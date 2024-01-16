At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

There are a number of reasons a person may have their driver’s license suspended, from repeated traffic violations to being caught driving without insurance or being cited for driving while under the influence. No matter the reason for your license suspension, most insurance companies will view you as a higher-risk driver. As a result, you can expect that insurance with a suspended license will carry a higher premium. If you are looking for insurance for a suspended license, there are options available as some carriers are willing to offer coverage while you work to get your license reinstated.

Bankrate can help you determine the best car insurance for a suspended license so you can start to get back on track.

Reasons why your license may be suspended

A suspension of a driver’s license results in the temporary withdrawal of your privilege to drive. Reasons for license suspension may vary by state, but some of the most common include:

Application of different state laws and the policies of the driver’s current insurer will establish the requirements that must be met for license reinstatement, as well as whether or not the cost of insurance will increase.

Consequences of a suspended license

Unlike revocation, which is permanent, you may be able to drive with a suspension after complying with certain insurance requirements; these vary from state to state.

The most common insurance requirements that a suspended driver must comply with are similar in most states. Some examples of these requirements include:

SR-22 requirements: An SR-22, often referred to as a certificate of financial responsibility, is not itself an insurance policy. It is a form that is typically filed with your state by your insurance company indicating that you are complying with the state’s minimum auto liability insurance requirements. If your license is suspended, you may need to file an SR-22. Not all carriers offer SR-22 filing, so you may need to switch to a carrier that provides this service.

An SR-22, often referred to as a certificate of financial responsibility, is not itself an insurance policy. It is a form that is typically filed with your state by your insurance company indicating that you are complying with the state’s minimum auto liability insurance requirements. If your license is suspended, you may need to file an SR-22. Not all carriers offer SR-22 filing, so you may need to switch to a carrier that provides this service. FR-44 requirements: Similar to an SR-22, an FR-44 form is required in only some states to demonstrate that you have secured and carry auto insurance with higher liability limits than those required by the state. An FR-44 may be required with suspensions involving alcohol or drugs and typically has much greater minimum liability requirements.

Similar to an SR-22, an FR-44 form is required in only some states to demonstrate that you have secured and carry auto insurance with higher liability limits than those required by the state. An FR-44 may be required with suspensions involving alcohol or drugs and typically has much greater minimum liability requirements. Insurance cancellation and nonrenewal: Though state laws vary, most policies do not permit auto insurers to cancel insurance unless there has been fraud or non-payment of premiums. On the other hand, auto insurers are usually permitted to refuse to renew coverage after a suspension. Nonrenewal does not have the same strict criteria as cancellation, so even if your policy is not canceled, your carrier may refuse to renew your policy when the term ends.

My license is suspended. Can I still get insurance?

A suspended license does not necessarily mean that a driver can not obtain insurance. Although you may not be able to drive, you will likely still need to maintain insurance on your vehicle to avoid a lapse in coverage. However, it may be more difficult to find insurance, especially at an affordable rate.

Seek non-standard providers

When you have a hardship or other form of restricted license, you will typically be considered to be a high-risk driver by most insurers. If your current insurance policy is canceled or nonrenewed, you may need to seek coverage from a high-risk insurance company. There are a number of auto insurance companies known for extending coverage to high-risk drivers. These may be worth exploring if you’re having difficulty finding coverage or need a carrier that will file an SR-22:

The General — This carrier is available in all 50 states and offers SR-22 filing.

This carrier is available in all 50 states and offers SR-22 filing. Geico — This company earned a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers. Keep in mind that options may be limited depending on the reasons for license suspension.

This company earned a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers. Keep in mind that options may be limited depending on the reasons for license suspension. Bristol West — Offers coverage options for high-risk drivers, including SR-22 and FR-44 filing.

Will a license suspension increase my car insurance rates?

Car insurance companies calculate a driver’s rates based on the likelihood that the driver will file a claim. Many of the reasons for license suspension may classify you as a high-risk driver and increase your rates accordingly.

How much and for how long a license suspension impacts your insurance may depend on a few different factors, including the reason your license was suspended in the first place, the carrier you choose, and your personal rating factors. For example, you will likely see a more significant rate increase for a suspension following multiple DUI convictions compared to a suspension due to medical reasons.

How to get cheap car insurance with a suspended license

Obtaining cheap auto coverage with a suspended license may require more research and effort, but many general cost-saving strategies still apply. You’ll likely want to start by comparing quotes from multiple companies to see which might give you the lowest rates for your circumstances.

Improve your credit score: Most states allow car insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining rates. Improving your credit score by paying bills on time and keeping your credit utilization ratio low may help you get lower rates.

Most states allow car insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining rates. Improving your credit score by paying bills on time and keeping your credit utilization ratio low may help you get lower rates. Maintain a clean driving record: Even if you have a few marks on your driving record, practicing safe habits and avoiding tickets and accidents may help you find low rates moving forward. Most insurance companies only consider speeding tickets and accidents for three to five years when determining rates.

Even if you have a few marks on your driving record, practicing safe habits and avoiding tickets and accidents may help you find low rates moving forward. Most insurance companies only consider speeding tickets and accidents for three to five years when determining rates. Look for discounts: As your circumstances change, you may be eligible for more car insurance discounts. If you’re exploring new carriers after a license suspension, you may also want to look for potential discounts with each option. Some common options include bundling discounts, paid-in-full discounts, defensive driving course savings and professional affiliation discounts.

As your circumstances change, you may be eligible for more car insurance discounts. If you’re exploring new carriers after a license suspension, you may also want to look for potential discounts with each option. Some common options include bundling discounts, paid-in-full discounts, defensive driving course savings and professional affiliation discounts. Explore a telematics program: Telematics programs track your driving in real-time and adjust your premium based on demonstrated driving habits. Enrolling in a telematics program may encourage you to practice safer driving and could save you money. Note that some companies may increase your rates if you demonstrate unsafe driving practices.

Telematics programs track your driving in real-time and adjust your premium based on demonstrated driving habits. Enrolling in a telematics program may encourage you to practice safer driving and could save you money. Note that some companies may increase your rates if you demonstrate unsafe driving practices. Adjust your coverage selections: Reducing your car insurance coverage types and limits will likely reduce your premium. If your license is suspended and nobody is driving your vehicle, you could consider maintaining just comprehensive coverage while your car is in storage.

Reducing your car insurance coverage types and limits will likely reduce your premium. If your license is suspended and nobody is driving your vehicle, you could consider maintaining just comprehensive coverage while your car is in storage. Adjust your deductibles: If you are still having difficulty affording car insurance, you could consider raising your deductibles, which would likely decrease your premium. However, most insurance experts recommend keeping your deductibles at a rate low enough that you could comfortably pay them out of pocket.

