Car insurance rates by credit score

What can I do to improve my credit score?

Enhancing your credit score is a vital aspect of managing your financial health effectively. Achieving a higher credit score could potentially unlock benefits such as loan approvals, more favorable interest rates and increased credit limits. For those whose credit scores are less than ideal, there are strategies that might assist in gradual improvement. The journey to build and boost your credit score can be time-consuming, but it's often worth the effort, especially since it could lead to reduced premiums on your car insurance. Should conventional insurance providers offer rates that don't align with your budget, investigating options from insurers that don't require a credit check might be worthwhile, provided such alternatives exist in your region. The steps outlined below are designed to guide you in enhancing your credit score.

Pay your bills on time

Timely payment of your bills plays a crucial role in shaping your credit-based insurance score. A pattern of late payments or credit delinquencies might signal to insurers a potential risk in financial management, possibly indicating a higher likelihood of claim submissions for minor damages. By making it a habit to settle your bills on or before their due dates, you could positively impact your credit and, consequently, your insurance scores.

Keep hard credit inquiries to a minimum

Credit inquiries come in two forms: hard checks and soft checks. Whenever you apply for a line of credit, the company considering you as a customer will pull your credit report, which constitutes a hard inquiry and does affect your score. When insurance companies review your credit in the quoting process, that is considered a soft inquiry and shouldn’t have an impact on your actual credit tier. Too many hard inquiries can have a negative impact on your score. If you are trying to build your credit, you may want to consider waiting to apply for a loan or line of credit.

Monitor your score regularly

Keeping a close eye on your credit score can be advantageous for multiple reasons. Being aware of your score enables you to take proactive measures toward improvement. Furthermore, routine checks of your credit reports can uncover errors or signs of identity theft early on. Spotting something amiss allows you to challenge and rectify any inaccuracies promptly.

Maintain old lines of credit

Maintaining long-standing credit accounts can be beneficial for your credit score, including the portion that influences your insurance rates. The duration of your credit history can contribute significantly to your score, accounting for 15 to 20 percent. Rather than closing an unused credit card, consider utilizing it sparingly and ensuring payments are made on time. This approach can help in fortifying your credit history and minimizing your credit utilization ratio, which is described below.

Be aware of your credit utilization ratio

In addition to the number of lines of credit you have, your credit utilization ratio will also impact your credit rating. Your credit utilization ratio is a measurement of how much credit you have available compared to how much you use. Although there is no set rule of how much of your credit you should be using, many finance professionals recommend that you utilize no more than 30 percent of your total available credit at any given time. If you are using more than 30 percent of your available credit, paying off some of your debt to bring your credit utilization score down may help improve your credit score and, in turn, your credit-based insurance score.