Average cost of car insurance in Florida in 2024

Florida car insurance rates tend to be on the higher side — the average cost is $3,138 for full coverage and $1,128 for minimum coverage, according to Bankrate’s research. 

Updated Sep 21, 2023
On This Page

How much is car insurance in Florida? 

Car insurance rates in Florida are typically not cheap. To calculate what Floridians can expect to pay, Bankrate analyzed premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Our findings show that Florida drivers pay an average of $3,183 for full coverage and $1,128 for minimum coverage. Both amounts are significantly higher than the national average cost of car insurance.

Key takeaways

  • In Florida, full coverage car insurance costs an average of $265 per month, while minimum coverage is $94 per month.
  • Full coverage car insurance in Florida costs 37 percent more than the average cost of car insurance nationwide.
  • Minimum coverage car insurance in Florida costs around 45 percent more than the national average.
  • Men often pay more for insurance coverage than women, but that gap starts to close around age 30 for Florida drivers.

Florida car insurance rates by city

Your ZIP code influences the premium you will pay for car insurance because accident frequency and crime rates vary by city. Even though car insurance is generally expensive in Florida, the following table demonstrates how rates in some of the most populous cities differ. For example, you may save more by living in Orlando or St. Petersburg than by living in Tampa or Miami.

Florida city Avg. monthly full coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium Percentage change from FL avg. annual full coverage premium
Miami $290 $3,483 9%
Tampa $273 $3,281 3%
Orlando $239 $2,870 -10%
St. Petersburg $250 $3,003 -6%
Fort Lauderdale $266 $3,197 -0%
Pembroke Pines $266 $3,192 -0%
Hollywood $274 $3,283 3%
Clearwater $240 $2,874 -10%
Pompano Beach $279 $3,350 -5%
Palm Coast $229 $2,753 -14%
Keep in mind: Florida’s sunny beaches make ideal vacation destinations, but living along the coast could put your home and vehicle in the direct path of a hurricane. Folks living in hurricane zones may want to consider adding comprehensive coverage to their car insurance policies to help pay for vehicle repairs or replacements in the wake of a storm. 

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Florida 

The average cost of car insurance in Florida can also vary by age and gender. Teen drivers usually pay significantly more than other age groups due to their lack of driving experience and higher likelihood of accidents, with rates stabilizing around 25 years old. From 30 on, car insurance rates in Florida generally decrease with age for drivers with a clean driving record. 

Age Average annual full coverage premium in Florida Average minimum coverage premium in FL
Age 16* $7,113 $2,527
Age 18 $10,260 $3,474
Age 20 $7,431 $2,434
Age 25 $4,117 $1,328
Age 30 $3,405 $1,141
Age 40 $3,169 $3,198
Age 50 $2,981 $1,020
Age 60 $2,929 $1,009
Age 70 $3,131 $1,083

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Age Average annual full coverage premium in Florida Average minimum coverage premium in Florida
Age 16* $6,363 $2,442
Age 18 $8,678 $3,222
Age 20 $6,239 $2,251
Age 25 $3,919 $1,418
Age 30 $3,371 $1,234
Age 40 $3,198 $1,175
Age 50 $2,997 $1,066
Age 60 $2,906 $1,031
Age 70 $3,190 $1,126

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Bankrate’s take: Car insurance rates are a calculation of risk. The more of a risk you pose to your insurance provider, the more they will likely charge you for your premium. Statistically, men have more serious car accidents and receive more moving violations like DUIs than females, which is why they often pay more for car insurance, regardless of age. 

Cost considerations for young drivers in Florida

As a young driver, whether or not you’re insured on your own policy plays a significant role in the cost of your coverage. On average, young drivers in Florida may save upwards of $1,000 by remaining on their parent’s policy while living with them.

Age Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in FL Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in FL Percent difference
Age 16 $6,738 N/A* N/A*
Age 17 $6,405 N/A* N/A*
Age 18 $6,117 $9,469 55%
Age 19 $5,247 $7,232 38%
Age 20 $5,017 $6,835 36%

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Florida?

Car insurance rates in Florida will also differ depending on each driver’s driving record. For example, someone with a speeding ticket pays around 18 percent more than the state average. Having a DUI costs about 63 percent more, while an accident could increase rates by over 38 percent compared to the average car insurance cost in Florida. 

Drivers with DUI convictions may have a harder time finding insurance, as not every insurance provider writes policies for drivers with DUIs. If you’re having trouble securing coverage, consider getting a quote from a Florida provider that specializes in high-risk auto insurance.  

Driving incident Avg. annual premium* in FL Percentage increase from FL avg. annual premium*
Clean driving record $3,183 0%
Speeding ticket conviction $3,769 18%
At-fault accident $4,395 38%
DUI conviction $5,175 63%

The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rateds reflected are for full coverage policies.

Car insurance rates in Florida by credit score

Your credit-based insurance score is another criterion for car insurance rates in Florida. Drivers with good credit generally pay the average, but having excellent credit could save around 16 percent. Those with average credit pay around 13 percent more than the state average. However, if you have poor credit, you could be looking at around a 100 percent higher premium than the average car insurance cost in Florida.

Credit tier Avg. annual premium* in FL Percentage change from FL average annual premium*
Poor $6,378 100%
Average $3,607 13%
Good $3,183 0%
Excellent $2,673 -16%

*Rates reflect full coverage policies.

Florida car insurance rates by vehicle type

With different safety features, crash test ratings, repair costs and other factors, the type of vehicle you drive will affect your Florida car insurance rates. Comparing the make and model when shopping for cars can help you stay within your budget. For instance, drivers pay less than the state average when buying a Honda Odyssey, Ford F-150 or Toyota Prius. But if you’re looking at a BMW 330i, for example, you can expect to pay more.

Vehicle Avg. annual premium* in FL
Toyota Camry $3,183
Ford F-150 $2,863
Honda Odyssey $2,907
BMW 330i $3,523
Toyota Prius $3,169

*Rates reflect full coverage policies.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Florida

With so many different factors involved in the cost of car insurance, it can be difficult to gauge what you can expect to pay for coverage. That’s why Bankrate created the handy tool below. After entering some basic information, you’ll be presented with a rough estimate of your insurance premium. While this is not an exact quote, it can give you a good idea so you can budget accordingly.

Methodology
How to save on car insurance in Florida

Florida may be one of the most expensive states in the country for car insurance, but there are a few things you can do that may help you save on your premium:

  • Shop for new quotes. Make it a habit to shop around for free online car insurance quotes at your renewal or after major life changes (like adding a teen driver or moving to a new ZIP code). Doing so may help to ensure that you receive the most competitive rate possible.
  • Take advantage of eligible discounts. It may be a good idea to ask your agent to review your policy for discounts or programs that could lower your bill. For example, you may be able to save on your car insurance if you install a telematics device in your car or complete an online defensive driving course.
  • Improve your credit score. Having a poor credit score in Florida can cause a large jump in car insurance costs. By paying your bills on time and only taking on debt you can make timely payments on, you could save on your Florida car insurance. 
  • Maintain a clean driving record. Traffic violations and auto accidents can quickly lead to sharp rate increases. Safe driving can help prevent these incidents and can also lead to discounts in some cases. Many insurers will reward clean driving records and claims-free policyholders with added savings. 

Frequently asked questions

Methodology 

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. 

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. 

Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan. 

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction and lapse in coverage.

Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base). For new vs used vehicles, we also included the following years in our calculations: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (base) and 2020.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parent’s policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy. 

Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
