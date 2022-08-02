Best car insurance in Maine for 2024

Geico, USAA, State Farm, and Countryway Insurance offer the best policies in the state.

Best car insurance companies in Maine

Based on our research and rate data from Quadrant Information Services, the best car insurance in Maine comes from Geico, USAA, State Farm and Countryway Insurance. Drivers in Maine pay an average of $941 per year for full coverage car insurance, but all four of these companies have lower-than-average full coverage rates. In addition to average rates, we also analyzed customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, digital tools, financial strength ratings and more to help you get a well-rounded view of each carrier.

If you’re shopping for car insurance in ME, you might want to get quotes from these companies:

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$604
$195
USAA
4.2
$880
$223
State Farm
4.2
$908
$270
Countryway Insurance
$850
$279
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
Best for low rates

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 836/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 604 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Based on our research, Geico’s average car insurance rates are some of the most affordable in the industry, and the rates in Maine are no exception. Maine drivers can also take advantage of Geico’s long list of potential discounts, including savings for military members, federal employees and good students.

Who Geico may be good for: If you’re on a tight budget or looking for lots of discount opportunities, Geico might be a good fit.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for military-focused coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 896/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 880 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently earns high customer satisfaction scores compared to its competitors, although it doesn’t officially rank in the J.D. Power studies because of its eligibility restrictions. USAA combines low average rates with excellent customer service and military-focused coverage options and discounts.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA is only available to military members and qualified family members. If you qualify, the company could be an excellent choice due to its low average premiums as well as dedicated military coverage.

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for local agencies

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 908 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm ranked highly in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the New England region, indicating that customers are generally satisfied with its service. The company also has plenty of potential discounts for drivers looking to lower their premium.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm’s network of local agents offers in-person service for customers who want a knowledgeable insurance professional by their side.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for farm vehicle coverage

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: N/A

Average annual premium

$ 850 for full coverage
Why Countryway made our list: Although it wasn’t rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction due to its small market share, Countryway insurance coverage is sold by local agents, which may appeal to some drivers. The company also offers home insurance as well as coverage for farming operations.

Who Countryway may be good for: If you have farming vehicles that you need to insure along with your personal vehicles, Countryway might be a good choice.

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Maine

To find the best auto insurance in Maine, we started by obtaining average car insurance rates from Quadrant Information Services and comparing each company’s average rate to the state average. Because car insurance is such an important part of your financial health, we also analyzed coverage offerings, discounts, third-party scores, digital tools and more.

We combined these features into our proprietary Bankrate Score ranking method. Each rating factor was assigned to a tier with similar factors and was given weight according to its impact on customers. The weighted tier scores were then used to calculate an overall Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. The more highly a company ranks, the more highly its metrics scored in the underlying categories.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Maine drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Maine

Finding an insurer that fits your needs is only one step when shopping for Maine car insurance. Before you move on to finding a company that is right for you, you may want to get more familiar with your own circumstances. That way, you’re finding a company that fits your needs and budget.

How much is car insurance in Maine?

The average cost of car insurance in Maine is $941 per year for full coverage car insurance and $225 per year for minimum coverage. These rates are significantly less than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. For comparison, New Hampshire drivers pay $1,262 per year for full coverage and $319 per year for minimum coverage. Minimum coverage rates are even higher in nearby Massachusetts, where the state-required coverage costs $429 per year, although full coverage costs the same as it does in New Hampshire, $1,262 per year. In fact, Maine has the cheapest car insurance in the country, on average, potentially due to its sparse population density, which makes accidents less likely.

Car insurance rates are based on individual rating factors. These factors could include your driving record, such as involvement in at-fault accidents and moving violations, as well as your credit score, vehicle usage, location and more. Each car insurance company has its own method for calculating rates, so you will likely receive different quoted premiums, even if everything else is the same.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

