Grace Kim

Insurance Contributor
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Insurance
Education EDUCATION
  • M.Sc in Corporate Communications, New York University

Highlights

  • Featured in Reviews.com

Experience

Grace Kim has two years of experience in writing for finance and insurance domains such as Bankrate and Reviews.com. She has written about auto, homeowners, renters and life insurance. She has spent most of her professional experience writing about finance and tech topics.

Grace's latest articles