible for your own medical expenses if you were injured. If the other party’s insurance doesn’t fully cover the costs and you lack insurance, you could find yourself shouldering their remaining expenses.

Not at-fault accidents

If you’re involved in an accident but not at fault and do not have car insurance, the other party generally needs to compensate you for your losses. However, without mandatory insurance, you might face difficulties getting compensated, especially if the at-fault driver lacks adequate insurance or has none at all. You may need to consider legal action to recoup your losses, which can be a long and unpredictable process.

Even in regions that operate under no-fault insurance rules, drivers are still held accountable for any property damage they cause. If you live in a no-fault state and you’re not at fault for an accident, your own insurance might cover your medical costs, while the property damage would still be the responsibility of the at-fault driver.

What steps should be taken after an accident involving an uninsured driver?

A car accident, no matter how minor, is always a stressful event — which can be made worse if one party does not have insurance. Here’s what to do after an accident with a driver who does not have insurance:

Check for injuries: Seek medical attention immediately, even if you don’t see any visible injuries. Document the incident: Take pictures of the scene, the damage to your vehicle, and any injuries. Gather information from witnesses and keep a log of your medical treatments and how the incident affects your daily life. Be sure to take note of the incident while it is still fresh in your mind. Report the accident: File a police report as soon as possible. Then, report the accident to your insurance company. If you have uninsured motorist coverage, this can help cover the damage costs. It can also be helpful to get the other driver’s contact information, even if they do not have insurance. Consult an attorney: Consider consulting an attorney who specializes in uninsured motorist cases. They can help you explore all possible avenues for compensation and navigate the legal process. This step is optional, but could be useful if you find yourself facing high out-of-pocket costs not covered by your insurance policy.

What is uninsured motorist coverage and how does it work?

You can safeguard yourself and your passengers financially against drivers who do not have insurance by adding uninsured motorist coverage to your car insurance policy.

This endorsement covers your injuries or any damage to your vehicle, and covers hit-and-runs. Considering that about 14 percent of drivers across the country don’t have insurance (a figure that’s even higher in certain states), having this coverage can save you from incurring substantial costs in the event of an accident. In some states, uninsured motorist coverage is a part of your minimum coverage requirements, so there is a chance you already have it on your policy.

Without uninsured motorist coverage, you could be forced to pay for your medical bills and vehicle repairs if the at-fault driver is unable to do so. Uninsured motorist coverage typically comes in two types: Bodily Injury (UMBI), which covers medical costs, and Property Damage (UMPD), which pays for car repairs. The exact coverage can vary depending on the state, so it’s crucial to review your policy or speak with your insurance provider.

Uninsured motorist coverage is often lumped with underinsured motorist coverage, but they are two different types of coverage. While uninsured motorist coverage is for accidents where the at-fault driver does not have an active auto insurance policy, underinsured motorist coverage will cover you if a driver hits you but doesn’t have enough car insurance to pay for your damages.

How to find affordable car insurance

Although choosing to go without insurance may save you money in the short term, if you are the cause of an accident without insurance, you might find yourself liable for thousands of dollars of medical care, property damage or legal expenses. Plus, an insurance gap can lead to higher average rates.

If budget is your primary concern, there are ways to save on your car insurance:

Compare multiple policy quotes. Get quotes from several insurance providers to compare prices, coverage options and discounts before making a purchase. That way, you can have greater peace of mind that you are not overpaying for your coverage. Ask about discounts. If you are looking for the best price, inquire about available discounts. You may qualify for a better rate with discounts for safe driving or bundling multiple policies. Always drive safely. Generally, drivers without accidents on their records qualify for lower insurance premiums. Maintaining a clean record can help you avoid surcharges on your policy. Safe driving behaviors could also mean saving extra money by using a telematics device that tracks your driving and earns you a discount. Find the right coverage for your needs. It is equally important to not over-insure yourself as it is to avoid underinsuring yourself. Speak with a licensed insurance agent about your situation to understand your coverage needs. If you are comfortable carrying higher deductibles, for example, and paying more out of pocket in a claim, increasing your comprehensive and collision deductibles may be worth considering to save on car insurance costs. Reviewing your liability and medical coverage is also worth considering to find the right coverage at the best price.

Frequently asked questions