Best cheap car insurance in Orlando for 2024
Best cheap car insurance companies in Orlando
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team began our search for the cheapest car insurance in Orlando by analyzing average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Based on our findings, the cheapest car insurance companies in Orlando include State Farm, Geico, Progressive and Allstate.
In addition to average annual premiums, we chose the best cheap companies based on coverage types and discounts offered, financial strength, J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, digital tools and more. These factors contribute to the Bankrate Score for each carrier, out of 5 possible points. We hope these Scores can help you compare the best Florida insurance companies based on the factors that are most important to you.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Florida region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|833/1,000
|$2,000
|$657
|State Farm
|4.2
|840/1,000
|$2,469
|$936
|Allstate
|3.8
|849/1,000
|$2,739
|$1,030
|Progressive
|4.2
|810/1,000
|$2,925
|$1,319
Geico
Geico offers some of the lowest average rates in Orlando, and policyholders may be able to take advantage of even more savings with potential discounts for students, bundling, military service and more. Drivers can also use Geico’s award-winning mobile app to easily manage their policy and claims and request roadside assistance. Geico came in just above the segment average in the Florida region of J.D. Power’s 2022 Auto Insurance Study, indicating that the carrier’s customer service may be on par with the industry as a whole.
State Farm
State Farm ranked above the Florida segment average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study. The carrier’s large number of insurance agents in the Orlando region may contribute to this high level of service. State Farm policyholders may save on their premiums with discounts for good students, safe drivers and two telematics programs. However, gap insurance is not available from State Farm, which may be a concern for drivers who finance their vehicles.
Allstate
Allstate earned the second-highest ranking for customer satisfaction in the Florida region of J.D. Power’s study. While it has some of the highest average rates on our list, Orlando drivers may appreciate the carrier’s high level of service, especially in Florida’s volatile insurance market. Allstate may appeal to safe drivers as it offers a safe driving bonus and $100 off your collision deductible for every year of accident-free driving. Allstate also stands out for its robust Drivewise telematics program. Drivewise participants may earn a lower premium for demonstrating safe driving, plus redeemable points for travel rewards, sweepstakes and more.
Progressive
Progressive offers a creative way to help budget-conscious shoppers find the cheapest rates in Orlando. With its Name Your Price, you can compare coverage options that best fit your budget. Progressive also offers a strong selection of add-on coverage options, like gap insurance, rideshare coverage and custom parts and equipment. However, Progressive’s average annual full and minimum coverage rates for car insurance in Orlando are higher than most of the other carriers on our list. It also scored below the industry average in the J.D. Power study, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience before purchasing coverage.
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Orlando
Locating the cheapest car insurance may be the first step to finding coverage within your budget, but keeping rates low over time may also require some work. To get and keep the cheapest car insurance, Orlando drivers may find the following tips useful:
- Shop and compare insurance providers. When searching for auto insurance, comparing quotes from multiple insurance providers is one of the best ways to find affordable rates. You might consider the types of coverage you need and compare carriers with the same coverage types to find the best rate. Shopping around and comparing rates before your policy renews or after a big life event may also help you see if you’re still getting the lowest rate possible year after year.
- Maintain a clean driving record. Insurance companies calculate your premiums based on your level of risk. The more likely you are to file a claim, the higher risk you typically pose. Since poor driving habits indicate a higher likelihood of filing a claim, your insurance rates may increase significantly following violations like speeding tickets and accidents. Avoiding moving violations may help keep your rates steady.
- Check rates before you move. If you plan to move to another city in Florida, comparing rates by ZIP code before you decide on a destination may help you find significant savings. Each city has different rates, and some ZIP codes may be more affordable than others.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Score
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.