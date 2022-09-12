Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Maine in 2024
According to our analysis of average premiums, full coverage in Maine costs $941 per year and minimum coverage costs $225 per year.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
How much is car insurance in Maine?
Drivers in the Pine Tree State can take comfort in knowing Maine car insurance rates are typically much lower than the national average. At $941 per year, Maine has some of the cheapest average full coverage car insurance premiums in the country — around 53 percent less than the national average of $2,014. Minimum coverage policies are $225 a year on average, making Maine the second-cheapest state in this category (just behind Iowa). However, you could be paying more or less than the average depending on several factors personal to you.
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, analyzed premium data from Quadrant Information Services to determine the average cost of car insurance in Maine. Then, we reviewed insurers’ ratings from third parties like J.D. Power and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Finally, we took into account each company’s AM Best financial strength ratings, as well as each provider's available discounts, coverage options, perks and more to help drivers identify some of the best car insurance in ME for their needs.
Key takeaways
- Full coverage car insurance costs an average of $941 per year, while minimum coverage is $225 per year.
- A poor credit score may cause an increase in premiums by about 74 percent in Maine.
- In Maine, a driver with a DUI conviction may pay about 80 percent more on average than a driver with a clean record.
- Mainers in South Portland pay the lowest average rates of all the cities we analyzed.
- Eighteen-year-old male drivers on their own policy pay the highest premiums in Maine, at an average rate of $3,267 per year.
What would you like to do today?
Maine car insurance rates by city
The amount you pay for car insurance in Maine is based on several factors, including your ZIP code. Generally speaking, drivers who live in bigger cities tend to pay some of the highest premiums, likely due to a higher population density leading to increased accident frequency. However, Maine’s largest city (Portland) has less than 70,000 residents. Maine primarily consists of mostly small towns and rural areas, which could be one of the reasons behind its lower-than-average car insurance rates. Still, the table below showcases the slight variations in average premiums Mainers may pay from city to city.
|Maine city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from ME avg. annual full coverage premium
|Auburn
|$81
|$970
|3%
|Augusta
|$80
|$960
|2%
|Bangor
|$78
|$934
|-1%
|Gorham
|$76
|$907
|-4%
|Kennebunk
|$76
|$911
|-3%
|Lewiston
|$81
|$970
|3%
|Portland
|$78
|$936
|-1%
|Saco
|$75
|$901
|-4%
|South Portland
|$74
|$888
|-6%
|Windham
|$76
|$908
|-4%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Maine
Some states prohibit car insurance companies from using your age and gender when determining your car insurance premium — but not Maine. Due to their risky driving habits and inexperience behind the wheel, teens pay some of the highest car insurance rates. Additionally, men usually pay more than women, as they are statistically more likely to get into a car accident. However, the rate gap between genders tends to narrow as you age.
Note that the rates below refer to drivers on their own policy, aside from 16-year-olds, who must be added to their parents’ policy.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Maine
|Average minimum coverage premium in ME
|Age 16*
|$2,308
|$595
|Age 18
|$3,267
|$793
|Age 20
|$2,658
|$589
|Age 25
|$1,338
|$293
|Age 30
|$1,023
|$238
|Age 40
|$963
|$226
|Age 50
|$888
|$214
|Age 60
|$876
|$213
|Age 70
|$877
|$214
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Maine
|Average minimum coverage premium in Maine
|Age 16*
|$1,972
|$537
|Age 18
|$2,622
|$693
|Age 20
|$2,074
|$504
|Age 25
|$1,130
|$272
|Age 30
|$974
|$236
|Age 40
|$920
|$224
|Age 50
|$871
|$214
|Age 60
|$859
|$213
|Age 70
|$861
|$214
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Auto insurance providers in Maine factor a driver’s gender into their insurance rates, with men often paying more. Insurers point to the fact that men are statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behavior and get into more serious car accidents. However, insurers also look at a variety of personal demographics when setting car insurance premiums.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Maine
If you’re a parent with a younger driver in your household, you may be able to save money by listing your child on your policy as an additional driver rather than them purchasing a policy of their own. It is important to note, however, that most companies require that your child still lives at home for this to be possible. For more information, you may want to contact your company directly.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in ME
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in ME
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$2,140
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$1,983
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$1,828
|$2,945
|61%
|Age 19
|$1,638
|$2,516
|54%
|Age 20
|$1,576
|$2,366
|50%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Maine?
In Maine or anywhere else, your driving habits have a significant impact on your car insurance rates. Safer drivers typically pay the least for car insurance, while just one accident could push your full coverage up 42 percent, an increase of roughly $396 from the average cost of car insurance in Maine.
Generally, the more serious the incident, the higher the risk your insurance company may view you as. As such, different types of driving incidents can impact your rate more than others, as shown in the table below:
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in ME
|Percentage increase from ME avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$941
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,134
|21%
|At-fault accident
|$1,337
|42%
|DUI conviction
|$1,691
|80%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Maine by credit score
The average cost of car insurance in Maine can depend on your credit score. Statistics show that those with lower credit are more likely to file claims. To offset this risk, auto insurers usually charge these drivers more expensive premiums. In the table below, note that the average rate in Maine for a driver with poor credit is only slightly lower than for a driver with a DUI.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in ME
|Percentage change from ME average annual premium*
|Poor
|$1,640
|74%
|Average
|$1,019
|8%
|Good
|$941
|0%
|Excellent
|$842
|-11%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Maine car insurance rates by vehicle type
It may come as no surprise that your vehicle’s make and model can affect your Maine car insurance rates. Usually, sports cars, luxury vehicles and large trucks cost the most to insure. However, as with most things insurance-related, there are exceptions to this rule. For instance, some standard four-door sedans may have higher rates simply because there are more of them on the road. In other words, the more common a vehicle is, the more claims it may be involved in, leading to more expensive premiums.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in ME
|Toyota Camry
|$941
|Ford F-150
|$759
|Honda Odyssey
|$774
|BMW 330i
|$1,179
|Toyota Prius
|$1,000
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Maine
There are so many factors that go into determining a car insurance quote, which is why Bankrate put together the useful calculator below. Enter some basic information and you’ll see an insurance premium rough estimate. Keep in mind that it’s not an exact quote, but it can give you a sense of how much you might pay for car insurance.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
How to save on car insurance in Maine
Although the average car insurance cost in Maine is much lower than in most states, you may be able to save even more by following the tips below:
- Shop around: Getting multiple quotes on your car insurance could uncover hundreds of dollars in savings. You may want to make it a habit to check prices once per year, and do not be afraid of switching carriers — or telling your current insurance company you are considering it.
- Raise your deductible: Raising your deductible will likely lower your premium, but you may want to do this as a last resort. Raising your deductible reduces your financial protection because you’ll need to pay more out of pocket if you need to file a claim. If you do decide to follow this strategy, choosing a deductible that you can easily pay with no warning may be a good idea. For more guidance, you may want to contact your agent.
- Garage your vehicle: Some insurance companies will give you a discount for keeping your car indoors (and out of the harsh Maine winter weather) when not in use.
- Take a driver safety course: Maine offers a defensive driving course that could earn you a three-point credit on your driving record as well as lower insurance premiums. It takes roughly five hours to complete but may be worth the time investment to save on vehicle insurance.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.